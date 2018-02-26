Weekly Cannabis Report: West Coast Competition Intensifies

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and critical analysis for the cannabis sector.

Weekly Note To Readers

After an action-packed last week, investors finally got a break to digest the slew of events that includes supply agreements and latest quarter results.

Among the large-cap names, Canopy announced that it has received cultivation license for the first of its two production facilities in British Columbia. Canopy operates its west coast business under the BC Tweed joint venture with a local greenhouse operator. According to Canopy, the Aldergrove site will become the largest federally licensed cannabis site anywhere in the world. The initial licensing covers over 400,000 sq. ft. of growing space. To facilitate the startup of the site, Canopy shipped over 100,000 live cannabis clones through the air from its Tweed Smiths Falls Campus to the new facility in British Columbia. We have long argued that the only weak spot in the Canopy story has been its lack of west coast presence. The rapid licensing for its BC facility and an impressive execution so far has given us confidence that it will position the company well in the upcoming supply agreement RFPs for BC and Alberta.

However, this news also cautioned us that cannabis remains a low barrier-of-entry industry. Any players with capital could easily find available land or existing greenhouses and transform them into the licensed facility with the help of a few experts. The capital requirement is small compared to other industries (agriculture, mining) and that is why an influx of small producers has emerged with tiny operations.

We think readers should understand that the market will most likely become oversupplied at some point post-legalization. Immediately after legalization this year, there might be a short period of tight supply due to construction activities of many facilities. However, after a few months when all the productions previously announced enter the market, we are almost certain that the market will be flooded with marijuana and potentially drive prices down to unprofitable levels. Given medical marijuana currently sells for C$8 per gram in Canada, we expect the wholesale price for recreational marijuana to be below C$4 per gram but could risk falling far below that level if the market becomes oversupplied. Many producers reported a cash cost of production between C$1 to C$2 per gram, with additional costs through handling, G&A, corporate, we think margins and profitability could be under significant pressure for small producers that lack scale.

(BC Government)

The Cannabis Index

We have added a number of companies to our Cannabis Index due to requests from our readers. This week we added Hiku Brands, Invictus MD, Sunniva, Cannabis Wheaton and CannTrust. If you have other companies you want us to include, please leave a comment.

Top Gainer: Veritas Pharma gained 42% this week.

Veritas Pharma gained 42% this week. Top Loser : InMed Pharma lost 15% this week.

: InMed Pharma lost 15% this week. Large Caps (>$1.0B) : Canopy gained 5% after announcing cultivation license for its BC Weed JV; MedReleaf lost 10%, the most in the group.

: Canopy gained 5% after announcing cultivation license for its BC Weed JV; MedReleaf lost 10%, the most in the group. ETFs : Most ETFs are largely unchanged this week. Notably Horizons Junior Growers Index ETF lost 4%, the biggest loss among the funds.

: Most ETFs are largely unchanged this week. Notably Horizons Junior Growers Index ETF lost 4%, the biggest loss among the funds. Total Market Value: The total market value of the Cannabis Index was $25.6 billion, which is not comparable due to the addition of new names.

Name Ticker Currency Market Value Return 1W Return 1M Return 3M Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) C$ $5,527 5% (24%) 47% Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) C$ $4,785 4% (29%) 57% Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) C$ $2,231 (1%) (36%) 50% MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) C$ $1,832 (10%) (25%) 14% Cronos Group (PRMCF) C$ $1,351 (3%) (24%) 117% CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF) C$ $872 6% (5%) 70% Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) C$ $611 0% (42%) 104% Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) C$ $670 (2%) (23%) 43% Supreme Cannabis (OTCPK:SPRWF) C$ $503 -- (28%) 30% Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) C$ $504 -- (19%) 13% ABcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF) C$ $373 5% (32%) 63% Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) C$ $364 2% (30%) (36%) MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) C$ $247 (11%) (34%) 21% MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF) C$ $258 1% (11%) 37% Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) C$ $198 (10%) (33%) 42% Weedmd (OTC:WDDMF) C$ $215 -- (20%) (6%) CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF) C$ $181 (13%) (22%) 25% Emblem (OTCPK:EMMBF) C$ $174 -- (32%) (13%) Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) C$ $152 (3%) (10%) 53% Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) C$ $147 (1%) (25%) 74% THC Biomed (OTCQB:THCBF) C$ $158 (3%) (36%) 74% InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF) C$ $124 (15%) (32%) 27% Nutritional High (OTCQB:SPLIF) C$ $138 2% (35%) 104% Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) C$ $108 (12%) (46%) 27% Wildflower Marijuana (OTC:WLDFF) C$ $85 (9%) (21%) 194% Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCQX:LDSYF) C$ $82 (6%) (20%) 6% Beleave (OTCQX:BLEVF) C$ $84 (5%) (21%) 28% Marapharm Ventures (OTCQX:MRPHF) C$ $77 -- (14%) (15%) PUF Ventures (OTCPK:PUFXF) C$ $56 (12%) (29%) 81% Canada House Wellness (OTC:SARSD) C$ $49 (3%) (34%) 24% Friday Night (OTCQB:TGIFF) C$ $126 (12%) (41%) 59% Naturally Splendid (OTCQB:NSPDF) C$ $28 -- (19%) 26% Veritas Pharma (OTCPK:VRTHF) C$ $36 42% (9%) 18% Canadian Cannabis (OTCPK:CCAN) C$ $14 (2%) (40%) n.a. Hiku Brands (OTCPK:DJACF) C$ $340 (14%) (41%) 164% Invictus MD (OTCPK:IVITF) C$ $153 2% (19%) 45% Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) C$ $306 1% (18%) n.a. Cannabis Wheaton (OTCQB:CBWTF) C$ $551 (4%) (30%) 85% CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) C$ $814 1% (26%) 17% Horizons Marijuana ETF (OTC:HMLSF) C$ $698 (0%) (24%) 31% Horizons Junior Growers ETF (HMJR.TO) C$ 13.92 (4%) n.a. n.a. ETFMG Alt. Harvest ETF (MJ) US$ 397.902 (1%) (18%) n.a. Evolve Marijuana ETF (SEED.TO) C$ 1.884 (2%) n.a. n.a. Redwoods Marijuana Opportunities Fund (MJJ.TO) C$ 6.3148 (1%) n.a. n.a.

