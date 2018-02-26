Intelsat's (I) CEO Steve Spengler on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intelsat S.A. (I) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Welcome to the Q4, 2017 Intelsat SA Earnings Conference Call.

Dianne VanBeber

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Intelsat's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and published a quarterly commentary, both of which are available at intelsat.com. The quarterly commentary provides the investment community with the information and context that you need to analyze our results in advance of our earnings call, maximizing time for Q&A with management.

During today's call, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and other financial metrics not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including EBITDA, related margins and free cash flow from operations. We provide reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the earnings release and on our website.

Later today, we'll be filing our quarterly report on Form 20-F with the SEC. You can find the link to the filing on our website. Additionally, our conversation today will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations for future industry conditions as well as our business strategy, market trends and positioning and expected future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control.

Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 once filed and our other SEC filings for information about some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Finally, please be aware that our conference call today is open to the investment community and media, with the media invited to participate in listen-only mode. Members of the media are not authorized to quote either directly or in substance, any participant in the call who is not a representative of Intelsat.

Our call today is hosted by our CEO, Steve Spengler; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Jacques Kerrest. Following opening remarks by Steve, we'll open the call for questions. Steve?

Stephen Spengler

Thanks, Dianne, and good day, everyone. Our fourth quarter results delivered in line performance with respect to our financial guidance for the year. In addition, in the fourth quarter we generated new momentum on the Intelsat Epic fleet as we book new contracts on our soon to be launched Horizons 3e satellite. In terms of our financial performance, fourth quarter revenue was $538 million, a decline of 2% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $416 million effectively the same as compared to the year ago quarter a 77% of revenue. Our total year 2017 results of $2.149 billion in revenue and $1.665 billion of adjusted EBITDA are in line with the full year indications discussed last quarter.

Our earnings release and quarterly commentary include our financial guidance for 2018. We expect our revenue range, to range from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion largely due to headwinds in the network services business, although we this tapering over time. Our adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.56 billion to $1.605 billion dollars reflects a low revenue as well as normalized bad debt in compensation expense as compared to our experience in 2017.

Our 2018 operational plan is built on four priorities. The first focus is, our resources and activities from the tremendous assets that comprise our business in on sector-wide opportunities. From our new and powerful Intelsat Epic satellites to our global high throughput, mobility-managed network, our leading spectrum rights and video neighborhoods with unique assets believe that can be further leverage to enhance our performance. For example, late last quarter, we signed an important and sizable agreement with a tier 1 Asian wireless operator. The agreement is for high throughput managed services on Horizons 3e, our joint venture satellite. This satellite will be our sixth Intelsat Epic satellite and is planned for launch later this year. this being pushed our Intelsat Epic contracts to date to $1.25 billion at year-end. The long-term contract which stands more than a decade validates the value of the infrastructure services we are marketing to the wireless sector. It will benefit our ongoing efforts to build success as we market services to mobile operators and the footprints of our other Intelsat Epic satellites, especially Intelsat 33 and Intelsat 37e.

Our other three 2018 operating priorities include, building scale on our managed service platforms, providing leadership standards and ground technologies for seamless integration with the wireless sector and maintaining fiscal discipline. Each of our 2018 priorities contribute to our long-term positioning. We'll highlight results for all 4 operating priorities as we achieve milestones over the course of 2018.

Before moving to Q&A, I'd like to comment briefly on our recent announcement that SES has joined with Intelsat on a sea-band joint use proposal originally submitted to the Federal Communications Commission Intelsat and Intel on October of 2017. Our proposal outlines a market-based framework for joint use the sea-band spectrum for territorial mobile operators.

Now that the two largest satellite operators have joined forces, we can approach the regulatory process with one voice. While SES joined the proposal is a major milestone, we still note that we are in the early stages of what is likely to be a complicated process. We believe that our entire telecom industry and our customers will benefit from the accelerated timeline that our market-based solution provides. It ensures the quality of the services we provide to our customers, certainty and control and experience [ph] for all stakeholders.

