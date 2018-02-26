Clovis Oncology: Favored Entry Point
About: Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS), Includes: AZN, BMY, TSRO
by: Richard Marzouka
Summary
Clovis Oncology has a number of regulatory catalysts that can drive share price higher.
Scientific Advisory issued a positive opinion on approval in Europe to the CHMP.
Strong data from ARIEL3 favors approval in April FDA PDUFA.
Share price weakness is a good entry point ahead of upcoming catalysts.
Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is a biopharmaceutical company with lead drug Rubraca (Rucaparib) an anti-cancer drug in a new class of PARP inhibitors. The company share price has previously been above $100 with