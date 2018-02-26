How Much Could You Lose?

Investors and advisors have seen risk assets rise to record levels. Most investors do not consider the elevated risk at current levels. Now may be a good time to reassess one's asset allocation and consider rebalancing a portion of their gains to safe assets as equity returns are not guaranteed.

While I reduced long bond exposure last year, fearing higher rates in the near future, this is an interesting entry point for U.S. Treasury bonds across the curve, and I believe it offers investors a premium to foreign sovereign debt alternatives.

I feel that rates are topping out here. I do not believe the economic reality we face will allow rates to rise much more, especially at the long end.

Risk Considerations in the Management of Wealth across a Complete Market Cycle: The Case for U.S. Treasury Securities

Background And Thesis

Optimism for risk assets seemed to reach a fever pitch in early 2018 with the S&P 500 recording an outstanding 5.71% return for the month of January. This was quickly corrected by the market with a swoon in early February that saw markets give back its gains and then some, with a 10% correction that served as a nice welcome for the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. Yet the optimism around the great bull market that started in 2009, resumed in a textbook "V" pattern, fueled by positive earnings, and fresh cash from the sidelines that had been eagerly waiting for a dip to get in.

The Federal Reserve has been clear that employment continues to improve to what is now beyond what would be considered full employment, and it continues to expect inflation to reach its 2% target. It is more than reasonable that if inflationary pressure is beginning to accelerate, then the Fed would want to stay on course for multiple interest rate hikes this year, as it has indicated. I believe however that the world remains awash in debt, and the prospects for earnings and economic growth are far too optimistic, especially as the Fed continues to tighten policy, putting undue pressure on the economy.

The Fed has a very clear objective; maintain maximum employment within a context of price stability. Under Chair Yellen, the Fed focused on the unemployment picture with a belief that inflation remained transitory and would eventually return to the 2% target. However, inflation did not move to the 2% target and has proven to be seemingly anchored to the sub 2% level, as measured by the PCE, the Feds preferred inflation gauge.

The inflationary picture remains quite low across the globe. Recent readings in China show lower inflationary pressure. European inflation is virtually non-existent, and we know that the U.S has yet to hit its target of 2% inflation. So, this begs the question, why do we need to follow a course of tighter monetary policy? I believe that this is a head fake on inflation, a head fake on wages, and a head fake on rising rates at the long end of the curve. We have been here before, as investors assume inflation is picking up, we see a bond sell off and a rise in interest rates.

In reality, I believe this has presented a wonderful opportunity for savers to purchase safe U.S. Treasury securities at much higher yields than were available a few months ago. Since December 31 of 2017, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen from 2.58% to 2.88%, that's a 30Bp (12%) move in nearly two months. I think this is much too far, too fast, and expect that while rates could move slightly higher from here in the short term, this is a wonderful opportunity to lock in a competitive yield.

Likewise, at the short end, the one-year Treasury has moved from 1.22% to 2.02% (65%) since January of last year. A one-year Treasury at 2.02% is quite competitive in a world that offers savers 0% or even negative rates at the short end of the curve, even out to two years and beyond. In Germany, a two-year Bund yields negative 0.55%. In the U.K., a two-year GILT yields 0.65%. In Japan, a two-year JGB yields negative 0.16%. Switzerland's two-year is yielding negative 0.85%, when we look around the world, that Treasury at 2% looks wonderful by comparison.

Supporting Evidence

Expected GDP Growth Is Declining

Expectations for GDP growth started the year robust with the Atlanta Federal Reserves GDP NOW model showing the possibility of greater than 5% GDP growth. However, as the real data has begun to fill out that model, its expectation for GDP growth in the first quarter has now been reduced to a mere 3.2%. I expect that as additional data comes into the model, that number will continue to move lower. The U.S. has been in a slow growth 2-2.5% economy for some time, and I do not expect this to change anytime soon. We have seen trillions of dollars in stimulus from the Federal Reserve coupled with fiscal stimulus in the depths of the financial crisis, and the best we could get was an average of around 2.2% GDP growth. This is troubling to say the least.

Additional stimulus in the form of tax cuts, I believe, will prove to be far less stimulative than expected, offering a one-time shot to earnings and driving asset prices higher. But with no real catalyst to continue the markets rise, and with the tax cuts priced in, the equity market will struggle to continue to push higher as the risk outweighs the expected returns. Softening growth in international economies will provide an additional challenge to equity markets in 2018-2019.

