Today's Market | Market Outlook

Canada Is The Worst-Performing Equity Market Over The Last 10 Years, But With Inflation Coming, What Does That Mean?

|
About: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), Includes: FCAN, FLCA, GENGF, HEWC, MEGEF, QCAN, RRENF
by: HFIR
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
HFIR
Contrarian, value, long-term horizon, long/short equity
Marketplace
HFI Research
Summary

Canadian stocks returned a dismal 15.75% over the last 10 years.

The resource-heavy Canadian stock market has underperformed its US counterpart massively.

But with inflation coming, we think this will all change.

Note: This was one of the write-ups in our HFI Research weekly flagship report, "What Changed This Week 2-10-18." If you are interested in more of these write-ups, please see here for more info.