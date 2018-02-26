Writing an article about Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) is something I have hesitated to do for a while, given that I choose to stay away from this stock, which has been a darling of the dividend investing community for years. It’s tumbling revenues worry me, as does the company’s ability to grow its dividend and overcome major shifts in consumer preferences.

When people ask me “How much is this stock worth?” I always answer, “to whom?”. Whether an investment is attractive to you or not should be totally dependent on your age, your appetite for risk, your required rate of return, as well as other parameters which are beyond the scope of this article.

When I choose whether to invest or not, it is as a 54-year-old dividend growth investor who wants to optimize his portfolio’s combination of dividend yield, growth and safety.

The beverage giant needs no introduction. Coca Cola is one of the most recognizable brands worldwide. But should it be part of your portfolio?

4th quarter earnings decreased compared to Q4 2016, losing $0.65 per share, on revenues which were 20% weaker. It is important to note that if it wasn’t for a one-time repatriation tax of $3.6bn, net income would have been higher than 1 year ago. Since then, the company’s stock price has increased by 7% to $44 carried up by a strong market. The company increased their dividend by 5% to $0.39 per quarter giving the company a 3.54% dividend yield, thus making it very close to introducing my S.A.F.E screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields , a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%

Current ratio greater than 1x

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments

And a positive PE Ratio.

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

Coca Cola comes up short on its payout ratio, as the table below suggests.

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks. You can read more about it here.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

Revenues and Net Income

Coca Cola's revenues have decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of-5.91% vs positive growth of 3% for the S&P 500 over the last 5 years; KO's earnings also underperformed with a -32% CAGR vs a positive 3.4% for the S&P 500.

These last years have been a struggle for Coca Cola, which has faced structural changes in the beverage market. Soda sales have been declining for more than 12 years, attaining 30-year lows (domestically) in 2016.

It would seem that consumers are changing their habits, drinking more juices, waters, and teas, which we will refer to as “stills” as opposed to fizzy drinks.

Coca Cola owns products in all of these lines, and while their share of the company’s portfolio has increased rapidly over the past few years it is not yet clear at which point they will compensate for the decline of soda sales.

In an information era, collective consciousness about health is increased, thus providing a challenge for drinks perceived as unhealthy, sugary drinks such as Coke.

The company’s ability to gain sufficient market share in stills to offset the decline of soda is the biggest challenge the company will face in the upcoming decade.

Historical Payout Ratio & Outlook

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

The company’s payout ratio has creeped up from 50% 7 years ago to 500% in 2017. The decrease in net income is due to a one-time recognition of a $3.6bn repatriation tax, which will in fact be paid over the next 8 years. If we adjust for this exceptional item, the payout ratio would have been around 130%. Still worrisome, but not as alarming. The company has continued to increase dividends despite net income and revenues decreasing for the past few years. This is a definitive negative since the sustainability of the dividend is now questionable as well as growth perspectives are now questionable.

Historical Dividend Yield

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value.

KO has yielded between 2.5% and 3.5% throughout the past 7 years. Dividend increases have outpaced price growth in the last few years, resulting in a yield which has gradually crept upwards within a tight band. This indicates that less trust is

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since the company is a notorious mature dividend payer which is valued by many as an income play.

For this reason, determining the direction of KO’s dividend is crucial to valuating the current market price.

Price Action

Looking back all the way to the beginning of this bull market, we can only observe that Coca Cola has underperformed the S&P 500 big time. This underperformance started in 2013 when it became apparent that revenues had peaked the previous year. Since then, the performance gap has gotten wider.

This underperformance testifies that the market values Coca Cola as a mature company, which will grow at a slower rate than the rest of America’s biggest 500 companies.

Safety of the Dividend

Next, I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the company has seen consecutive earning declines, I want to check my dividend payment is safe.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

One thing that we notice is that Coca Cola has a low degree of operating leverage. This is good during rough times because it means that a decrease of revenues leads to a manageable decrease in operating income.

It is interesting to look at the range of values excluding outliers: here between 40% and 100%+. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 40% the company will continue to produce positive operating income. KO is running at a level of output well above breakeven and has been doing so for the past few decades. The lack of sensitivity of the operating income to decreasing revenues has been remarkable and attests to the stability of the company and its business model.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. KO has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 56 years by different amounts. This is reassuring, since I know that there is a long-term commitment to paying my dividend.

As you can see Coca Cola has been systematically increasing by $0.02 for the last 7 years with the exception of a $0.03 increase in 2014. I take note of the fact that the company increased by a penny more than usual after having underperformed the S&P 500 badly in 2013. The historical increases therefore oscillate between 6 and 10%. Assuming a constant $0.02 increase per year going forward, the percentage amount of these increases would be as low as 4% in 5 years.

Coca Cola’s revenues have been decreasing for the last 5 years. While the company has one of the most valuable brands in the world, it is struggling to adapt to a society which is asking for more healthy products. While it’s efforts to diversify have been honourable, they have lacked the scale to outweigh the decrease in Coke sales. The company’s low sensibility to revenues means that it can afford long periods of transition. However its ability to increase dividends at the same rate as it has done historically, and expecting more than a 4% dividend growth rate in the future would be overly optimistic.

Value of the Dividend Stream

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $1.56 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 4% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyse which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener’s theoretical value to their stock price.

For Coca Cola this gives us a value between $23 and $32, or between 52% and 73% of the current share price. Given the uncertainty governing Coca Cola’s ability to transition its business model effectively in the upcoming years, I find the valuation to be somewhat stretched.

I don’t appreciate paying a premium for any reason. It would seem that the premium to be paid for Coca Cola has to do with its history and reputation. Since history is an awful forecaster, I would like the value of the projected dividend stream to be closer to the current price.

Relative Valuation

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

As you can see Coca Cola is trading above its 5 year average PE multiple of 29. Obviously, the lines have been affected by the repatriation tax, but even without it, Coca Cola would be trading at an above average multiple. I tend to prefer stocks which trade below their average multiple, to profit from capital appreciation when they revert towards the mean.

Conclusion

I am passing up on allocating funds to Coca Cola at any point in the foreseeable future. A substantial decline in price (at least 30%), or a substantial turnaround in revenues would be required for me to reconsider.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article, follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.