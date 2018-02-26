Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is a company whose stock we have held a small position in for years. Over the years, it has faced the headwinds that have faced other similar companies in the sector. These include immense competition, trouble with growing same store sales, rising labor costs, rising ingredient costs, and tight margins. However, in recent quarters, the company has made a concerted effort to right the ship. In this column, we discuss the performance of the name and offer our projections going forward in 2018.

Top line impresses

We had bullish expectations for the burger chain in Q4. We were looking for sales of $335 million, which were $5 million above consensus expectations. Well, total revenues, including both company-owned restaurant revenue and franchise royalties, increased 17.5% to $342.4 million in Q4:

Source: SEC filings

These results are a stellar improvement over last year's $291.5 million. Further, these revenues surpassed our expectations by over $7 million. We were impressed. But what went into these sales?

Our analysis on sales

One of the major reasons we were expecting $335 million in sales was an extra week of business in the quarter versus last year. This time differential must be noted. That said, restaurant revenue increased $50.2 million over last year. The extra week of business added $29 million in restaurant revenue. So, what about the rest of the growth?

Well, we had new store openings to consider. About $14 million of this increase in revenue was from new restaurant openings. What is most important in our opinion? Comparable sales (adjusted for the additional week of business) were positive 2.7% in the quarter and helped contribute over $8 million in growth. This comp growth was a combination of pricing and higher traffic. There was a 1.9% increase in guest counts and a 0.8% increase in average guest check. The increase in average guest check comprised a 2.6% increase in pricing, partially offset by a 1.8% decrease in menu mix.

Margins return to growth

Not only did we see increased traffic, better comp sales, and growing total revenues but we also noted that margins expanded. As we mentioned in the opening, margins tend to be tight in the restaurant business. We were pleased to see that store-level operating profit margin increased to 20.5%:

SEC filings

As you can see, this has improved since the highs of 2015, but there is more work to be done. Still, the movement higher is incredibly encouraging. Margins widened 70 basis points from 19.8% a year ago. We were very surprised to see that this was driven by a 100 basis point decrease in labor costs and a 20 basis point decrease in property costs. Higher costs of ingredients offset these positives. All things considered, earnings improved.

Bottom line dazzles, taxes help big time

Here is the deal. Restaurants in general were helped by the FICA tax tip credit as well as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Really, a massive benefit. Net income $8.8 million compared to net loss of $8.8 million for the same period a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.68 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.68 last year, while necessary adjustments added another $0.10 this figure:

Source: SEC filings

It is important to note that the extra week also contributed to the widening earnings, adding $4.1 million in net income in the quarter. What we were most impressed with is that earnings were $0.20 higher than we expected, mostly on the back of the tax benefits, but also the better-than-expected earnings. This momentum has us bullish for 2018.

Our 2018 projections

Given the concerted effort to manage menu prices and effectively advertise, in conjunction with the trajectory of the company, we are looking for same-store sales growth of 1-2%. We actually are projecting that 2018 total revenue will be flat from 2017, but this is because we are back to a 52-week period. We assume that cost of sales will continue its current path higher, so they should rise 1%, while labor costs should remain flat. For the year, we expect net earnings per share of $2.55 to $2.95, when factoring in revenues, and a very low single-digit tax rate.

Our take on the stock

The stock is still recovering from a massive selloff back in November. With the stock at $55, we are buyers here, thanks to the projected growth we are forecasting in earnings. In addition, we are impressed with positive same-store sales growth and the company's ability to control its labor costs in a rising minimum wage environment.

