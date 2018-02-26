Outside Of Energy, SPX FLOW Still Waiting For The Turn

Summary

Despite a recovery in energy-related spending, growth remains pretty subdued, with the large Food & Beverage business slowly improving.

Growing the aftermarket business is a long-term opportunity, and near-term margin leverage seems more tied to volume and the success of a recent restructuring effort.

SPX FLOW no longer has the "buy the laggard" appeal; while the shares have decent high single-digit return potential, there aren't a lot of obvious drivers to spark investor interest.