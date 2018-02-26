Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Upside Hard To See
by: GrowthHunter
Summary
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 revenue and EPS came in well above consensus, as did their guidance for the remainder of 2018.
Given the +10% upward move in the shares and limited remaining upside, it is time to take profits.
Challenging comps during 2H2018 and lingering doubt regarding management's ability to execute will keep me on the sidelines for now.
Typically, after a large earnings beat and +10% intraday move, as we saw with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) last week, I typically like to dig into the results to determine was truly drove