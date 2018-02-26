Dean Foods' (DF) CEO, Ralph Scozzafava on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ralph Scozzafava - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Vopni - Chief Accounting Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer

Sherri Baker - Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Finance

Analysts

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs

John Baumgartner - Wells Fargo

Farha Aslam - Stephens

Chris Growe - Stifel

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies

Ken Goldman - JP Morgan

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Sherri Baker

Thank you, James, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings conference call. This morning we issued an earning press release which is available, along with the slide presentation, in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Before we begin, we would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today’s call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning those risks is contained in the company’s filings with the SEC.

In addition, we will be discussing operating and financial results on an adjusted basis excluding the impact of recent tax reform. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures referenced during today’s discussion to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today’s earnings press release on our website.



Participating with me in the prepared section of today’s call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Vopni, our Chief Accounting Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with a review of our fourth quarter and full year performance as well as an overview of our strategic plan. Scott will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the call back over to Ralph for comments on the forward outlook and other closing remarks. We will then open the call to your questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph Scozzafava

Thank you, Sherri, and good morning. As everyone knows, there has been a good amount of change happening in the marketplace and I want to give you a clearer view of what we at Dean Foods are doing about it. I’ll remind you that our strategic plan and its five pillars is a road map that we use to drive our business and our company forward. Today I’m going to frame our discussion around three of these pillars with three key takeaways that are the most relevant right now.

First, we’re executing the commercial agenda of our strategic plan that includes winning in private label and building and buying strong brands with innovative new products, continued brand building, and tuck-in acquisitions. The second key takeaway involves an aggressive approach to our strategic pillar of delivering operational excellence where we are executing against an enterprise-wide productivity plan over the next 18 to 24 months with meaningful incremental savings enabled by integrating our operating model and right-sizing our cost structure. The third takeaway is that we’re building our capabilities by making tangible improvements and investments in our people, technology and infrastructure that will pay dividends via better execution.

Those are the three key takeaways for this morning’s conversation: our commercial agenda, a major productivity plan and investments in core capabilities. I’ll speak in depth about the first two takeaways and Scott will cover our investments in capabilities are some of these are enabled by the benefits of tax reform for Dean Foods.

One other important thing that I want to note at this point is how we’re looking at our progress and measuring success against our key initiatives and our overall business performance, and it’s not a new idea. As many of you have heard me say numerous times, for Dean Foods it’s about maximizing our earnings and cash flow over time. I’ve also been clear that there will be times when our investment decisions or dynamics in the marketplace will affect our near term results, but our primary objective is to show steady improvement in our performance from one cycle to the next. As we discuss our 2017 results and our long-term prospects, I’ll provide context looking through this lens, and I believe it’s the best way to measure our performance now and going forward into the future.

Historically, we reported our results with a heavy focus on volume, fluid milk share, and operating results on a per-gallon basis. At the heart of all this are the two things that matter the most: operating income dollars that drive earnings per share and cash flow. It’s of particular importance now as we’re driving necessary and meaningful changes to our business, and it’s how we’re setting objectives internally and measuring our own performance. We consider 2018 to be an important year, a year of transition and transformation as we reset our cost structure to better position us for the future. We have a major emphasis on our enterprise-wide productivity plan and I’ll be updating you quarterly on our progress here and view this work as the key metric in assessing our performance this year.

In short, we’re making important choices in 2018 and taking aggressive but necessary steps to drive our strategic plan, reset our company to make Dean Foods more competitive and enable us to deliver solid and consistent earnings and cash flow over the long term.

Building and buying strong brands, it’s an important profit driver for our company. We have national brands in DairyPure and TruMoo that are at the core of building a strong portfolio of products in the dairy case. Diversifying our portion into adjacent categories whether through innovation or M&A is critical to long-term earnings growth. This pillar of our strategy is directly supported by two other important pillars: winning in private label and driving operational excellence. These two are symbiotic. To win in private label, you must have the strong quality and service levels that our customers have come to expect from us, but we must also do this at the lowest cost possible and execute by securing smart volume and bringing value to our customers. Our operational excellence pillar and the work already underway there will enable efficiency which supports being more competitive on our cost base. We took some important actions against these pillars in 2017 that will pave the way for our 2018 plan.

More on 2018 in a bit. Let’s start with a review of last year.

For the quarter, we delivered $51 million of adjusted operating income of $0.25 of adjusted earnings per share, both significantly down versus a year ago. On a full-year basis, we generated $178 million of adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, in line with our guidance. As a result of tax reform, we saw a one-time tax benefit of $44 million in our GAAP results in the fourth quarter of 2017. Going forward, we expect a new normalized effective tax rate of 26.5%.

In 2017, we navigated a rapidly changing industry landscape and a dynamic retail environment. Within private label fluid milk, competition for volume increased significantly in the first half of the year and we lost volume at higher levels than we planned. As a result, we experienced increased levels of costly leverage that put pressure on our operating income. We also saw an increased level of retailer investment in private label products at many customers, and this created a mix shift which pressured margins.

As we saw the marketplace challenges building, we directed our focus on improving our execution in securing both branded and private label volume and immediately began taking steps to lower our overall cost base. You can see some of these actions already gaining momentum and contributed to our Q4 financial results, and these actions become a critical path in our go-forward commercial agenda as well and also in our aggressive, enterprise-wide cost productivity plan in 2018 and beyond.



