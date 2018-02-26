Endocyte's (ECYT) CEO Mike Sherman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Mike Sherman - CEO and President

Michael Andriole - Chief Financial Officer

Alison Armour - CMO

Christopher Leamon - VP of Research & Development

Analysts

Boris Peaker - Cowen and Company

David Nierengarten - Wedbush PacGrow Life Sciences

Operator

Welcome to the Endocyte's Conference Call to Discuss the Company's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings. Participating on the call today will be Mike Sherman, President and CEO; Dr. Alison Armour, Chief Medical Officer; Michael Andriole, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Chris Leamon, Vice President of Research & Development.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following their comments, we will open the lines for questions. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded and webcast. We have also posted slides that will accompany this call to the Events and Presentation section of the Endocyte website and as a downloadable attachment in the webcast player. We encourage you to review them as you listen to today's call.

During this conference call, the company may make predictive statements concerning future events or developments. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endocyte's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties impacting these results.

Now, let me turn the call over to Mike Sherman.

Mike Sherman

Thanks Skyler and thanks everyone for being on the call this morning. I'm very excited to provide an update on our recent regulatory interactions which have been very positive and provide a clear path forward for potential registration for 177Lu-PSMA-617. We will also provide detail for the first time on the planned Phase 1 trial for our next generation adapter-controlled CAR T therapy.

As many of you know, the past few months have been transformative and incredibly productive for us at Endocyte. In October we in-licensed PSMA-617. As you know our radioligand therapy targeting PSMA while this is a targeted therapy, the target applies to a large group of patients, roughly 80% of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This is a population of men who desperately need new therapeutic alternatives, particularly therapies with a new mechanism of action beyond the taxane chemotherapies or Anderson [ph] access agents that are offered today.

Following this transaction, we entered a period of aggressive and thoughtful execution, quickly requesting and preparing for another Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. As a result of the deep engagement we have with several prostate cancer development thought leaders around the globe, we were able to create a very robust Phase 3 protocol, one we believe is right for patients and provides for the highest likelihood of success.

Importantly it also provides paths for early approval. On this call we'll also discuss another path we're evaluating to accelerate the development of 177Lu-PSMA-617 beyond our base plan. As announced this morning, the FDA, the meeting with the FDA was successful and we're preparing to launch the pivotal Phase 3 VISION registration trial in the second quarter.

In connection with our focus on the trial we added Caryn Barnett and Theresa Bruce to our team during the quarter, two seasoned leaders with late-stage clinical operations experience, certainly gratifying to have our enthusiasm and optimism shared by such industry veterans.

Another important aspect to execution of the VISION trial relates to product supply. Of course ABX is an important partner in that process for precursor and potential labeling of product and it was also important to secure supply of the radioisotope lutetium. We've had really good engagement with the management team at ITM, the provider of the highly purified form of lutetium we use with PSMA-617. Having visited their facilities in the last several weeks, we're pleased to be able to leverage their GMP expertise and strong logistics network through clinical supply agreement we announced today.

While this work moves forward, we're also leveraging the work of our external collaborators to advance another exciting pipeline product to the clinic later this year. Our adapter-controlled CAR T-cell therapy is a distinct standalone product that creates the potential for precision control of T-cell therapy. It relies on striking the delicate balance of activating T-cell response sufficiently to drive efficacy, but not so much that it leads to the exhaustion and ultimate inactivity of the T-cell or the trigger of a severe cytokine release syndrome.

Dr. Leamon will outline our protocol design for our first in man study of this CAR T-cell therapy, a study in patients with relapsed refractory osteosarcoma. This novel trial design provides and intrapatient dose escalation in order to provide real-time assessment and potential demonstration of the control our CAR T-cell therapy enables. This is an exciting approach that has the goal of addressing major challenges faced by early generation T-cell therapies namely cytokine release syndrome and T-cell exhaustion.

Through the development of a portfolio of CAR T-adapter molecules our long-term strategy is to utilize a cocktail of CAMs as we call them with differentiated targets it is designed to address disease heterogeneity, another challenge facing these early generation approaches.

