Fed's Forecast: Impact Of Tax Reform On Economic Growth

There continues to be significant uncertainty about the impact of Tax Reform. I previously examined the impact of Tax Reform on the financial markets and concluded that stock prices are generally undervalued relative to the impact of Tax Reform. See Hendrick, Impact of Tax Reform on Stock Prices (February 3, 1018). Impact Of Tax Reform On Stock Prices. Based on the latest Fed forecast, I analyzed below the impact of Tax Reform on economic growth.

The Federal Open Market Committee (the “FOMC”) recently released minutes from its January 2018 meeting. The minutes provide valuable insight into the FOMC’s projections about the impact of Tax Reform on economic growth.

1. The Fed initially underestimated short-term impact of Tax Reform on economic growth.

The FOMC “revised up” economic growth projections. Tax Reform is a major factor contributing to projected stronger economic growth. The FOMC commented:

"Beyond 2017, the forecast for real GDP growth was revised up, reflecting a reassessment of the recently enacted tax cuts, along with higher projected paths for equity prices and foreign growth…. The recently enacted tax cuts would boost real GDP growth over the medium term…" See minutes at page 13 (emphasis added).

As highlighted in the above statement, the FOMC also forecasts “higher projected paths for equity prices.”

Likewise, the FOMC forecasts “continued above-trend economic growth,” pointing to “recently enacted tax legislation [among other things] as factors likely to support economic growth over coming quarters.” See minutes at page 14 (emphasis added).

2. The Fed upgraded their forecast of economic growth, despite uncertainty over how companies will deploy tax savings.

The minutes state that companies plan to further increase investment in coming quarters to expand operational capacity.

"Businesses…reported plans to further increase investment in coming quarters in order to expand capacity. Even so, several participants [of the FOMC] expressed considerable uncertainty about the degree to which changes to corporate taxes would support business investment and capacity expansion…firms may be only just beginning to determine how they might allocate their tax savings among investment, worker compensation, mergers and acquisitions, returns to shareholders, other uses."

According to the minutes, the “information suggesting that the effects of recently enacted tax changes – while still uncertain – might be somewhat larger in the near term than previously thought.” See minutes page 15 (emphasis added).

In addition, the FOMC expects economic activity to expand at a moderate pace over the medium term and anticipates that the rate of economic growth in 2018 will exceed their estimates of its sustainable longer-run pace. (page 15). The minutes state that tax cuts will boost real GDP growth over the medium term.

Despite “considerable uncertainty” over deployment of tax savings, the Fed is sanguine about the impact of Tax Reform in both the short and medium term.

The minutes do not explain why economic growth will be higher in 2018 over the next few years. In my opinion, the major factors are the impact of the one-time repatriation of foreign cash back to the US and accelerated tax depreciation.

3. Kaplan Insights: Short-Term Optimism, but Long-Term Challenges Remain.

On February 21, 2018, Robert S. Kaplan, President of The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, released an essay entitled “Discussion of Economic Conditions and Key Challenges Facing the US Economy.” Discussion of Economic Conditions and Key Challenges Facing the U.S. Economy. Kaplan’s views expressed in the essay are his own personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the official positions of the Federal Reserve System.

Kaplan is optimistic about the economy in the short term, but warns of challenges that threaten sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the longer term. He agrees with the positive impact of Tax Reform on economic growth, especially in 2018. However, Kaplan predicts Tax Reform’s stimulus is temporary, will gradually fade over the next two years, and the economy will then return to normal growth.

Kaplan does not explain why Tax Reform will impact economic growth differently over this time frame. As mentioned above, presumably the higher growth rate in 2018 is attributable to the repatriation of foreign cash back to the US and accelerated tax depreciation. However, Kaplan does not explain why the permanent corporate tax cuts will not continue to increase economic growth after 2020. Kaplan may believe the cumulative impact of the growing deficit caused by Tax Reform in 2021 will negate the impact of corporate tax cuts each year.

Kaplan is concerned about the impact of corporate tax cuts on the federal deficit. The Joint Committee of Taxation estimates that Tax Reform will increase the federal deficit by $1.456 trillion over ten years. Joint Committee on Taxation, Estimated Budget Effects of the Conference Agreement for HR 1, The “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” (JCX-67-17 December 18, 2017). JCX-67-17.

According to Kaplan, the “expected near-term boost to GDP needs to be balanced with the concern that debt to GDP is likely to materially increase in the year ahead.” Kaplan warns the “projected increase in government debt to GDP comes at a point in the economic cycle when it would be preferable to moderate the rate of debt growth at the government level.”

Despite short-term optimism, Kaplan sees challenges for the economy longer term. According to Kaplan, “addressing these challenges is likely to require fundamental structural reforms and a broader menu of policy actions beyond monetary policy.”

Based on the Fed’s forecast, Tax Reform will have a greater-than-expected impact on economic growth in the short-term. Over the medium-term, Tax Reform will continue to boost economic growth, but probably to a lesser extent.

The long-term impact of Tax Reform on economic growth is unknown; Kaplan predicts that impact of Tax Reform on economic growth will diminish after three years. If so, as he points out, the temporary increases to economic growth are outweighed by the increase to the federal deficit.

