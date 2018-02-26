Long Ideas | Tech  | Israel

MER Telemanagement Solutions: Partnership With Panasonic Could Be A Game Changer

Amit Ghate
Summary

MTSL is a nano-cap stock which recently has been losing money.

On Thursday, Panasonic issued a press release highlighting its new hospitality solution which leverages MTSL's technology.

This new partnership may completely turn MTSL's fortunes around and thereby create a much higher market valuation.

I first became aware of nano-cap company MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) due to an interesting press release issued on Thursday morning February 22nd. The first paragraph of the release reads as follows (with