With that, let me reference the slides we prepared for our call today. As the operator mentioned, those are posted both on the Investor tabs of our website under Events and Presentations as well as the conference call webcast portal. We've already covered the Safe Harbor language, so if you are following along click to Slide number 3.

177Lu-PSMA-617 radioligand therapy in prostate cancer and our adapter-controlled approach to CAR T-cell therapy, we've positioned Endocyte in two of the most exciting and valuable fields of oncology drug development today. Recent regulatory approvals and M&A activity in each of these fields of technology provide validation of that value. While we have novel approaches and application in each platform, these two fields now have well validated pass to commercialization. For each platform we're taking the next logical step.

For radioligand therapies we're bringing this approach to address the need for our new mechanism of action in prostate cancer, one that applies broadly across the patient population including those with soft tissues metastases. For CAR T we're pursuing a more controlled approach where we control the targeted antigen, introducing it and removing it to optimize immune response and safety. Each of these platforms on their own are compelling. To have both is truly exciting.

I'll now turn the call over to Alison Armour, our Chief Medical Officer, who will provide a quick reminder of the compelling data generated with PSMA-617 to date and then discuss the protocol for our Phase 3 VISION trial. Alison?

Alison Armour

Thanks Mike. The clinical slides start on Slide 4. I am very excited to announce the call for the VISION trial and the general PSMA-617 has been in the clinic for several years, mainly used under the compassionate use program in Germany. And this validates that substantial clinical experience to design this trial.

So if we move to the next slide, Slide number 5, there are actually over 20 publications which are detailing the clinical experience of physicians and that demonstrates an encouraging efficacy and safety profile. On Slide 5, this is the largest of the German series which is published by Dr. Rahbar on behalf of the German Society of Pharmaceutical Medicine. Here he summarized the data from 12 [ph] centers confirmed that the treatment was well tolerated and we see a peer PSA fall of over 50% and 40% of the patients after one cycle which then increased to 37% of the patients after two.

This was confirmed by the data on Slide 6. By Dr. Hofman's Phase 2 study the PSMA-617 demonstrated a PSA decline of more than 50% and 57% of patients and the response rate in 71% of those with measurable disease. We saw PSA progression free survival of 6.3 months and overall survival of 12.7 months. The treatment was extremely well tolerated and as a result the patients who received [ph] also experienced an improvement of bone pain and quality of life in about 40% of the patients and you can see some images from the trial on Slide 6.

We're looking forward to this expanded data and sets where we will publish the results of 50 patients in the same population and we expect that to be published at this year's ASCO. Response rates as usually measured by PSA decline of more than 50% and we can see that these, the PSA tends to be double the response rate typically seen with positive approved therapies.

So this data has generated a lot of excitement in the prostate cancer field and has led to physicians and patients to call for accelerated development of PSMA-617. And in fact the VISION trial design was developed in collaboration with a number of prostate cancer specialists and radiopharmaceutical experts from USA, Europe and Australia.

So on the next slide, our registration strategy was aimed to build on the clinical experience of PSMA-617 where we saw efficacy in men with prostate cancer that had been heavily pretreated with a range of other therapies. As you know, when prostate cancer becomes metastatic we rely on androgen deprivation therapy, novel antiandrogen drugs and such as abiraterone or enzalutamide known as NAAD and taxane based chemotherapy for tumor control. But once patients sees the serious types of drugs they can be challenging to treatment in the clinic due to the general fitness, cross resistance, the availability of these agents and then moving to earlier stages of disease.

In fact no proved therapy for hormone and sensitive disease have robust data in the setting. But some small fee for example, the patients receiving a second novel antiandrogen drug or best supportive care and expected to PSA responses of more than 50% and only 3% through 20% range and the median overall survival in this setting is ranged from 7 to 11 months.

We can see therefore that PSMA-617 with its novel mechanism of actions has been positioned to deliver benefit in this high population. And we plan to enrich the trial by excluding those patients with PSMA negative disease and yet we still estimate that PSMA positive patients will apply to roughly 80% of patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer.

Let us talk about the detail of the trial design. VISION will be an international, open label, randomized controlled trial recruiting up to 750 patients from roughly 80 centers across U.S., Canada, and Europe. Men with PSMA positive metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer will be eligible if they have received at least one taxane and one novel antiandrogen drug such as abiraterone or enzalutamide.

