Palo Alto Networks: Raising My Target To $180

by: Richard Saintvilus
Richard Saintvilus
Summary

Palo Alto stock, which peaked three years ago at $200 per share, has since lost its momentum quality.

The last time I discussed the company’s prospects, I presented a case where the stock, which then traded around $139, would reach $160.

Since that article, PANW shares have returned more than 20%.

The company must affirm it has done a complete 180 in terms of execution missteps, which would indicate that the stock’s next leg up towards $180 per share.

Look up the term "momentum stock" and there's a good chance that, among the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN), you'll find cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto