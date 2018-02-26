Pioneer Natural Resources: Still A Buy

Summary

With the largest position in one of the most lucrative basins in the U.S and accelerating well design deployment, Pioneer will likely further improve output growth and therefore, future cash.

Bottom line surged in the last quarter, following tax reform act, however, declining costs and output ramp up enable PXD to overcome its negative break-even point.

Management's strategy to become a Permian pure-player and friendlier shareholder announcements creates a positive momentum for Pioneer share.