They will still be eligible if they have received more than one taxane or novel antiandrogen agents. They will be eligible even if they have received previous radium therapy. They will be eligible if metastases is confined to the bone or if they also have disease in soft tissue, if PSMA is targeted to both bone and soft tissue. Patients will however not be eligible if they are suitable for chemotherapy or radium. These patients are excluded from the trial.

Once they are determined that they are PSMA positive, patients will be coming from the best available care that is available to them and suitable for them. This may include a novel antiandrogen drug. They will then be randomized, two to one 177Lu-PSMA-617 in addition [indiscernible]. This ensures that the best available care is available to both arms of this study. And importantly, we will stratify patients based on the use of a novel antiandrogen drug in the trial for those who have fallen between the arms as we know this will be only geographically.

As you see on Slide 8, our statistical plans are robust. All endpoints have regulatory boundaries and will be measured according to the Prostate Cancer Working Group 3 criteria. The primary endpoint is overall survival and key secondary endpoints will be radiographic progression-free survival, overall response rate determined by RECIST and time to symptomatic skeletal events. Our secondary endpoints will be safety, quality of life, health economics, progression-free survival, biochemical response and duration of response.

We've assumed in our calculation median overall survival of 10 months from the control arm and we've calculated 489 events will be required to demonstrate rapid ratio of 0.73 at the final analysis with 90% [indiscernible] and an overall type 1 error rate of 0.025 1-sided.

Let's turn to some analysis of time, one at 50% of events which is anticipated before the end of 2019 and 70% of events in the first half of 2020. These early stops are designed to be achieved in the event of a clinical benefit of 7.9 months and 3.3 months of additional survival respectively.

We are now collecting additional data from various compassionate use studies and from Dr. Hofman's perspective trial including rPFS. At this status [indiscernible] we plan to explore with the agency the possibility of converting daily interim analysis to rPFS for an accelerated path.

Let me emphasize that we're still exploring that possibility, we've not yet proposed that to the FDA. In the light of the short expected survival for patients with standard care and the interim analysis, this trial has the potential to redial [ph] quickly as designed with our [indiscernible] accelerated pathway.

So let's move to Slide 9, and let me highlight some of the key elements of the design that make it compelling. Based on enthusiasm, we're hearing some investigators we expect rapid enrollment. As opposed to our head-to-head comparison, the addition of PSMA-617 to standard of care improves a likelihood of success of achieving endpoint.

There is also data demonstrating an increase in PSMA expression in patients following the administration of a novel antiandrogen drug. So there is also strong biological rationale to the use of novel antiandrogen agent with PSMA-617 as increasing the expression of the target and targeted therapy is also on track.

This also sets the potential for earlier use of PSMA-617 during the [indiscernible] if these novel antiandrogen drugs of demonstrating benefit in the earlier stages of disease. So with positive study well and given us the opportunity for early stops with strong efficacy.

So now last slide, Slide 10, you will see the strong rationale for 617 illustration. This is clearly for a differentiated mechanism of action and a large growing population of patients unfit or unwilling to receive chemotherapy. Of our progress that's being made with genetically targeted therapy these agents continue to drive momentum in patient population.

We expect half of the patients to present with metastases and soft tissue disease beyond bone, so we believe that radiotherapy beyond bone disease is critical. I mean all the peers are attracted to models where the design patients are selected with diagnostic tools.

So now, I can reassure you we're working hard to open the study across all regions and anticipate the VISION trial will be open for enrollment in the second quarter.

So let me had over to Chris Leamon now for some comments on our CAR T program.

Christopher Leamon

Thanks Alison. I'm really pleased to provide an update on our CAR T-cell therapy. The enthusiasm continues to build around this approach as we gather more supporting data. I'll pick it up with Slide number 12.

Recall that current therapies rely on the programming of the CAR T-cell itself to target an exising antigen expressed on the tumor. What's lacking in the current therapies is the ability to control this activity with greater precision. As shown in the slide, Endocyte's approach utilizes a single, universal, autologous CAR T-cell which we designed to bind with high affinity to a molecule called FITC. Our CAR T-cells are then used to treat various cancer types when co-administered with Endocyte's tumor targeted by specific CAR T adapter molecules or what we refer to as CAMs.

