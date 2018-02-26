When it comes to drilling activity, Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is firing on all cylinders. But that does not seem to be enough, as the stock is trading sharply lower following the company's 4Q17 earnings release that unveiled soft dayrates and further cash burn.

Credit: Drilling Contractor

On the numbers

Revenues came in a hair above the Street's estimates, while adjusted EPS failed to reach consensus by a fraction of a penny. Most impressive was the driller's utilization rate of 100%, as its portfolio of 14 upgraded land rigs have been riding the 2017 pickup in onshore activity and increased demand for pad-drilling, high-spec AC rigs in the U.S. shale plays - Independence's specialty. For comparison, the company's utilization had reached 98% and only 78% in 3Q17 and 4Q16, respectively.

The problem for Independence, however, continues to be depressed dayrates. An average of $18,338 this time landed only a few dollars above last year's $18,224 and significantly lower than 4Q14's $23,944, shortly after the start of the crude oil bear. Drilling margin per rig reached a pitiful 29% in 4Q17 vs. 41% in 4Q16 and 48% in 4Q14. This dynamic makes sense to me, as the Permian has become the poster child of U.S. onshore recovery precisely due to low production costs - which include spending in drilling services. Since crude prices have failed to stick at higher levels for longer, drillers seem to be trading pricing power for footprint, and raking in as much revenues as it can even if at much lower margins.

See operational metrics summary below.

Source: company's press release

Slightly concerning to me was Independence's free cash burn of $26.4 million in all of 2017, compared to an outflow of only $4.1 million in the previous year. Soft pricing that has led to lower earnings, loose working capital management and investment in rig upgrades have created a perfect storm of cash bleed that has caused net debt to more than double in one year, from $19.4 million in 4Q16 to $47.3 million in 4Q17. An expected slowdown in upgrade capex (despite the building of a new, $10 million rig announced for 3Q18) and a hopeful improvement in drilling rates may help to boost cash generation in 2018 - but that remains to be seen.

On the stock

I sold my ICD shares last week, although not as part of a pre-earnings timing strategy as much as a move to eliminate my exposure to micro-cap energy stocks and remain invested only in a diversified oil and gas ETF (VDE). I still believe ICD could be a good stock acquisition due to the company's high-quality assets and exposure to a U.S. onshore business that continues to show signs of strength, particularly after today's selloff. But those who choose to buy ICD should keep in mind that the investment is not without some risk and quite a bit of expected stock price volatility.