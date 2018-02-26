Weekly Rig Count Report: The Permian Reverses Previous Loss

Welcome to the Weekly Rig Count Report. The North American energy market (USO) has seen a dramatic turn of events from the sharp decline in 2014, continued weakness through 2015 and 2016, and a nascent recovery in the works that saw WTI rising above $60 in 2017. Heading into 2018 the oil market has exhibited high volatility as prices swing widely from week to week. Opportunities are abundant for investors that keep a close eye on the fast-changing industry. This report aims to provide insightful data and analysis for energy investors.

Summary

In the week that ended February 23, the U.S. rig count increased by 3 to 978, and Canadian rig count decreased by 12 to 306. Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 224 in the U.S. and lowered by 35 in Canada. Total rig count in North America decreased by 9 from last week.

U.S. Rig Count

In the past week, we saw the U.S. added 1 oil rig and 2 gas rigs, resulting in the total rig count increase of 3 for the week.

Major U.S. Basins Variances

The Permian reversed last week's decrease with two new rigs added this week.

We expect any further rig additions to concentrate in the Permian in 2018, similar to the surge of Permian in the last two years. The Permian has accounted for the bulk of the recent surge in rig counts. The Permian continued to dominate the rig counts in the U.S. this week with two new adds, after losing 4 last week.

Horizontal rigs continued to account for the majority of the total rigs at work. Horizontal rigs increased by 3 while vertical rigs lowered by 2.

Canada Rig Count

Canada rig counts decreased by 12 from last week, 9 from oil and 3 from gas. Compared to the same time last year, oil rigs added 3 while gas rigs decreased by 38. Canadian gas producers have been slashing budget aimed a prolonged downturn in Western Canada natural gas. In the meantime, Canadian oil producers continue to suffer from a widening WCS differential.

Oil rigs continued to represent a larger share of the total rig count. Canadian oil rigs continued to take share from gas, consistent with previous weeks.

WCS differential was unchanged from last week. The discount received by Canadian heavy oil producers is hovering just below $30 for near-term deliveries. Canadian heavy oil production continues to suffer from the widening discount and the proposed pipelines are facing increased opposition from lawmakers and local groups. Trans Mountain is being caught up in a trade war between BC and Alberta. TransCanada (NYSE:TRP)is facing a last-ditch effort from environmental groups to challenge the approval from Trump. Enbridge has started construction on the Canadian side of the Line 3 Replacement Program, but it is still waiting for final approval from Minnesota.

Source: CME

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.