We leverage our expertise in small molecule ligand targeting to construct each of our CAMs with one FITC molecule and one distinct tumor homing molecule. Because FITC is not present in the human body administering our CAR T-cells alone provides no therapeutic benefit until we administer our CAM. In the preclinical studies we inject our CAR T-cells and allow them a short period of time to distribute throughout the body. We follow that with an injection of a tumor targeted CAM that binds or as we say paints the tumor with the FITC dye to signal where the CAR T-cells should attack.

With this approach, we are in control of the antigen and can regulate the CAR T-cell response at multiple levels through the CAR T dose, the CAM dose and the CAM dosing frequency. This design has proven to be highly effective against multiple tumor models. Now, if the immune response gets too intense, we can stop or even reduce the CAR T activity by simply skipping or delaying additional CAM doses. But for even faster control we can administer clinically safe agents, like in excess of the FITC dye itself to displace the CAM from the CAR-T and the tumor.

Our strategy is the first to generate proof-of-concept with a single CAM. We already have preclinical data on several other CAMs to target different diseases to potentially be used in a cocktail to address disease heterogeneity. Long-term though, we expect this is a program for which we would seek a development partner.

As we previously discussed, Dr. Mike Jensen at Seattle Children's Research Institute will lead our first clinical CAR T program. Together with him, we selected osteosarcoma as the initial indication. Immunohistochemical studies confirm that this aggressive disease has a high likelihood of expressing the folate receptor. Folate receptor expression will be confirmed prior to patient enrollment using validated methods which include both IHC, immunohistochemistry and our etarfolatide imaging agent. Etarfolatide is our technetium-based folate targeted imaging agent that has been safely and effectively used in more than 1,000 patient’s to-date.

As you'll see on Slide number 13, once enrolled each patient will receive the CAR T-cells by intravenous injection followed four days later by our folate-FITC CAM that we refer to as EC17. Importantly, GMP EC17 is now available and ready to be filled into vials. GMP production of the lengthy [ph] viral vector is nearly complete and qualification of that CAR-T producing vector will begin soon. Our trial has been carefully designed to dose escalate the EC17 CAM within each patient as shown here.

We have extensively tested this three times per week dosing paradigm in our pre-clinical models and we found that CAM dose escalation alone reduces the chance for Cytokine Release Syndrome as well as T-Cell exhaustion. This happens because we efficiently control antigen exposure through EC17. In other words, our CAR-T are only activated when we administer the EC17 CAM. Knowing this, we intend to assess the immune response following each CAM dose in each patient of the Phase I study which consequently provides immediate feedback on activity as well as potential adverse effects, like any potential emergent Cytokine Release Syndrome or even signs of CAR-T cell exhaustion.

Another exciting feature of our clinical trial design is to include at the investigators discretion, the use of a CAM displacing agent if the immune response is too strong. Again, this high level of CAR-T control is possible since we control the exposure to the antigen. I should also mention that we have three posters lined up this year at AACR meeting in April where we will disclose more details of our CAR-T program. Overall, this really is an exciting time for us as we anticipate the start of the Phase I study to begin during the fourth quarter of this year.

With that, I'll pass the call over to Mike Andriole.

Michael Andriole

Thanks, Chris. Turning then to Slide 14, as you can see from the year-to-date accomplishments on Slide 14, the management team has been working hard to accelerate the launch of the VISION trial which we anticipate we will initiate next quarter and that will be the start of a very active year ahead. At the ASCO conference in June, we anticipate Dr. Michael Hofman will update response data from his now 50-patient prospective investigator initiated trial in Australia.

We also expect continued news flow from ongoing investigator initiated trials of 177Lu-PSMA-617. And finally, we expect first patient enrollment in our osteosarcoma CAR-T program in the fourth quarter of the year.

With that, let me provide a quick summary of where we ended 2017 financially. The company recorded a net loss in Q4 of $8.6 million compared with a net loss of $11.1 million for the same period of 2016. The lower net loss was driven by reductions in development expenses associated with our discontinued programs and lower compensation expense arising from our restructuring announced last summer. This was partly offset by a modest increase in consulting expenses from our PSMA-617 licensing transaction. For the year, total expenses were $56.2 million compared with $44.8 million for 2016. Normalizing for in process Research & Development associated with the ABX transaction, total expenses were $39.6 million for 2017.

Regarding our cash position, we ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $97.5 million, a nice cushion above our previous guidance of at least $90 million. Looking forward, the company anticipates 2018 yearend cash to be above $50 million. We're in a strong financial position today with many funding options going forward. In addition to our cash resources, we own global commercial rights to two programs and we have no debt. We believe our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are sufficient to fund the company into the second half of 2019 through many important milestones.

With that, let me turn it back to Skyler to address your questions.

Mike Sherman

Actually, before you do that Michael, I want to clarify one thing just for the transcript. For those that don't speak Scottish, I want to clarify Alison’s statement around the early stops. Those stops are designed to be achieved in the event observed benefits achieved 4.9 months or 3.3 months for those first two early stops. Just wanted to clarify that so, that was clear. Now, we're ready for questions Skyler.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Boris Peaker with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Boris Peaker

Good morning and congratulations on the progress.

Mike Sherman

Hi Boris, thank you.

Boris Peaker

So, I’m just curious now that the end of Phase 2 discussion with the FDA is complete, I’m just wondering, is there still a possibility of getting breakthrough designation, is that a separate discussion all together or is that now behind us?

Mike Sherman

Now that’s a separate conversation that we plan to pursue.

Boris Peaker

Got you. Now I’m just curious now for the pivotal vision study, since it’s an open label trial and obviously patients will be enrolling for the two out of three odds of getting PSMA-617, what can you do, what kind of strategies can you implement to make sure that the controlled patients just don’t drop out right after randomizations?

Mike Sherman

Yes, now I’ll start the answer then maybe Alison can add in. I think the primary feature that would prevent that is the fact that these patients are going to get therapies that they likely otherwise would have received. A lot of these patients, depending on the geography would attempt a second of these novel androgen access drug that they got abiraterone on the first cycle they would try and enzalutamide on the second. So that is part of the standard of care and so I think that will ensure the patients are likely to stay in trial.

And in fact this is one of the key discussions that we had with physicians early on. Clearly you would love to do a 617 versus placebo and that’s just not a design that we would expect to be able to enroll effectively is the feedback we got from physicians early around the world.

Boris Peaker

Got it. Go ahead, sorry.

Alison Armour

Yes, of course this is an unusual situation where the experimental arm is available in the clinic. This is really a good question, one that was considered carefully. I think all we can do is to really emphasize to patients that they are getting the standard of care, they are getting the best therapy available to them.

So adequate [indiscernible] when it’s explained that, this is an experimental therapy and efficacy and the safety has not been rigorously defined, that will help. Obviously we will run the trial in good centers with good clinical practice and we will actually look all subsequent therapies that patients have when they come off the trial.

That’s all we can do, we can look at them, we can see how long they are on the therapies, what the response was. And another way to mitigate it is that the primary endpoint here is overall survival which is quite harder endpoint, so this qualitative yes or no. So we will do what we can, we will what good investigators make sure that patients are well consented.

Boris Peaker

Great. And lastly I just want to understand so based on your slides I just want to make sure that I get this correctly, that the first interim analysis would require hazard ratio of 0.669 for it to stop, is that correct and if so how does that compare to at least the observed hazard ratio versus historical controls?

Mike Sherman

That’s actually correct and what we’ve seen in the data to-date is a range of overall survival with patients on 617 between 12 and as high as 15 months. So it’s certainly within the range of the data that‘s been observed versus a control assumed at 10 months, the range there goes down as low frankly as seven months. So I think that’s certainly an achievable endpoint.

The other thing to keep in mind is that the control arm is based on assumption that these patients – or it's based on data observed where these patients were receiving the same therapy that they would receive in this control arm, whereas the data we generated on PSMA-617 to-date is primarily single agent and the combination with a novel androgen access agent and particularly when exposure to that agent tends to increase the expression of PSMA which we’re targeting gives the opportunity to see survival that exceeds what we’ve seen previously.

