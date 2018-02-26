Cisco Is About To Do It Right
About: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
by: Jonathan Weber
Summary
Cisco has a big cash position, most of that cash is held offshore.
Tax legislation has led to a big one time charge, but Cisco can now access its offshore cash.
Higher shareholder returns are coming, which is one of several factors that are making Cisco's shares attractive.
Article thesis
Cisco's (CSCO) management has been reluctant to return capital to its owners in the past. Due to tax changes a lot of cash is available for shareholder returns now, though, and