Time To Move To Sidelines On First Solar

We see the stock as a sell or a weak hold at best.

First Solar posted solid results and guidance, but the near-term future is not too promising.

First Solar (FSLR) Q4 earnings delivered an EPS beat and a revenue miss. However, as always, quarterly results are not a very meaningful measure of the Company’s performance as wild revenue and EPS swings can easily occur due to project schedule and revenue recognition issues. It is more important to look for key operating metrics than the quarterly top-line or bottom-line numbers.

Efficiency

One of the critical future competitive vectors for the Company is its efficiency roadmap. First Solar’s efficiency has stagnated during 2017 (image below from Company’s earnings presentation).

The Company’s last reported research cell advancement goes back to February 2016, and we have not seen an update since then. While First Solar has comfortably pulled up to and above the mainstream multi c-Si over the last several years, it lags mono efficiency (see image below). It should be noted that the c-Si industry has not been stagnant during these last two years, and especially during the last few quarters, the Company has stagnated on a relative basis.

With mono and PERC becoming increasing part of industry product mix, First Solar solutions will incur BoS penalties compared to several competitive solutions. This is not a near-term competitive issue to the Company, given it is essentially sold out through 2018, 2019, and part of 2020. However, the lack of efficiency gains will still have an impact in the sense that the lower efficiency will reduce potential profitability. The Company needs to start getting back to its efficiency roadmap during 2018 for it to be not at a competitive disadvantage in the 2019 and 2020 time period.

Series 6 Ramp Schedule

The Company executed Series 6 ramp to date per its commitments (image below from earnings presentation).

Series 6 execution is on par with, or better than, guidance and continues to be a positive for the Company.

Overall Production Capacity And Demand

Management increased the Series 4 production at Ohio by 180MW, for 2018. Note that this is insignificant in the scope of overall production capacity (images below from analyst day presentation).

An increase of 180 MW on approximately 3 GW is only about a 5% change. While it is a welcome positive for gross margins, it shows that First Solar does not see Series 4 being viable new investment in spite of the Section 201 tariffs.

The discussion about 2019 and 2020 capacity becomes important primarily because First Solar is now essentially sold out of product for 2018 and 2019. The demand for Series 6, in particular, appears to be locked in well into 2020 (image below).

At 5 GW in nearly confirmed bookings, Series 6 capacity of about 1 GW in 2018 and 3.5 GW in 2019 are already spoken for and do not suggest much incremental sales upside for First Solar. Nevertheless, we believe that the management guidance for Series 6 capacity is still conservative. There may be an opportunity to drive further efficiency and operational improvements over time even if the Company does not add any new greenfield capacity. We see Series 6 providing optionality of another GW for the Company in the 2019 to 2020 time frame.

As a further upside, First Solar continues to remain in a class of its own in terms of producing lowest cost modules and systems, and the Company will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable near future.

On a side note, First Solar continues to ramp up its Operations and Maintenance business to include third party assets and now has 8.5GW of assets under contract.

Financial Guidance

Considering that Series 6 ramp, 2018 will be a transitionary year for First Solar, and the Company will suffer from ramp and start-up penalties. The low GW guidance, coupled with ramp and startup expenses, means that 2018 will be low profitability year for First Solar. Management’s 2018 guidance (image below from earnings presentation) comprehends this dynamic.

While the updated guidance is an upgrade, mainly due to increased Series 4 production, overall earnings power for 2018 remains anemic.

Valuation

First Solar stock has appreciated substantially during 2017. At $66+ closing price on Thursday, the Company is trading well above the book value of ~$49. The Company’s balance sheet remains strong, and with $2.6B in net cash, nearly $25 per share of the Company’s value is in cash. Going forward, the balance sheet should get stronger as the Company expects to net additional $280M in cash from selling its stake in 8point3 Energy (CAFD).

In spite of the great balance sheet and cash position, the Company’s earnings power in 2018 is low. The stock’s prospects for 2018, given the transitionary issues, are modest. Furthermore, we now consider that there is some risk to the Company’s efficiency roadmap and see limited upside for Series 6 ramp in the near term.

We believe that 2018 earnings of $1.50 to $1.90 mark a transition low and, a $3+ per share EPS is likely in 2019. Forecasting to 2020 and beyond, in this highly competitive and tariff-driven solar environment, is risky.

The Company is trading close to its recent high price to book ratio, and we see the chances of near-term upside limited.

We believe the stock has a fair value in the $50 to $55 range at the current time and see more downside than upside to the stock at the current levels.

Prognosis

The capacity enhancement thesis, along with the valuation thesis, that we have laid out for First Solar in 2017 has now played out.

Note that this is not a bearish commentary on First Solar but an acknowledgment that 2018 is likely to be a year of transition. The story will change through 2018 as the Company continues to execute on its roadmap – especially Series 6.

2019 will be the first full year that the Company will run on its new product and capacity platform. Late 2018 and early 2019 could also mark the reemergence of the First Solar growth story.

The stock is not a value investor or a growth investor material at the current time. And, given the high volatility on the segment, we now view First Solar as a weak hold or a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.