Summary

The Tax Cut and Jobs Act pummeled Coke's operational revenue growth for 2017 as the company's tax liability soared to 82.5% for the period.

EPS crashed to $0.27/share, the worst post since at least 1996. Yet peeling back the onion, net operating revenues last posted positive YOY in 2012.

Coke's board authorized a 5% uptick in dividend yield for 2018. The last time operating revenue grew at 5% or greater was in 2011.

Shareholder enhancement programs for 2017 essentially consumed all of the company's operating cash. The feat is destined to repeat itself in 2018.