I want to go through our comprehensive plan in some more details now, so let’s talk about our first key takeaway, our commercial agenda. Our goal is to become the partner of choice across all customer segments in which we compete. At Dean Foods, we have a strong competitive advantage. Our size and our scale gives us much flexibility to serve our consumers and our customers with both private label and branded offerings. We offer leading brands such as DairyPure, TruMoo, Organic Valley and Friendly’s across very large categories that can complement the private label products that we can also bring to our customers to fill out their portfolio of offerings. These are sought after brands that consumers know and trust, brands that customers and Dean Foods can use to build categories and earn solid margins.

Our product quality is at the highest levels in the industry and maintaining that level of quality and trust is paramount for our operations team. We have a top notch service delivery model that enables us to leverage our large DSD network to bring multiple categories of products to our customer stores to drive strong in-stock positions at retail. As we partner with our customers, we also provide insights not only into consumer preferences and shopping patterns but also to the health and profitability of the category. These market insights separate us from our competition and we’ll continue to leverage this important area to drive profitability for both our customers and ourselves. At the center of these analytics is the consumer, and we’re helping our customers leverage their brands along with ours to drive a more healthy and profitable category.

Let’s talk about our recent brand performance and our upcoming plans for 2018. Last year as some retailers lower their prices on private label products across many categories, they put volume pressure on some of the higher margin national and regional brands such as DairyPure and TruMoo while creating real margin erosion for themselves in their categories. Despite this aggressive retail pricing, we were able to maintain leading dollar share performance on DairyPure and also on TruMoo as both brands continue to be the number one national brand in their respective category segments. We’re making progress against our brand initiatives and will drive this further with the launch of our new marketing campaign in 2018, which began this quarter.

We also continue to focus on diversifying our portfolio beyond fluid milk and into adjacent categories for growth. In 2017, we launched DairyPure sour cream. We continue to drive incremental ACV distribution and still have a lot of runway for share growth in the sour cream category. This year, we’ll extend the DairyPure brand into the cottage cheese category. Our new DairyPure mix-ins launch is moving forward nicely and we’ll begin shipping our new product line-up in mid-March. We’ve had positive customer acceptance on this product line and are focused on driving distribution throughout 2018. This will prove to be a promising extension for the DairyPure brand into an innovative and fast-growing segment of the dairy category.

Turning now to the remainder of our branded portfolio, the Organic Valley Fresh joint venture is well underway and we’re now pivoting from standing up the business to accelerating the business. While we always knew that the Organic Valley brand was very developed in the natural channel, we’re starting to penetrate national and regional accounts within conventional channels to broaden the distribution base. Organic Valley Fresh contributed to the overall brand performance of Organic Valley in 2017, which outperformed both the category and the category leader from a growth perspective.

In addition to all that we’re doing in the dairy space, we’re also moving beyond dairy while expanding our presence in organic foods with our Uncle Matt’s acquisition. Uncle Matt’s is a well known brand in the natural channel and our primary focus is on continuing the velocity growth of this brand and also building incremental distribution within conventional channels.

Switching now to ice cream, we have several key initiatives that we’re executing. First, we’ll continue to grow our Friendly’s sundae cups and cakes line in key geographies. We secured new distribution at some major retailers and are targeting others, and for our Mayfield Creamery brand, our priority is driving distribution in new geographies. We expanded Mayfield last year beyond its southeastern core market and are moving into Year 2 execution plans in these new geographies.

Our food service team continued to drive real volume growth in 2017. The scale of the opportunity in food service rivals that of retail and importantly our products and brands performed very well in this channel. Food service operators know the quality of our offerings in the back of the house as well as the value that our brands can provide in the front of the house to boost sales, drive traffic, and increase loyalty and trust with their customers. We’re very excited about our demonstrated results and the incremental opportunities we have to grow in this important channel that’s also growing overall. To drive our strategic plan, we’ll continue to invest in our brands through advertising, product diversification and innovation, and in our warehouse go-to-market capability to enable growth.

Let’s move onto our second key takeaway area, our enterprise-wide productivity plan. As we saw in our 2017 results, we have a legacy system that has a disproportionately oversized cost structure that is too sensitive to even relatively small percentage declines in our volume, so it’s imperative that we reset our cost structure to be more effective in today’s marketplace. At the same time, we must ensure our organization and infrastructure have the right capabilities and scale to drive our strategic plan initiatives for longer term growth and consistency.

To achieve this, we must approach our costs in a thorough, methodical and effective way while balancing the need for speed and impact. Within that framework, let’s discuss our plans in more detail.

Over time, we’ve discussed a number of cost reduction initiatives, and I want to simplify the way that we talk about our comprehensive productivity agenda and do it in consistent terms that will make it easy for everyone to understand exactly what we’re doing. Last year, we introduced you to our Opex 2020 framework where we shared with your plant and route efficiency work that was under our operational excellence strategic plan pillar, where we targeted between $80 million and $100 million in productivity annually. This year, we’re challenging ourselves to do more. The recurring annual savings from this work is a gross savings number mainly intended to offset input inflation and any volume deleverage, and this Opex 2020 work is ongoing and it will be in place every year to offset those two things. Consider it the foundational base that complements the additional and incremental cost reduction efforts I will outline for you next.

We believe that it’s essential that we take some meaningful steps forward to reset our cost structure in order to fully support our strategy both on building and buying strong brands and winning in the private label business. As I shared earlier, we must have the lowest cost possible to compete and win in private label, and it will benefit our brands at the same time. We’ve completed the assessment phase of our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan and are now in the advanced stages of designing and in some cases already implementing an aggressive plan to lower our costs.

This work will extend across our manufacturing and logistics footprint in addition to further reductions in our SG&A. It’s part of an expansive multi-year effort that will span across 2018 and 2019, and we expect to deliver incremental annual run rate savings of $150 million by 2020 from this plan. For quantification purposes, we expect to achieve one-third of these savings on a run rate basis with the work that we’re doing in 2018 and the remaining two-thirds in 2019.

We’ve organized our efforts into three targeted work streams: re-scaling our supply chain, optimizing spend management, and integrating our operating model. Let me detail how we expect to achieve these savings by starting with re-scaling our supply chain.

Every supply chain organization embraces continuous improvement, and we’re no different. We have a highly talented team in place with a clear plan to become a world-class supply chain. In order for us to be successful, we must take an important and immediate step to right-size our network. We plan to consolidate our manufacturing network to better match our current and projected volume, including anticipated impact from customer changes. We’re taking a holistic approach to the network, evaluating opportunities across the country in both operations and logistics. We expect to consolidate our supply chain by a meaningful amount over the next 18 to 24 months while also making sure that we deliver the same great quality, value and service that our customers have come to expect from us. For this important reason, we’ll implement our supply chain changes in phases with targeted completion in 2019.

These network design efforts are incremental to our foundational Opex 2020 program. Once our network is re-scaled, it will increase our ability to achieve our targeted levels of product quality, service to our customers, operating efficiency, improved safety performance, and waste reduction levels that are critical to re-setting our overall cost structure. We’re taking a proven Lean Six Sigma approach as we integrate and upgrade our entire supply chain.

In tandem with our network design work, we’re also taking a more coordinated approach to how we manage our spending across the entire company in all key categories. We need to ensure we’re managing our expenses and our spending to bring stricter discipline to our procurement efforts as well as better leverage our size and scale for sourcing driven efficiencies across all facets of spend in addition to expanding our cost control efforts in all product and indirect spend categories. In a disciplined and methodical process, we’re making both programmatic and structural changes in 2018 that will drive efficiency and effectiveness, allowing us to spend smarter and spend less. We’re in the middle of analyzing our supply base for incremental efficiencies and cost reductions right now, which we expect to lower input costs in both cost of goods sold and in SG&A.

Now onto our operating model work. We’re taking further steps to integrate our operating model to be a more effective, capable and efficient organization while also reducing our SG&A costs across the enterprise. Remember Dean Foods was built by rolling up many smaller regional dairies. Our current structure in many areas is fragmented and decentralized with numerous opportunities to improve how we work and realize cost synergies. We’re designing a flatter, leaner and more agile organizational structure to enhance our decision making and help build functional competencies that will increase our effectiveness with our customers and our suppliers.

As part of our actions, we’ll further streamline the way that we work by utilizing the best talent, processes and technology in centers of excellence to create a lower cost structure. We’ve completed the first phase of our SG&A focused cost reduction work in Q1 of 2018 with further changes planned over the coming months.

The accumulation of this enterprise-wide cost productivity effort will generate savings in 2018 that will help to mitigate our anticipated impact from any volume deleverage and non-dairy input cost inflation, and as stated earlier, we expect a larger portion of these savings in 2019 and beyond. The progression of these savings is contemplated in our 2018 full-year guidance, which I will discuss later on the call.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Scott to review our financial performance in more detail. Scott?

Scott Vopni

Thanks Ralph, and good morning everyone. To start, we will begin covering volume performance within the context of the P&L because each gallon does not carry the same value, and importantly we have to measure volume performance in terms of its impact on operating income.

In the fourth quarter, total Dean Foods volume decline of 6% year-over-year was in line with our expectations, and when adjusted for two less selling days in the fourth quarter, total volume across all products declined 3.5% versus prior year.

Starting at the top of the P&L, we reported $448 million in adjusted gross profit in Q4. For the full year, gross profit was $1.8 billion, which represents a decline of roughly 8% versus year ago and was driven primarily by our lower volume performance and higher mix of private label products. These challenges create overlap headwinds in 2018, making the execution of our commercial initiatives and enterprise-wide productivity efforts a critical path to driving our results.

Below the gross profit line, total company operating expenses decreased by $30 million from the year ago period in Q4, and $49 million on a full year basis. Within selling and logistics, expenses decreased by $13 million in Q4 and by $11 million on a full year basis. Our logistics costs increased roughly $10 million versus 2016 with higher external freight and investment in our new warehouse go-to-market capability more than offsetting the significant productivity the organization drove in reducing labor and routing costs.

G&A cost improved in Q4 by $17 million and by $38 million on a full year basis, driven by lower incentive compensation, reduced headcount, and reductions in advertising expense. Note that our broad-based incentive compensation plans, which cover a significant number of our employees, reset at the beginning of each year and will be an approximately $45 million performance-based headwind in 2018.

In total, we experienced an adjusted operating income decrease of $19 million to $51 million in Q4 versus prior year, and full year adjusted operating income of $178 million, a decrease of $115 million versus year ago.

Below the operating income line, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $87 million, a $25 million decrease from the $112 million in the prior year period. Interest expense decreased roughly $2 million on a full year basis from the year ago period. In combination with our pre-tax reform normalized adjusted tax rate of 38%, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.25 in Q4 and $0.80 on a full year basis.

During Q4, we recorded a $44 million tax benefit representing the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which included a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and a transition tax on un-repatriated foreign earnings. Going forward, we expect a normalized tax rate of 26.5%.

Earlier Ralph referred to the third key takeaway where we will be investing back in our business to build important and necessary capabilities. We will be investing our people with training and skills development like Lean Six Sigma and sales training. We spoke to you last year about the investment that we’re making in building warehouse capability for our products that go to market outside of our DSD system. That investment continues on in 2018 while we’re beginning a series of necessary and beneficial investments in our infrastructure. We will also streamline our work and support our new processes with systems, tools and technology that will make us more efficient and effective in many operating and administrative areas.

We have a number of legacy processes and systems that are simply over-cumbersome, manual, and expensive. As an example, we have had disparate order to cash systems that we’ve now synced onto one system that unlocks a number of opportunities to change the way we work and become much more simplified, streamlined and automated.

In Q4, raw milk costs were down 1% sequentially versus Q3 but increased 3% versus year ago. As we look forward into 2018, the USD continues to forecast a supply increase between 1 to 2% versus 2017. We project Class 1 raw milk cost deflation in Q1 of nearly 15% versus prior year and expect full year dairy commodity deflation. The impact of commodity changes is seen primarily in our branded business as the changes in raw milk costs are essentially a pass through on our private label products. Across other input costs, we expect to see inflation in both external freight and resins at rates similar to those across the industry.

With retailers continuing to invest in private label pricing, we saw similar levels in retailer margin over milk with December’s rate of $1.28 comparable to $1.26 in September. The retail pricing in fluid milk in today’s marketplace represents the lowest relative level that we’ve seen in at least seven years. For now, we will operate as if these trends will continue through 2018 and are executing our plan to successfully navigate our business in this environment.

Now turning to free cash flow performance, 2017 free cash flow was $38 million, down versus prior year due primarily to the lower operating results. During the quarter, we improved our working capital across accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable by $24 million sequentially and $7 million year-over-year. This was accomplished within the context of higher dairy commodity prices during the year. We continue to prudently invest in the productivity and maintenance of our business with full year capital expenditures totaling $107 million.

In April of 2017, we also made a discretionary $38.5 million cash contribution to our company-sponsored pension plans that are today largely frozen, funded and de-risked. Our full year free cash flow is higher when adjusting for this discretionary pension contribution.

From a balance sheet perspective, we ended 2017 with net debt of $902 million, down from $928 million in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily facilitated by higher sequential quarterly free cash flow. On an all-cash netted basis, we maintained total leverage of 2.68 times in spite of a full year bank EBITDA that was lower year-on-year. We continue to process a high functioning debt capital structure with $900 million in flexible low-cost and multi-year revolving facilities that were amended, extended and re-priced at the beginning of 2017. The revolving facilities are anchored by a $700 million 6.5% fixed rate unsecured notes due in 2023. We used our low priced revolving liquidity to repay the $142 million 6.9% bonds when they became due in October of 2017. We expect this repayment to deliver approximately one penny of interest savings in EPS per quarter in 2018.

With that, I will turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We will then open the call to your questions. Ralph?

Ralph Scozzafava

Thanks Scott. At Dean Foods, 2018 is an important year of transition and transformation as we re-set to become stronger for the long term. We have three key areas of focus: driving our commercial agenda, executing our enterprise-wide productivity plan, and building our core capabilities.

First, we’re driving some exciting commercial initiatives with investments in innovation and brand building as well as a smart approach to winning in the private label business. We continue to build industry-leading brands like DairyPure and TruMoo. The introduction of DairyPure mix-ins is yet another important extension of our strong DairyPure brand equity in an adjacent and attractive category. We have a large private label business that enables us to do many things, and we’ll use our improved cost structure to drive smart volume to win in this business. We’ll continue to diversify our portfolio as we expand our ice cream products through new distribution and the expansion of innovative products like Friendly’s cakes and sundae cups. We’re also targeting growth and growing channels like food service, and we’re expanding our presence in the organic space with Organic Valley Fresh and Uncle Matt’s.

The second major imperative for us is to dramatically re-set our cost structure to match our smart volume today while creating the right network and the right cost base with an eye toward the future. Our expansive enterprise-wide productivity plan will enable us to do just that by delivering an incremental $150 million in annual cost productivity by the year 2020. It will require significant one-time investments in 2018 that will impact our free cash flow performance in the near term, but importantly it will create a runway for increased and ongoing productivity benefits in 2019 and beyond.

The third key takeaway for you is that we’ll build our core capabilities and our skills as we ramp up our investment in people, infrastructure, technology and systems to enable us to be more capable and drive better execution. Due to the phased implementation and timing of our initiatives balanced against our investments, we won’t generate enough savings in 2018 to offset the investments we’re making as well as the macro headwinds in volume and mix that I mentioned earlier on the call. We expect Q1 earnings will be disproportionately lower than Q4 but also expect to see an increase in adjusted earnings per share as we move sequentially through the year with more benefits delivered toward the end of 2018 and into 2019; therefore, we expect to deliver full year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.55 to $0.80 in 2018.

