Clovis Oncology: Favored Entry Point

Richard Marzouka
Richard Marzouka
Summary

Clovis Oncology has a number of regulatory catalysts that can drive share price higher.

Scientific Advisory issued a positive opinion on approval in Europe to the CHMP.

Strong data from ARIEL3 favors approval in April FDA PDUFA.

Share price weakness is a good entry point ahead of upcoming catalysts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is a biopharmaceutical company with lead drug Rubraca (Rucaparib) an anti-cancer drug in a new class of PARP inhibitors. The company share price has previously been above $100 with