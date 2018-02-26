Tutor Perini Aggressive Accounting Warrants Short

Overview

Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) offers an array of construction services including general contracting, pre-construction planning and project management services. TPC operates through three segments, Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors, which respectively account for 36%, 40%, and 24% of revenue. Analysis suggests that TPC's stock may be overvalued due to investors mis-understanding the use of assumptions in revenue recognition under the percent-of-completion (POC) method, which has led to uncollectible receivables. In addition, recent investor-focused initiatives, adjustments to financial statements including a recently established variable-interest-entity (VIE), and debt covenant violations lead us to take a negative view on the firm's outlook. Despite management's cavalier attitude, we believe that TPC represents a compelling short candidate with catalysts stemming from increasingly auditor-mandated disclosure, litigation results causing a restatement of earnings, and the potential for a change in leadership.

Aggressive Accounting Leads to Excessive Unbilled Receivables

POC accounting enables management to recognize revenue (and the corresponding costs & gross profit) for long-term projects using a variety of estimates to enable accrual accounting. The premise of POC is that when management wins a contract, there will be a corresponding estimate of the total costs necessary to complete such a project. As such, as these costs are incurred management is able to take the costs incurred to date as a percentage of total estimated costs and recognize that percentage of the project's total revenue less any revenue previously recognized. The debit to COGS and credit to revenue leaves a plug for gross profit, which is debited to the construction in process balance sheet account. As costs are incurred and paid throughout the life of the project, the debit is to construction in process and corresponding credit to salaries payable or cash. As such, costs are incurred and paid in cash while revenue is booked without the corresponding receivable account. The construction in process account on the balance sheet is the sum-total of COGS + Gross Profit (or total revenue) recognized on the project to date. Independent of this are the entries related to cash collection. Cash collection is based on the accomplishment of milestones throughout the project life. Milestones can be thought of in a tangible fashion, such as if a house is being built, various milestones may include laying the foundation, assembling the frame, or finishing the roof, each of which would warrant a bill to be sent for cash. The entry here is a debit to Accounts Receivable and a credit to Billings, with the account receivable being removed when cash is collected. As such, the Billings account (credit balance) on the balance sheet is inclusive of all the accounts receivable recognized to date, however this is independent of the revenue and gross profit recognized.

Naturally, one may assume that costs being incurred, pushing towards the final goal of project completion, will inevitably hit various milestones and result in cash payments. However, as delays hit or project results do not go as planned, costs are incurred and revenue recognized with no corresponding billing issued. The POC standard states that such unanticipated costs should result in a decreased expectation for the projects gross profit, at which point the firm must restate all profits attributed to the project to match the new estimate for total gross profit to recognize. This may result in a loss for a particular quarter in which case excess costs are recognized to offset previously recognized gross profit, however at this point management is still assuming the project is in the black. If a project will result in a loss, the firm is required to restate all profits and recognize the full loss for the project in that quarter.

On the balance sheet, all projects for which costs and gross profit have been recognized in excess of cash billings sent are grouped together under the heading Construction in Process (CIP) in Excess of Billings, while all projects for which milestones have been hit and cash billed for in excess of the costs incurred to date are grouped together under the heading Billings in Excess of CIP in Excess of Billings. Netting the CIP in excess of Billings against the Billings in Excess of CIP liability shows whether the firm has recognized more revenue or billed for more cash in aggregate.

Compared with historical data, TPC's rapid growth in Unbilled Receivables (CIP) and Net Unbilled Receivables (Net CIP) show that the firm is having issues completing their project's to the terms that their customer's demand and collecting on their contracts. The past 5 years of annual data show that growth in unbilled receivables has outpaced revenue growth, and despite a minor reduction in 2016, unbilled receivables bounced back up to $902,312 in Q3 2017, hitting over 68 days (Unbilled Receivables / Quarterly Revenue * 91 or Unbilled Receivables / Annual Revenue * 365). While it is possible that Q4 2015 represented a high point for deferred cash collection, as unbilled fell for the following 2 quarters. The trend quickly reversed and the level is back at historically high levels. The trend of unbilled receivables doubling in the past 5 years is concerning for investors.

Despite the obvious concerns that this should bring to investors, TPC has managed to effectively sweep the issue under the rug. In 2015 analysts were questioning management, which led to a targeted reduction in CIP and increased cash collection of nearly $400 million by the end of 2017. This "FCF inflection" was supposed to drive multiple expansion. Unfortunately, not only was this target completely wiped from recent earnings calls and guidance, but CIP has actually grown from these levels, not fallen.

Newly-Disclosed Retainage Concerns

An analysis of past earnings calls shows plenty of qualitative data to support the conclusion that project delays are contributing to the issue, however the reason why the firm may be refraining from restating earnings previously recognized may come from extremely bullish assumptions that the projects will come out to their originally projected profitability. In 2015, a new disclosure came with TPC's financial statements, that $484,255 of the firm's account's receivable were not actually AR, but were retainage accounts only to be delivered upon successful completion of their projects. The reason for this sudden disclosure is unclear, but I believe that the auditors likely determined that since the retainage receivables are not actually receivables until project completion, they are warning investors that a significant portion of TPC's recognized profits are contingent upon this.