The other important change is that we are allowing for up to six cycles of therapy that has been evaluated in the clinic, but most of the data that has been published and certainly the efficacy data that we've presented here has predominantly been up to four cycles of therapy and so being able to extend two additional cycles we think potentially has benefit for patients.

Boris Peaker

Great, thank you very much for taking my question.

Mike Sherman

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from David Nierengarten with Wedbush Securities. Your line is now open.

David Nierengarten

Hey thanks, I’ve a few questions so maybe we can run through them, shortest one first. Did you say that patients were allowed to have been treated with Xofigo prior to enrolment in the study?

That’s right.

Mike Sherman

That's right.

David Nierengarten

Okay. And then is there any concern about additional radiation therapy on top of prior Xofigo treatment?

Alison Armour

No, we note that in Germany the investigators have already given PSMA-617 to patients that previously received radium and they saw no increase in hemotological toxicity.

Mike Sherman

I’ll add that, based on, and this is an important point, this new mechanism is critical in this space. And when we look at how patients performed who had received radium versus those that who had not, there is not a distinguishable difference. So again, as you would expect bringing a different mechanism, the prior therapy exposure is not as impactful.

David Nierengarten

Got it. And then on the six cycles of therapy, you were just kind of leading me to the next question which is, what patient data do you have with six patients are recognized that it might be just a handful, but what are those patients, did they appear to have deeper longer responses or that’s - were there only one or two patients and maybe if you could help us out with some detail there?

Mike Sherman

Yes, we don’t have enough data in patients treated more than four cycles to make comments about efficacy. The key was really observing the safety profile which we saw consistent with those treated with fewer lines of therapy. One of the drivers for that strategy and two-fold, one is the - based on the evaluation of where and how we’re targeting the radiation and traditional limits for exposure to key organs is essentially the basis for supporting going further in terms of cycles of therapy that is point one.

The second point is that and we observed this in Dr. Hofman's trial where he originally was stopping therapy as patients scans went negative for PSMA, in other words treated them with couple of cycles, their PSMA positive disease as it showed up originally disappeared on a subsequent scan, he would stop treating them.

Upon their progression in a handful of patients, he treated them again and they responded and so it was his belief and therefore the design that he's carrying into the Australian trial phase II trial the therapy trial, they are also extending the potential cycle therapy to six, so a few elements both safety and potential efficacy that will provide rationale for that.

Alison Armour

Yes, as we said this trial design was very carefully designed with input seriously from a large number of medical oncologists and radio pharmaceutical physicians from U.S., Europe and Canada. So we already had the whole expertise from radio pharmaceutical field, so that’s makes senses, there has been a lot of a excellent work. We’ve relied a lot on the experience in the past with [indiscernible]. There are some similarities that we could do there. But the therapy trial is also using six doses and everyone is very confident to do that.

David Nierengarten

And then my last question at least for the moment, I actually have two questions, sorry. On the, just if you could refresh my memory on Xofigo, was the - maybe I'm misremembering, but I thought they had a trial with an endpoint of time the first skeletal related events and if that's true is that a possible, is it possible to register on that endpoint, should overall survival not quite hit or is it just completely primary endpoint overall survival the usual, if it works, it works and that's the report?

Alison Armour

Yes, no, it’s a good question and just quickly then it's absolutely devastating to patients in this setting. And all of the endpoints, regulatory endpoints in the study and trying to as quickly there this is the key secondary endpoint about how also spend on it. So we do recognize the importance overall survival absolute must in this area for approval and then the first three I mentioned radiographic progression free survival, recessed and time to manage clinical event are all also powered endpoints. So, thank you for bringing that up.

David Nierengarten

And was my memory incorrect on the primary endpoint for Xofigo was overall survival it wasn't our PFS?

Alison Armour

Yes, if it is meaningful to buy then what was seen in the acute [ph] an agent approved in this region with that survival endpoints.

David Nierengarten

Got it, great. Thank you.

Operator

At this time I’m showing no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over for closing remarks.

Mike Sherman

I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. Also I'd like to thank the team here at Endocyte. The energy and engagement have allowed us to make really tremendous progress in the last few months. Our first value as an organization is that we put patients first. And I thank this team for demonstrating that value every day. Patients are literally waiting, so we want to move fast. Thanks everyone and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.