Due to the investment in our productivity program and the additional P&L investments I mentioned, we expect free cash flow performance of $30 million to $50 million. We will fully support our strategic investments and expect full year capital expenditures in the range of $135 million to $160 million.

Executing our strategic initiatives is paramount to our success in this highly dynamic and competitive environment. The challenges we faced in 2017 and the anticipated road ahead in 2018 serves as catalyst and further motivation for us. We have a strong sense of urgency to execute with excellence against these important deliverables. We’ve set an aggressive 2018 agenda and our focus is on getting it done. We have the right strategic plan and a strong team in place to drive our business and our company forward.

Our first question comes from Judy Hong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Judy Hong

Thank you, good morning. I guess I’m just trying to piece together the various moving pieces this year relative to your guidance. If I take the midpoint of your earnings guidance and use the new effective tax rate going forward, your EBIT I think is down close to $40 million year over year, so how much of that decline is the volume de-leverage and some of the non-dairy inflation issues that’s not being fully offset by the opex savings, how much is the incremental investments you called out, because it seems relative to the savings you’re getting, particularly if you think about the $50 million incremental and then you’ve got the G&A savings that are also still flowing through, it seems like a pretty big delta in terms of the EBIT decline.

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure, I’ll start and then Scott can finish. There are a couple of things that I think about in the way of offsets that kind of cancel each other out. The first, I think, that we want to talk about is the commodity change year on year, and I think what we see is favorability in the dairy complex we also can see offset in other areas that are more like freight and resin and fuel and things of that nature, so think of those as a cancel.

I would tell you in terms of the $40 million to $50 million, we actually delivered a little over $50 million in the savings that we talked about last August that we were delivering in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter last year, the full run rate is into this year, and remember we reload incentive compensation for somewhere near 3,000 people who are on a performance-based incentive program, so the whole pay for performance element to our comp plan kicks back in for a good number of people, so we reload that and that becomes basically a cancel.

You’ve got a tremendous amount of investment in my view in capabilities and things that we need to do to straighten out our infrastructure and to automate a lot of what we do here. Scott mentioned we’re very manual. There are investments in technology. I think our delta on strategic IT this year is maybe the highest it’s been in many, many years in terms of added investment, so what we’re going to do in 2018 is we’re going to take this as a year to re-set the cost structure, as I mentioned, and within that also make some important investments - one was IT, warehouse go-to-market, there are a couple of others, but I think that’s really what I would call the bridge year-on-year.

Scott Vopni

Yes Ralph, I think the only thing I’d add is remind you again that we have not been generating enough productivity to offset inflation and volume de-leverage - we covered that. Incrementally or additionally, I’d add this is a transition year as we re-set our cost structure, and in that we will face timing issues as we execute our plans, and the timing of the savings progression as well as the investments, that’s been contemplated in our guidance as well.

Judy Hong

Okay. If I could just follow up, the range is also pretty wide, so just wanted to understand the low end versus the high end, what needs to go right to hit the high end? Then you talked about the quarterly phasing, which seems to be much more the hockey stick sort of a year, so any quantification of how bad the Q1 is going to be, and then as you exit the fourth quarter, is sort of the idea of getting back to the profitability level that we saw in the last couple of years?

Scott Vopni

Yes, good questions, Judy. I guess I’ll follow with we’re not going to provide quarterly guidance. We’ve provided annual guidance and we’ve talked about the phasing of that and the timing impact of having to make some investments that will drive productivity later in the year, so not going to get into the specifics on a quarterly basis.

In regards to the magnitude of the range, I think given the change in the effective tax rate, I think you’ll see that it’s largely the same ultimate operating income delta that we’ve driven guidance before, so that new tax rate is contemplated in our guidance as well.

Ralph Scozzafava

Judy, let me take the other piece, thanks Scott for that. As we move through the year, remember that we’ve got an amount of volume that will come out of our system later in the year as Wal-Mart ramps their plant, so we want to transition that smoothly so that they have a smooth transition as well as we do, but there is a timing element of that.

What could put us at the higher end versus the lower end is simply how well we execute in 2018 and then of course how much of those 2019 initiatives find their way into the third and fourth quarter this year. We’re working very quickly, but some of these things are structural, they’re things that we’ve never attacked before. As you can imagine, as a roll-up, certain things are just too hard and we decided that this is the year we’re going to take those things on. So you don’t re-do a lot of the way that we do fundamental things here and automate them, you just can’t do it in a month or a quarter. We wish we could, but they’re a little bit more all-consuming.

We are very manual - Scott said it, and there is a lot of what I’d call cost synergies in taking this roll-up and treating it as an integrated acquisition, as opposed to a set of--the way a holding company would manage, so a little bit different approach. I think there is a lot of synergy that will drive from a cost perspective, and we’re seeing it in the way that we’re planning.