Velocity on M2-Lowest Since 1949

Velocity continues to register at the lowest levels we have seen in more than half a century. The demand for money continues to decline, which explains the lack of inflationary pressure. I expect this decline in velocity to continue, not only in the U.S. but around the world. As velocity continues to decline and inflationary pressure continues to disappoint the transformation from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening will need to be paused. The Federal Reserve seems to not be willing to learn from the lessons of the 1937-38 recession. Removing accommodation and rising rates at too brisk a level after a financial crisis has serious consequences. I believe the level of debt, and the financial state of American households will make this all the more severe.

The Middle Class Did Not Get A Stimulus Check

Many would argue that it has been nearly a decade, and the economy is no longer in need of emergency accommodation. I would argue they are largely incorrect. While QE has most definitely brought asset prices on real estate, and equities to rarefied territory, the only real beneficiary has been at the higher end of the income spectrum who have high ownership rates of stocks. The average American is not benefiting from this policy because a record-low percentage of Americans owning stocks.

The middle class of this country has not seen a meaningful rise in wages since the 1990s, even while productivity of the American worker has soared. More and more of the wealth has accumulated at the top of the socio-economic scale. The American worker made American businesses far more productive, and yet their wages have not kept up with those increases in productivity or even the cost of living in some categories. This has caused a massive reliance among the working class on consumer, auto and student loan debt. At the end of 2017, American household debt had risen by $193 Billion to $13.15 Trillion, an all-time high. Including $834 Billion in credit card debt according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

This multi-decade reliance on debt has created a situation where household debt has reached an all-time high. The Fed reducing the rates to the zero lower bound only fueled this debt binge, now leaving the consumer maxed out. In an economy where 70% of the GDP is determined by consumer spending, this is a very serious problem. Couple this with the vast decrease in spending by the baby boomer generation who is in the long process of retiring, and learning to live on a fixed income, and you have a very serious shift in the very fundamentals of our economy that will continue to evolve over the coming years.

Savings Rate Remains Low

Americans are saving far less than they have in past cycles. Currently, the Personal Savings Rate, PSR, stands at 2.4%. What will fuel the spending of the future? Any increases in income today are needed to pay off debt from the overspending that occurred yesterday. This whole cycle of stagnant wages, rising debt levels, and low savings rates is of very serious concern for the future of the U.S. economy. It seems we are burning the candle at both ends from both the household and government perspectives. At some point, we will have to come to the realization that we have jumped out of a plane with no parachute.

Should a decline in the economy come, most households, with virtually no savings, would have trouble coming up with the money to ride out the storm. Likewise, the Federal Reserve is running out of policy tools to fight the next recession. This may, at least in part, explain its desire to raise rates even if the economy is not quite ready. A past article I wrote argued that in the next recession the Fed will likely have to take rates negative in order to provide enough accommodation to the market. All of this provides a positive backdrop today for increasing allocations to Treasury Bills, Notes, and Bonds to protect one's wealth.

Debt Fueled Growth Is Not Growth At All

Since 1980, the Federal debt has ballooned from around $888B to over $20.7Trillion today, and counting. That is an increase of roughly 2,231%! The current administration likes to tout its tax plan as a pathway to jobs and economic growth, and as I have stated before, there will be short run gains to be had in equity securities from this plan. But the long run effects will prove to be far more uncertain. The tax plan will add $1.5Trillion to the national debt, and this is after the assumption of hitting certain GDP growth targets. Academic research has been very clear that increasing debt burdens lead to a meaningful reduction in economic growth. The U.S. currently stands at 370% aggregate debt to GDP.

The current administration and congress seem clearly willing to use the current low interest rate environment to add to that debt, recently passing a huge spending bill. This will only prove to further restrain growth.

Our fiscal policy-makers are being completely irresponsible by seeking to fund today's growth with tomorrow's income. Growth fueled by debt is not growth at all. Increasing debt burdens at the governmental and household level will lead to serious challenges down the road for U.S. GDP growth and could have additional negative consequences for the level of consumer spending and thus, earnings and stock prices. This is especially true when we look at the level of indebtedness of U.S. corporations. U.S. corporations have also been bingeing on debt, driving non-financial debt held by corporations to an all-time high. You can see from the chart that corporate America, like the consumer, went through a very short and very shallow period of debt deleveraging after the 2008 crisis, only to reverse course and drive debt even higher than it was before the 2008 financial crisis.

It Is Not Just The U.S. The World Is Drowning In Debt

The challenges with total debt being a stranglehold to economic growth is not simply a U.S. phenomenon. The world is drowning in debt at the corporate, household, and government level. Despite all of this leverage in the system, and all the stimulus from central banks, and even reforms from some fiscal policy-makers, the world continues to have a very serious challenge generating any meaningful growth or inflationary pressure. This is creating a very perilous situation and making the U.S. Treasury the security of choice for those seeking safe positive yields.

