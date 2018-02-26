Career Education Corporation: The Time Is Now
Summary
2017 results were ahead of every management target, and 2018 will be much better.
CECO just reported industry-leading enrollment figures and is positioned to convert revenue into profits at a much higher rate than peers.
The company is using technology in innovative ways that set it apart and create a competitive advantage.
The stock should double or more.
Career Education Corporation (CECO) just reported results for the full-year 2017, and they were ahead of every management expectation - even the revised ones that indicated quarterly progress throughout 2017.
For those new to the