Judy Hong

Got it, okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Baumgartner with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

John Baumgartner

Good morning, thanks for the question. Ralph, wanted to drill down a bit more into the savings program. I guess first off, where is your capacity utilization on the manufacturing side at this point? Where do you expect to take it with this program, and in terms of the spending optimization, what have you discovered there in terms of the leaky buckets where you see room for improvement? Just more color there would be helpful.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes, absolutely. So let’s talk about the first part of your question, the network. We have got relatively low OEEs - I can just tell you that, and the work that we took on in Opex 2020, we’re seeing significant progress against where we were from a baseline perspective. As you think of that logically, the better that you’re able to perform within your plants, the less you really need to run them because you’re starting to leverage your footprint. What we’ve got to do now is we’ve got to readjust the footprint, so think about it on a scale of what was done here in, call it 2013. It’s going to be that level of change from a manufacturing perspective, and we have the ability to do it.

Then the follow on is to be smart and aggressive in how we then match the logistics footprint with that, so we see significant savings in the way of consolidation and maintaining service to the customers that we currently have, so that’s one big piece, that, in simple terms, the better we get at running, the less assets we need to run.

I think the second piece, and this is really intuitive, we’re very fragmented in the way that we procure, and it’s very easy to have different suppliers in different parts of the country for different dairies and have different terms and pricing and be a relatively small customer to lots of suppliers. We would rather be a really large national buyer with a more limited group of suppliers, so we’re going to leverage our ability to be their biggest customer and all the benefits that go with that.

John Baumgartner

Okay, and then just as a follow up, in terms of the investments you have planned for 2018, just trying to get a better sense there of how much of this is actual pricing investment in private label given the headwinds there, I guess relative to the automation or ERP or anything else on that front.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes, I think on the private label side, you’ve got to win bids, and I think that is just a part of our business. We’ve said a lot of times here, we run two very distinct businesses. One is private label and it’s about quality, value and service, and value is a word that means price, and we want to be competitive to a point where it makes sense so there will be some of that. There’s also a big investment in us getting more capable, and we’re very manual and there’s a lot of technology that we have maybe punted down the road, and now I think it’s time to go ahead and do that. Scott mentioned in his section order to cash system - we were running at one point three separate order to cash systems. We got it down to two. You can’t have different systems, different processes, different ways of doing business with the same customers but within the same company. Once you can synergize, then you can get to a point where you can automate and you can become very efficient.

John Baumgartner

Great. Thanks for your time.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Farha Aslam with Stephens. Your line is now open.

Farha Aslam

Hi, good morning. Focusing on the top line, could you just share with us your expectations on volume and price going into next year?

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure. One of the things that we’ve talked about with volume, Farha, is it can be an indicator, it can also be fool’s gold. We can change our volume here almost any time with the stroke of a pen, and we want to make sure that when we talk about smart volume, we’re talking about volume that we know what the cost is, we know what the price that we’re charging is, and we know somewhere in there is a point that we can live. We’re not going to make a projection on volume next year because this year we’ve got some moving pieces as we move our network around. There is some volume that we’ll take with us as we consolidate - the vast majority, and there’s some that we won’t. What we don’t want to turn this into is kind of a two-variable discussion around what’s the commodity and what’s the volume because it’s not representative.

Scott mentioned it - every gallon that we have isn’t equal. There are gallons that we have in our system that are important to us to win and maintain and optimize, and then there’s other volume that is simply maybe not the best thing for our P&L, I’ll leave it at that.

Farha Aslam

Okay. Then as a follow-up, your Organic Valley JV, how much do you expect it to deliver to the bottom line? I believe you expected it to be a couple of cents accretive in 2018. Is that still your target?

Ralph Scozzafava

I can tell you, and Scott can talk a little bit more about the pennies, I can tell you this - it’s growing and it’s accretive.

Scott Vopni

Yes, Ralph, I think I’d agree with that. We’re ramping up the business, continue to drive incremental distribution in conventional channels, we’re making progress against our goals, we’re very encouraged by the opportunities to grow this business, and the impact of the JV is embedded in our annual guidance.

Ralph Scozzafava

The one thing that we like about the brand, Farha, it is a real brand. It is for--and when I say that, the authenticity is tremendous. That group at Organic Valley has done, I think, a wonderful job of building that, and we get the privilege of taking it to conventional channels. We already know--I mean, if you walked into Whole Foods, you’ll see it, and it’s just a wonderful brand with a great array of products on display.

Now, what we’ve got to do, and our challenge, is to duplicate that in the conventional channels to the extent that they’ll drive--the customers will drive into that segment of the category of organic, which we think this brand has a real opportunity.

Farha Aslam

And the sales and volume of that JV are captured at Dean Foods?

Ralph Scozzafava

Fifty percent. We’re a 50% owner in that JV, so yes, we consolidate that portion of it.

Farha Aslam

Great, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Growe with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Chris Growe

Hi, good morning. Just to follow a bit on Farha’s question, I realize it’s hard to determine your volume for the year - there’s a lot of moving parts. What do you expect for the category for the year from a volume standpoint? Is that a question you can answer?

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes, I think the category--you know, fluid milk, probably about down 2 to 2.5, I think would probably be a good projection. That’s what we’re thinking about here.

Chris Growe

Okay, and then historically at least, in a declining input cost environment, that’s been a good environment for Dean Foods, so I’m just trying to understand that because it know it also has prompted some more aggressive retailer action, for example, especially around private label, but then also you have non-dairy costs going up, so I’m just trying to put those two together. If you look at the declining input cost environment for daily, is that good for Dean Foods, is the question, and then to understand how the non-dairy costs will be offsetting all that or more.