Cannabis Sector Update

Canopy Signed Supply Agreement with Sunniva

This week Canopy announced a significant supply agreement with Sunniva. The agreement has a term of two years and provides Canopy access to the sector’s largest non-Licensed Producer medical patient network. Sunniva subsidiary, Natural Health Services, boasts 93,000 active patients in the ACMPR. NHS operates 8 clinics and education centers in Canada after having recently expanded in Ontario and Manitoba. It also employs 21 physicians and 2 nurse practitioner. We think Canopy has partnered with Sunniva for its unique clinic network which represents a coveted asset. Clinics represent an integral part of the cannabis value chain as competition is heating up on the production side and procurement/retail is tightly controlled by governments.

(Company Presentation)

Shopify Chosen to Run Cannabis E-Commerce in Ontario

While we missed this news last week, we wanted to make sure we capture this event for our readers. Shopify (SHOP) has been a high-flying e-commerce company after being one of the best performers on the NASDAQ. Based in Canada, Shopify has an advantage of being the undisputed leader in small-merchant e-commerce platform. The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC), a subsidiary of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, will use Shopify's online tool for its mobile and e-commerce business when marijuana becomes legalized in 2018. We think the news could further fuel investor enthusiasm for Shopify but also shows a refreshed approach at Ontario government to use modern platform for marijuana retailing. Consumers will likely react positively due to the enhanced shopping experience that Shopify will most likely provide.

For cannabis investors, this news is significant in that it is making clear that many other industries will also benefit from cannabis legalization in Canada. We have previously mentioned Canaccord Genuity (OTCPK:CCORF) as one of the beneficiaries due to a surge in underwriting and advisory fees from cannabis companies taping capital markets. Companies like Shopify will also partake in this exciting new industry and investors could find opportunities to gain exposure to cannabis through companies other than licensed producers.

(Reuters)

Aphria Lowered Cash Offer for Nuuvera

Aphria just did something very unusual and frankly caught us by surprise. The company announced that it is amending its previously announced transaction with Nuuvera (OTC:NUUVF) by which the cash portion of the consideration is lowered from $1.00 to $0.60. The announcement is very uncommon as our past experience suggested that lowering purchase price post-deal announcement is extremely uncommon, in the absence of major developments at the target. Simultaneously, Nuuvera announced that it is acquiring the remaining 49% minority interest in Avanti Rx Analytics from a single minority shareholder for $43 million. Avanti is a subsidiary of Nuuvera that provides research and testing services for cannabis companies.

We are very confused by the announcement, as Nuuvera and Aphria failed to provide a credible explanation for the reduction in offer price. Nuuvera cited the reduction could help it "fund the acquisition of Avanti", which makes no sense. Since the announcement, the deal value has already dropped by almost half due to lower Aphria share price. The reduction in cash portion further amplified the pain for Nuuvera shareholders.

(Globe and Mail)

Latest Quarter from Aurora and Canopy

We recently published an article detailing the quarterly results for Canopy and Aurora. In "Canopy And Aurora: Who Just Had The Better Quarter?", we highlighted that both companies reported impressive results and good progress towards preparing for a full legalization this year. We think the battle between the two industry giants will continue as Canopy focuses on domestic execution while Aurora continues its M&A spree and international expansions. Canopy so far has the upper hand as it managed to secure a spot in all the provincial supply and retail deals, where Aurora fared much worse. However, the largest markets (Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta) have yet to announce supply deals and we are closely watching these announcements as they could materially alter the competitive landscape. Any producers that are able to secure large contracts with these three provinces is destined to become the dominant player in the Canadian cannabis industry. We will publish a detailed guide to the current marijuana regulation in Canada next week, stay tuned!

(Education Canada)

Cannabis Legalization Hearing Postponed in the UK

As an effort from us to expand our coverage of cannabis news into other global markets, we will include any significant developments in the cannabis world outside Canada. This past week, UK Parliament's House of Commons failed to hear a legalization bill that was scheduled on Friday. The hearing was postponed to the July the earliest. The discussion of medical cannabis legalization was preceded by other topics including protection of ducks! Clearly, the legalization of medical cannabis is still years away for the UK, not to mention a full legalization of recreational cannabis.

(leafly)

Netflix Cancelled Weed-Themed Show

Another example that marijuana is becoming an integral part of our lives after entering mainstream entertainment. After one season, Netflix announced that it is canceling the harshly criticised show, "Disjointed", after only one season. The show received a mere 23% rating amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but audience gave a nod of approval with 80% rating. Personally, we enjoyed the show and are sad to see it go!

(Netflix)

