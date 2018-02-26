Outside Of Energy, SPX FLOW Still Waiting For The Turn
About: SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW), Includes: ALFVY, GEAGY
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Despite a recovery in energy-related spending, growth remains pretty subdued, with the large Food & Beverage business slowly improving.
Growing the aftermarket business is a long-term opportunity, and near-term margin leverage seems more tied to volume and the success of a recent restructuring effort.
SPX FLOW no longer has the "buy the laggard" appeal; while the shares have decent high single-digit return potential, there aren't a lot of obvious drivers to spark investor interest.
At a time when many industrial companies are seeing strong cyclical recoveries, SPX FLOW (FLOW) is still well off the pace of many of its industrial peers. Although markets like energy, air treatment,