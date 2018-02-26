Coca-Cola (NYSE:NYSE:KO) reported earnings last week, and while there were many strengths of the report, the stock is facing selling pressure as the market has been very choppy of late. In this column, we opine that shares are certainly getting more attractive though are still too expensive for our tastes and, as such, we still have a hold rating on the name. We believe the earnings justify this opinion, but are getting more intrigued as shares fall. Let us discuss.

Shares still pricey

There is no denying that shares are still a bit pricey for a solid dividend payer. Shares are over $44. While the stock has pulled back from the highs seen in the last month, we feel the stock is still too expensive at 40 times trailing earnings and well over 20 times forward earnings for a company that is at best an extremely slow growth company, with mixed fundamentals:

Source: Yahoo Finance

We would be much more inclined to acquire shares as they approach $40. We recognize that this is an investment for income; growth is slow. As such we believe you really need to time your buys in this name, so wait for a better price to add. With that investing opinion in mind, we are pleased that the company has continued to jettison low margin operations and is restructuring. As this transition continues, we think the stock will continue to trade sideways. Although we expected revenues to continue to fall, profitability is up. Let us discuss.

Revenue in Q4 better than expected, company leaner than ever

On the surface, the Q4 report was ahead of our projections. We were looking for revenues of $7.4 billion but the company saw revenue of $7.5 billion, and beat our expectations by $100 million. Our projections were slightly more bullish than the street but were looking for a decline of 20.5%, and this stemmed from the knowledge that the company is continuing to divest its bottling business. This divestiture is nearly complete.

The company’s moves were significant including completely refranchising the bottling system in the United States. Internationally Coca-Cola refranchised its previously owned bottling operations in China to local partners there, while the two largest bottlers in Japan merged, creating a single bottler covering that region. Transitions are under way in Africa.

Given the divestitures, the year-over-year revenue comparison look quite weak. In fact, revenues were down 20% year-over-year. Ouch. The key to realize here is that this should not be a surprise to anyone. The company is sacrificing the low margin (or in some cases money losing) operations to increase profitability. We were however pleasantly surprised to see revenues beat our expectations and we interpret this result as mildly bullish. This is not to say that there have not been organic issues in the past. Sales have faced pressure for years, as evidenced by the annual sales figures 2014-2017:

Data Source: SEC filings

While sales had been falling in recent years, there are reasons to be cautiously bullish at present levels. We are because organic sales have actually returned to growth. Comparable organic sales were actually up nicely this quarter by nearly 6%, and were up by 3% on the year. This is one of the best quarters for this metric since we began covering the company. Much of this was driven by pricing, though volume is still solid. Total unit case volume was even for the quarter and full year versus last year. While volume growth in developed markets overall was even during the quarter, North America volume grew 1%. In addition, expenses are well managed.

Expense management exceeds our projections

While bottling expenses are of course declining, the company expanded its adjusted currency neutral margins once again. The fourth quarter saw a whopping 530 basis point expansion, which helped drive margins for the year up 350 basis points. Folks, this is a direct result of jettisoning the low margin bottling operations. In other words, the new, slimmer company is becoming more profitable. Selling and administrative expenses declined as well. Despite revenues falling almost 20%, earnings saw a boost

Earnings and guidance

Q4 earnings per share came in at $0.39. This beat our estimate of $0.36 per share by $0.03. These earnings were better than we expected as a direct result of higher organic revenues and better margins. For the year 2017 we were expecting $1.88 in earnings per share, while the company guided $1.87 to $1.91. The company saw earnings per share at the top end of this range:

Source: SEC filings

In order to beat our expectations, the company needs to deliver organic growth in Q4 of 2.5-3%, and manage to keep expenditures in line. It delivered on both aspects. Looking ahead to 2018, we expect earnings growth, but not enough to justify buying at present valuations.

2018 projections

Although the company is growing organically, we also expect a slight benefit from tax reform in the United States. For 2018, we anticipate a completion of the divestitures of bottling operations. We expect organic revenue growth of 3-4%. On an adjusted earnings per share basis, we are targeting earnings of $2.03 to $2.10. Even at our most bullish estimate, the stock is trading at 22 times forward earnings, and this in our opinion is expensive for a low growth income name, especially when the yield is well below 4%.

Our take on the stock here

Our advice is to hold the stock here, given the yield is at 3.5%. While the stock is definitely more attractive than it was a month ago, we want a better price. We think it is prudent to wait for a further pullback especially in this volatile market where we can get another one, but are encouraged by our expectation for growth in organic sales. This is a great stock to hold for the long-term, but you should still be selective in picking your spots to add even if you plan to hold for decades.

As always, we encourage and welcome your comments.