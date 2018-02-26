Planet Fitness (NYSE:NYSE:PLNT) is on our radar once again after we saw the stock pop on heavy volume following its just reported earnings. We admittedly have seller's remorse here, after we explained why we sold the stock last month. We are quite astonished at the price action here, yet are pleased that the action has reflected our thesis of substantial five-year growth that we predicted for the company. To be clear, we sold to reallocate, but encouraged readers to take SOME profits, while letting the rest run. That said, we missed out on another 10% gain. So, we certainly have some remorse despite our reasoning. That said, in the present article, we offer discourse on why the business is still working, but what risks there are to be aware of. We further cover the important trends and critical metrics to be aware of and offer our projections for 2018.

The biggest risk to Planet Fitness' business model

Most of you reading this column understand that Planet Fitness runs fitness centers, but the business is a bit more involved than that. It needs to grow subscribers and sells its high-margin products (water, merchandise, etc.). The biggest risk to the company is that competition is severely stiff in this space. While Planet Fitness is still one of the fastest growing franchises in the nation, we believe that new fitness centers mimicking the business model are a major risk.

Let us be clear. Planet Fitness is not a serious gym. It is not competing with gyms like LA Fitness, or Gold's Gym etc., where very serious athletes train. This is not a knock on Planet Fitness, but subscribers/members are generally individuals of average fitness. In fact, Planet Fitness actively encourages average clientele, with its famous slogan of "you belong." Further CEO Chris Rondeau once famously quipped that Planet Fitness' biggest competitors are Chili's and Uno's.

While Planet Fitness operates like all other gyms, the reason we predicted success for the company and the stock is that Planet Fitness is more of a social gathering place than a gym in many regards. However, newer competitors are coming online, trying to capture the "average Joe." That said, the company believes its scale is now a strength, and it has been successful in attracting its target clientele. However, keep in mind that if a similar gym with a similar strategy appears, it would be a direct threat. With that in mind, we believe that the growth path remains, but after more than double since our buy call, the stock is still very pricey, regardless of the strength of the model.

Currently the stock trades at over 55 times trailing earnings, and based on our 2018 projections, which we discuss below, the stock is still trading at 38 times forward earnings. That is steep, and although the growth is impressive, that's still a very rich valuation. Let us discuss.

Top line growth continues to impress

The fourth quarter was another success. We were impressed that revenues were above our expectations. We predicted Q4 revenues of $132 to $133 million. While the valuation is stretched, the growth is impressive. Revenues increased 15.1% year-over-year, continuing a trend of strong growth:

Source: SEC filings

Our analysis of sales growth

It is important to understand that revenues are growing because of the strength of the business model as well as the fact that there have been a number of new store openings. Revenues climbed and were driven by strong membership and same-store sales growth. Revenues were $134.03 million, setting a new fourth-quarter record and beating our most bullish estimate by over $1 million. This is impressive.

The beat against our bullish expectations may have been in part due to store growth:

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, this is a key point of growth. Store count continues to grow at a very reasonable and manageable pace. The company is incredibly strategic with its new stores. New stores are carefully selected so as not to cannibalize other shops while also bringing the brand into new markets. A total of 88 new Planet Fitness franchise stores were opened in the quarter bringing the total to 1,518. What is more, we were impressed with system-wide same-store sales jumping 11.6%, contributing meaningfully to the growth of the company:

Source: SEC filings

As you can see from the same-store sales growth, the company is managing growth at existing stores effectively. This is a key result. We have been targeting high-single-digit comp growth, and low-double-digit revenue growth. Store growth is a positive when growth is managed, as new stores bring in both more membership fees and increased merchandise sales. While we are pleased with sales, are earnings growing?

Bottom line growth

While sales were up 15%, net income took a hit from tax reform. Net income came in at a loss of $3.5 million, but this was due to a $17.2 million hit from tax reform. On a more comparable basis, adjusted net income jumped 19.1% to $23.5 million, or $0.24 per share:

Source: SEC filings

Adjusted net income per share surpassed our expectations of $0.23 by $0.01 per share, up from $0.20 per share last year. As we alluded to when we sold the name, this stock is now really priced for perfection. Any quarterly weakness could send shares spiraling downward at the present multiples. Still, we can only conclude that our sell call was early, even if we encouraged only some profit taking.

As we look forward, we still believe in the business model, but the fundamentals have changed since we got behind the name. While we are disappointed to have missed out on continued gains, our portfolio needed readjustment. While we felt locking in a double was a wise move for you as well, we surmise now that you should hold the rest and let it run. The company has stellar same-store sales growth, marking the 44th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth, which has driven results higher. In addition, the company looks like it will continue to deliver.

Our revised 2018 projections

Based on the present store count, we expect another 60% hike in store count from the current levels. It stands to reason then that revenues will grow by nearly this same amount longer term. Factoring in 150 to 225 new stores next year and the present trends in revenue growth, we see sales rising about 20% (up from our prior expectations of 15%) mostly driven by better-than-expected comp growth. We saw comp growth at 8-10%, but now see over 10% as likely. Thus our expectations on the top line are for $508 to $520 million. This also alters our bottom-line expectations which we now think will come in at $1.05 to $1.15 per share. This would represent growth of nearly 40% at the high end. It also factors in the positive impacts of tax reform.

Take home

The stock is expensive, but the earnings growth seems to justify it, based on our updated projections. Make no mistake, the stock is priced for continued outperformance. When we sold, we were not anticipating such a strong Q4 2017 and bullish outlook for 2018. We still have concerns over competition as well as recognition that gym memberships are the first to go in a recession should our nine-year-old bull market wither away. Still, we were early on this one, and have seller's remorse. With the comp sales growth, new store growth, top- and bottom-line expansion, we think the stock could see $40 this year. We would hold the remaining shares if you have taken SOME profits already.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."