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure. I think of course when the Class 1 is in decline, it’s typically good for Dean Foods. I think--and we’ve got some upside in our guidance, in our plan for that, and then of course we’ve got the offsets, right, the offsets around fuel, resin, freight, freight being an important one. So yes, there are some offsets from that standpoint. I would say within dairy, we’re also looking at higher butter fat, or high butter fat, let me just put it to you that way, and that affects our ice cream business a little bit. But no, your assumptions are right on.

Chris Growe

Are non-dairy costs offsetting the benefit of dairy costs if you think about a total input cost inflation amount for the company?

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes, I’d say it’s pretty much a wash. In fact, the numbers are within a couple million dollars of each other.

Chris Growe

Okay. I have just one quick one, if I could. We talked a lot about investments and cost savings, and you’ve defined the cost savings coming through. Have you defined how much the investments are for this year in all these different capabilities you’ve outlined?

Ralph Scozzafava

We haven’t, but I think you can get there if you look at our capital last year. 2017, we spent $105 million; this year, if you take a midpoint, you’re probably somewhere around $145 million in capital. Remember when we consolidate plant locations, there are receiving plants that will require some capital and whatnot.

What’s different about this program than other programs that we’ve had in the past, and this is really important and I want to emphasize it now, when we talk to you all about Opex 2020, $80 million to $100 million in cost productivity that will happen every single year, think about that work - continuous improvement, cost takeout work on an annual basis simply to offset any kind of inflation and volume de-leverage, that’s how we’re thinking about it. Another way of saying it, and I tell our people here often, is that will keep us running in place against headwinds in the marketplace. That’s the design of that program.

What we’re doing now with the enterprise-wide cost productivity plan, what we’ll get to by 2020 is a run rate of incremental savings, incremental cost reductions that will read through the P&L. That will be a net number. Opex 2020 is a gross number, the enterprise-wide $150 million is a net number. Another way to think about it is having that read through your P&L by the time we get to that point in time.

Chris Growe

Okay, thank you for the time.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Akshay Jagdale with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Akshay Jagdale

Thanks for the question. Lots of moving parts, but just to--Ralph, just to carry on the last comment you just made, historically there’s been a lot of gross savings numbers that have been presented to us, and the net result is the EBIT per gallon has been trending down, and we’ve got another step down in ’18. Am I hearing you correctly that going forward off of this base, you expect to drop that $150 million to the bottom line; in other words, that’s about $0.06 a gallon that you think in your plan will net down to the bottom line by 2020 and the base business will grow off of this $0.06 base? Is that a good way to think about it?

Ralph Scozzafava

Partially, and I don’t want to split hairs, Akshay, I just want to make sure that we’re all thinking about it the same way. We like to think about this business in terms of operating income in an absolute dollar quantum, and then also cash flow, so all of these comparisons on a per-gallon basis, I think they can be misleading.

So yes, the $150 million in dollars will lead through to the P&L. What our volume number looks like at that point in time may be a different number, so I don’t want to lock in on a pennies per gallon of operating income. I would rather lock in on an absolute number. Does that make sense?

Akshay Jagdale

Got it. Yes, that makes a lot of sense. Then just in terms of the environment, I know you don’t want to--it’s hard with your business model to give exact numbers, and I understand that and I appreciate it. But at a very high level, what is the--you know, you’ve got incentive compensation being re-set, right - that’s number one. You’ve got also some P&L investments other than capex investments that you’re making, right, and so those are that, and then you’ve got the non-dairy commodities as the major headwinds that you’ve outlined. What I’m unclear about is from a competitive standpoint on private label - I mean, should we assume that your plan for ’18 assumes profitability or profit pooling, your private label business as being pressured next year? Is that a fourth headwind that we should be thinking about as well? There was some commentary about this lower price environment resulting in more competitive activity, but am I thinking about that correctly?

Scott Vopni

Akshay, this is Scott. I think you’re absolutely thinking about it correctly, and what we said was we continue to see challenges at a macro level from a volume, mix and de-leverage standpoint, so I think that’s the fourth component that you see in addition to what you called out.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes, our assumptions are that the 2017 environment is going to continue on for quite some time. We don’t know if that’s the case. We lived in a similar world well before I got here in 2010, ’11, ’12 I guess it was - more of 2011, and it doesn’t last forever but we’re not going to behave that way. We’re going to get our cost structure right, we’re going to make sure that our brands are working and that we can have the right kind of profit picture on those brands, and we’re going to continue to diversify. So as we do those things, we’ll manage the private label business, we’ll manage it well, we’ll become even more competitive than we are today, and then we’ll continue to do the other things with brand diversification and so forth that will just make us better as things come back to the norm.

Akshay Jagdale

Just one last one, for your guidance for ’18, I know you’re making an effort to win back the right private label gallons, and with the cost structure being right-sized, your ability to do that should be very good. So your guidance for ’18, does it contemplate some of those wins, or if you have those wins, it would lead to upside?

Ralph Scozzafava

It contemplates some of those wins. It also contemplates a new plant coming in, a competitive plant - it does contemplate that. So yes, it takes in all the puts and takes. The earlier question around what could happen from a macro perspective that could put us at the top or above the range, yes, it’s things like the ones you just mentioned - a better category, wins happening at a higher level because we’re more competitive and so on. So we’re projecting a difficult external environment just like 2017, and then doing our work to overcome it.

Akshay Jagdale

Thank you, I’ll pass it on.

