Palo Alto Networks: Raising My Target To $180

Summary

Palo Alto stock, which peaked three years ago at $200 per share, has since lost its momentum quality.

The last time I discussed the company’s prospects, I presented a case where the stock, which then traded around $139, would reach $160.

Since that article, PANW shares have returned more than 20%.

The company must affirm it has done a complete 180 in terms of execution missteps, which would indicate that the stock’s next leg up towards $180 per share.