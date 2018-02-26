WisdomTree: Buyout Or Bye-Bye

Summary

WisdomTree is struggling to keep up with larger passive rivals in the U.S. market.

Having been unable to generate profit organically for its international business, it’s had to resort to acquiring ETF Securities.

The asset management industry is seeing growing consolidation, with country-specific managers being acquired by global names.

I believe WisdomTree fits this description and would be an attractive target for a manager looking to build its ETF product suite in the US.