Ralph Scozzafava

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ken Goldman with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Ken Goldman

Hey, how are you? Just a quick clarification question. I may not be hearing you correctly, but it sounds to me like what you’re saying is all the headwinds in your business, based on what you can see for now, are going to be absorbed by the $80 million to $100 million from Opex 2020 and therefore most of that incremental $150 million of savings is theoretically going to drop to the bottom line. That implies--am I hearing that right? I just want to make sure, because that’s an important point to get.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes. When we get to 2020, I think you’re going to see the $150 million on a run rate basis be a plus to our core base performance, so if you’re modeling, and I know you are, I would think about that as a 2020 overlay.

Ken Goldman

So all else equal, right - volume, price mix, I know nothing stays equal, but let’s just hypothetically assume that, at your tax rate that you’re providing and share count today, that’s an extra $1.21 in EPS. Is that wrong?

Ralph Scozzafava

I’m not sure how you’re getting there.

Ken Goldman

One hundred and fifty million tax effected, divided by 91 million shares outstanding?

Ralph Scozzafava

You’re talking about the 150? Okay, I’m tracking with you - go ahead.

Ken Goldman

That’s it. I mean, if the 150 is all incremental, it should be $1.21.

Ralph Scozzafava

That’s right. If that’s what you’re talking about, and then--right, okay.

Ken Goldman

Okay. All right, I appreciate that. Then one more from me. It’s more of a broader question, but over the last decade and even more, Dean has undertaken a lot of cost savings programs, and they’ve at least theoretically added hundreds of millions of dollars to net income on a gross level. A lot of these areas that Dean has talked about cutting in the past are similar to what you guys are talking about today, right - procurement, system simplification, and plant closures, and yet despite all these changes, earnings have remained under pressure. So I guess my question is this - why should investors have confidence that this time, these savings will result in some meaningful benefits to net income? What’s different about this particular savings program, and I know Ralph you haven’t been there for all of this so it’s maybe not a fair question to ask, but what’s different at this time versus the prior ones that Dean went though?

Ralph Scozzafava

Ken, I appreciate the question because I think that’s at the core of this. There are a lot of things that we’re taking on here. I got a question a couple of calls ago about would you rather be public or private, and that comes up every once in a while so I’ll bring it up on this call. The notion is if you were private, you wouldn’t do the things that hurt in the short term to make you better for the long term. I don’t view it that way, our board doesn’t view it that way. We’re going to do the things that are going to make us the most competitive that we can be over the long term, so this is a bit of a re-set.

When Scott mentions the number of order to cash systems that we have, if I were to show you how manual some of our processes are, I won’t go into great detail on an open line - I don’t think we need to. There are a lot of what I would call productivity opportunities - spans, layers, procurement. I just think that the ability and the sizing of the opportunities are there in front of us, and we’re going to have to execute with excellence. It’s all very doable, it’s tedious, it’s methodical, but it’s work that has to be done and we’re not going to kick the can down the road, we’re going to do it.

Ken Goldman

Thank you.

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure.

Thank you. We have time for one last question. Our last question comes from Alexia Howard with Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Alexia Howard

Good morning everyone, and thank you for the questions. Can I ask about--you’ve obviously got the Wal-Mart plant opening up, I guess it’s a work in progress at the moment. You mentioned last summer that you didn’t yet have a good handle on how that would impact you as far as volumes and the financial implications of that. Are you able to give us any more color on that, and could you also maybe talk about are you still going to be serving Wal-Mart the branded product, but the private label they’re going to be doing themselves? Just a little bit of color around how that’s going to work in that region.

Then my quick follow-up would be where do you expect net debt to EBITDA to go to during the course of the year? It looks as though it might tick up, particularly if you end up hitting the lower end of guidance. Thank you.

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure. Let me handle the first part, and then Scott can handle the second part. We’re thinking about somewhere near 60 million gallons this year as it relates to the Wal-Mart plant, so we’ll just qualify it with a total number. We’re not going to split it between branded or private label. As far as the timing and all of that, it will happen, it will begin in May. Beyond that, Wal-Mart is probably the best source of information on what they’re doing. We do service a lot of their stores around the country. They’re an important customer, obviously, and our goal is to continue to service them well and we’ll do that. We’ll win more business there - that’s our intent, but we also want to make sure that this transition to their plant goes smoothly.

Scott?

Scott Vopni

Yes Alexia, I think in regards to your debt question and leverage, you’re right on - we would expect that debt levels, or leverage in this case, would step up as we move through the year, based on the timing and phasing of P&L as well as cash outflow. But remind you that we expect our all-cash netted leverage position to be well below where it’s been historically in other cycles, and we continue to maintain substantial cushion under our flexible revolving credit facilities that were amended, extended and re-priced in 2017. We feel really good about the strength of our balance sheet and our position there.

Alexia Howard

Great, thank you very much. I’ll pass it on.

Thank you. I show no further questions in queue, so I’d like to pass it back for closing remarks.

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure. Thanks everybody for your interest in Dean Foods. As I mentioned, 2018 is a really important year for us. It’s a year to re-set, it’s a year to drive our commercial initiatives, and it’s a year to build capabilities and continue to make us much more capable as we re-set our cost structure for the long term. We look forward to having you all again on the phone in another 90 days, and we’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then, so we’ll see you all soon. Thank you.