Debt Covenant Issues

Why would TPC care so much about this? Well the firm is burdened by a significant debt load with little margin between the firm's earnings and debt covenants. In the first half of 2016, unfavorable court rulings on multiple projects led the firm to violate their debt covenants and concede modifications that raise interest by 100bps for having a consolidated leverage level greater than 3.5, and another 100bps if it breaks 4.0. What is the consolidated leverage level you might ask? Well you would need to dig back to original loan documentation from 2011 to determine that the "fixed charge coverage" ratio is essentially EBITDA / Interest, and the leverage ratio is Debt / EBITDA. As you can tell, the firm is walking a very thin line here, as any charge-offs or write-downs flow right through to EBITDA and will force TPC to violate their debt covenants and incur additional interest expense or potentially result in asset seizure.

Increased Management Focus on Public Relations

In addition to the aforementioned concerns, management has engaged in other issues which we believe warrant scrutiny. Unappreciative of TPC's current share price, TPC management conducted an anonymous survey of investment analysts to determine what could be done to improve the company's multiple. A top concern was issues with the availability of the current CEO, Ronald Tutor, to meet with analysts. As a result, TPC scheduled a number of non-deal road shows to meet with investors.

From a fundamental perspective, this shifts the focus away from earnings growth and towards multiple expansion. Instead, we believe that management should spend time focusing on core issues such as cash collection. We believe their is an incentive for management to boost the firm's stock price and hold it above the $19.50 weighted average strike price for outstanding options per the most recent annual filing. With a stock that fell to nearly $10 two years ago and a CEO that is 77 years old, it is very conceivable that a significant portion of executive's wealth is dependent on not suffering additional dips in the stock price.

Conversation with Investor Relations

I reached out to Jorge Casado, the investor relations contact listed on TPC's website, to obtain the firm's response to some of the questions that I had. Mr. Casado was very receptive and outlined a few key points that are relevant for investors:

1. At the point the receivables are billed for, they are generally collected within 60-90 days. Personally, I find this to be fairly average and no cause for concern.

2. The target for unbilled receivables was not met (halving by 2017, see above), however management is now projecting for unbilled receivables to reduce to 400 - 450 million and normalize as a percent of revenues from there. Personally, I was concerned that if the target was not hit before, what was going to happen differently. Mr. Casado mentioned that litigation is a main catalyst in recovering cash, however when I asked if litigation was going to be used more extensively, Mr. Casado replied that TPC is already active in the courts. In particular, Mr. Casado mentioned that unlike other ENC companies, if TPC is owed money, while competitors will write off big portions of unbilled receivables and move on to preserve a relationship with the client, TPC carefully documents costs and treats every change order or request as if they will have to fight to get it recovered. Mr. Casado claimed that the firm has a strong historical record of recovering these costs even if the process takes 12-13 years, as was the case with a particular project that he mentioned. Personally, I believe that an optimistic attitude towards collection is what has caused the massive buildup in unbilled receivables, and that treating every request as if it will be collected is not a conservative approach to financial reporting. Overall, I took his statements to mean that nothing new is being done, and so I rate the reduction in unbilled receivables and collection unlikely.

3. Mr. Casado mentioned that a potential reason why retainage numbers began to be disclosed in quarterly filings starting in Q4 2015 was the start of a new CFO at TPC. This supports my thesis that as new management takes over the firm, reporting transparency will increase. Mr. Casado also clarified that retainage payments, while included in accounts receivable, are only due to TPC upon the completion of a project. As such, I believe that it is much more appropriate to treat these as unbilled receivables, since satisfactory work must still be done before cash will be collected. I believe the comparable growth in retainage and unbilled receivables to be a concern for investors, as no part of the financial statements disclose the risks related to collectability of either.

(Update: 2/26/18 4:48 PM ET)

4. Regarding delayed projects and cash collection, Mr. Casado mentioned that New York is a particularly challenging area. According to ConstructionDive, "In January 2015, Tutor Perini announced that its 2015 revenue was approximately $500 million less than expected and assigned the lion's share of the blame to problems related to the construction of Tower C, a 52-story, multi-use building, also at Hudson Yards." As such, I believe that collection of cash flows in New York is increasingly uncertain and is something that investors should be keenly aware of.

Catalysts and Conclusion

Tutor Perini appears to be a black box with a number of meaningful considerations for which investors should demand additional disclosure. TPC's auditor, Deloitte, has forced the firm to improve disclosure in the past and may induce TPC to accurately account for their projects if retainage collection becomes impossible or projects are further delayed. In addition, unfavorable court rulings have the ability to push the firm's earnings below debt covenant levels as historically has happened. Also, being 77 years old, replacing Ronald Tutor could force new leadership to seize the opportunity to focus on change and blame past management for aggressive accounting and want to start with a clean slate. The buildup in uncollectable receivables shows no signs of stopping, and aggressive behavior by TPC's management forces us to consider that the stock is materially overvalued. Without disclosure, it is impossible to determine a fair value for the stock, however if TPC is forced to restate earnings on significantly delayed projects we expect the share price to collapse to sub-$10 levels akin to the correction the firm suffered when the market lost faith in the objectivity of the firm. TPC trades at a relatively consistent PE multiple over time, and any write down will flow through to earnings directly. Aside from the potential for forcing additional debt covenant issues, a modest 5% writedown in unbilled receivables, which would happen if a single project was lost, would result in a 45 million dollar hit to earnings, approximately halving EPS and pulling the stock price down as well. This could be compounded by multiple contraction if investors fear this to be a harbinger of future writeoffs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.