Dividend Ideas | Consumer 

Trump's Big, Beautiful Tax Cut Pummels Coke's Growth While Dividends Increase 5%

|
About: The Coca-Cola Company (KO)
by: Douglas Adams
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Douglas Adams
Macro, monetary policy, research analyst, investment advisor
Summary

The Tax Cut and Jobs Act pummeled Coke's operational revenue growth for 2017 as the company's tax liability soared to 82.5% for the period.

EPS crashed to $0.27/share, the worst post since at least 1996.  Yet peeling back the onion, net operating revenues last posted positive YOY in 2012.

Coke's board authorized a 5% uptick in dividend yield for 2018.  The last time operating revenue grew at 5% or greater was in 2011.

Shareholder enhancement programs for 2017 essentially consumed all of the company's operating cash.  The feat is destined to repeat itself in 2018.

Coca-Cola (KO)'s net operating revenues declined $7.5 billion for the 4th quarter, just under 20% YOY. The company realized a one-time net charge of $3.6 billion on $4.6 billion in foreign earnings due