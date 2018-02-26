Trump's Big, Beautiful Tax Cut Pummels Coke's Growth While Dividends Increase 5%
The Tax Cut and Jobs Act pummeled Coke's operational revenue growth for 2017 as the company's tax liability soared to 82.5% for the period.
EPS crashed to $0.27/share, the worst post since at least 1996. Yet peeling back the onion, net operating revenues last posted positive YOY in 2012.
Coke's board authorized a 5% uptick in dividend yield for 2018. The last time operating revenue grew at 5% or greater was in 2011.
Shareholder enhancement programs for 2017 essentially consumed all of the company's operating cash. The feat is destined to repeat itself in 2018.
Coca-Cola (KO)'s net operating revenues declined $7.5 billion for the 4th quarter, just under 20% YOY. The company realized a one-time net charge of $3.6 billion on $4.6 billion in foreign earnings due