Looking at the following charts, we see the vast amount of debt being taken on by foreign households, especially in Canada, where the debt remains a very serious situation. Corporate debt is also proving to be a global issue, as it reaches higher and higher proportions, especially in China. If China is supposed to be the second largest engine of growth in the world and its inflation is slowing as is its growth, then the world should be far less exuberant about the future prospects for global growth. It is also unreasonable in this situation to think that the United States can decouple from the rest of the world and grow at an exponential rate because of tax cuts, or cuts in regulatory cost upon businesses. The world will continue to find it difficult to grow, and in such a world, safe assets are desirable.

Equity Returns Are Not Guaranteed - Reassess Your Risk

When sitting down with a client, financial advisors will typically engage in a risk assessment. This is meant to assess the level of risk the client is willing to take to accomplish their goals. Yet, most clients will over-estimate how comfortable they are with risk; being driven by greed, they will seek to maximize their return and over-allocate to stocks. Conversely, at times of maximum pessimism being driven by maximum fear, they will be led to abandon their long-term plan, seeking safety.

This instability in assessing client risk tolerance creates a behavior anomaly that could lead to serious consequences for the client's ability to achieve their long run goals. Therefore, assessing a client's risk tolerance requires a more robust scientific approach. Sometimes, quantifying for investors the actual losses in a given scenario puts it into perspective - losing 50% may sound bad, but losing $500,000 of a $1,000,000 portfolio sounds worse. Sometimes, just quantifying what that means to not only the portfolio, but to their ability to fund long run goals, will give the client a chance to reassess their risk tolerance.

It is important for investors to understand the fact that equity securities have tremendous risk that U.S. Treasury bonds held to maturity do not have. Currently, the S&P 500 Index carries a dividend yield of 1.67%, while a 6mo. Treasury pays me 1.80%. Although you lose the potential for equity-like capital gains with the Treasury, you also lose the potential that the value of your money could decline 50% in a bear market, as you can with equities. Investors need to consider this concept of risk and not be blinded by the prospect of outsized returns, like we saw last year.

Equity returns are not guaranteed, despite the fact that investors are collectively acting as though they are. Risk must be considered. You work too hard for your money to manage it without taking risk into consideration. Losing 50% of assets requires 100% returns just to get back to even where you have a 0% total return. Think about that for a moment.

Most investors are taking more risk than they think, and it may be a good time to reassess your risk tolerance. Let us not forget what it is like to lose half of your wealth. I have found that it would behoove investors to not give in to periods of maximum pessimism or euphoria. Rather remaining balanced in one's views about risk and return, and thus maintaining a realistic asset allocation, will allow you to accomplish your long-term goals with minimal behavioral errors.

Test Your Risk Tolerance

Watch this video from the 2008 financial crisis to remember how quickly the bear can growl. It is a refreshing antidote to all the investors posting their statements online and boasting about their returns from last year without any regard for the risk it takes to generate said return.

I am in no way saying that we are going to see a 2008 crash. Nor am I telling investors to panic and deviate from their long-term plans. What I am saying is that the returns from equity securities are not guaranteed, and in the current environment, investors are taking more risk than they are being compensated for, a more cautious approach is warranted. In such an environment, it is important to rethink your philosophy on managing wealth and whether you are considering the risk you are taking. If not, now is a good time to reassess what the proper asset allocation and risk level should be to accomplish your long-term goals. U.S. Treasury securities across the curve will continue to be the asset of choice for savers all over the world seeking safe positive yields.

Conclusion

One should only take risk when one has the need and the capacity to do so. When investors allow themselves to be overtaken with greed at the end of a cycle and take on too much risk in the form of debt, and exposure to risk assets, they hurt their ability to earn competitive long-term returns. Consider the fact that investors who bought the S&P 500 at its height in 2000 are still underperforming an index of intermediate term bonds.

Investors and those seeking to provide advice for the long run would be wise to revisit your approach to risk. While no two clients are the same, and everyone's wealth management plan should be customized to each individual, there is a need to factor in risk when constructing portfolio models. With U.S. Treasury yields across the curve providing investors with a more competitive yield, and risk assets at all-time highs, now is a good time to reassess how much risk is in your portfolio and consider whether you are being compensated for taking on higher allocations to risk assets. For most investors, the thought of earning a mere 2-3% on super-safe Treasury bonds is unthinkable. Yet they do not seem to understand that their decision to over-allocate to equities has no guaranteed return at all. A balanced approach to asset allocation will allow investors to stay on track for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long U.S. TREASURY BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.