With that, we're ready to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question will come from the line of Phillip Cusick with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Phillip Cusick

Hey, guys. Thanks. Two if I can. First, can you expand on the press release this morning, the 4G network expansion with Gilat. Is that a public safety network expansion?

Stephen Spengler

No, that is a wireless network expansion. So, it's a 4G wireless network to extend it into remote and rural areas of the United States.

Phillip Cusick

It, maybe I wasn't queued enough. Is that being driven by public safety sort of network expansion that 4G expansion, or is that something totally different?

Stephen Spengler

My understanding is, it could be driven for those kinds of applications. But my understanding it's to create more reach for the mobile operator networks, in places that they don't cover today, or to bring those network services back on to their network where they may be using a competitor's network.

Phillip Cusick

Understood, thanks. And then, second, can you talk about the government pricing resets that we need to look for, for 2018? Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Yeah, sure. In 2018, we have an unusually high number of renewals in our government unit. It's about 15% of our total revenues for our government business, this is exceptionally high, it's not something that we saw in 2017, or we do expect to see it in 2019.

We feel we have a very good position on these renewals, we offer some exceptional solutions for our government customers in each one of these cases, but at the same time these are services that were last priced five years ago, so we do expect some price pressure on these renewals. And the renewals are subject to the LPTA, Low Price Technically Acceptable standard of government contracting.

So, those are the realities, what we’re going to be facing, but we do expect pretty solid success rate and its reflected in our guidance for that sector of our business.

Operator

Thank you, and our next question will come from the line of Jason Kim, with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Jason Kim

First the quick reclassification question, for your segment revenue guidance for 2018, the $16 million of the classification between network services and government, does that impact, the year-over-year growth rate in 2018 for those segments, or the percentages you laid out in your guidance incorporate that reclassification in both 2018 and 2017?

Stephen Spengler

That’s reflected in the guidance percentage. So, if you look at the for instance the percentage that we guided for networks about 2% of the 5% to 8% down reflects that reclassification and then on the other side, it is incorporated into our government guidance for the year as well.

Jason Kim

Okay, that’s helpful. And any updates -- incremental update you can provide on Epic, that seems like there is maybe a little bit more activity than before, I am curious how you think about the talks that are ongoing with customers on your 33e and 37e and Horizon 3e, will be the last of your current Epic series launches and you noted some kind of significant contract signings this quarter. In general, what’s the difference between this line of Horizon 3 versus some of the earlier Epic satellites, in terms of the pace of business wins you are seeing right now?

Stephen Spengler

Sure, let me start with Horizons 3e, because we are seeing some good success early in prelaunch phase of that satellite. We noted a major contract with a wireless operator in Asia, and that is for cellular network extensions, it’s a network we were providing a full end-to-end managed service with facilities in Asia to support that customer of sizable over 10 years and light and I think it speaks to the value of Intelsat Epic in providing these kinds of services to MNOs [ph]. Since that time, we have also received a second contract from another large wireless operator in Asia, for services on Horizons 3e, that is more of a capacity-oriented contract, but its sizable in nature, and it's for the same application.

So, in the early days of that satellite, we are seeing the value of the Intelsat Epic architecture and the managed services to go with it, for mobile operators and for cellular network backhaul and extensions.

In a way, the thrill of prelaunch is similar to what we saw with Intelsat 29e in terms of getting some good momentum early on, we do think that overtime this satellite is going to be very attractive for mobility services across the Pacific region, it is parts of our IntelsatOne Flex managed network, so we will be serving customers such as KVH and others on these assets in the Pacific.

So, we're very pleased with how that is progressing so far. Intelsat 33e and Intelsat 37e, we think will benefit from some of the reference contracts that we're getting on Horizon’s 3e. We do see interest in actual activity from mobile operators in Africa and in the footprint of those two satellites, the other contract we noted this quarter for Intelsat Epic was the orange contract in the DRC that is leveraging the power of Intelsat Epic’s spot beams and so we’re very pleased with that.

So, we've mentioned before that the 33e and 37e are probably tracking slower than we had originally anticipated, but we do see a pickup over the course of 2018 and progression with the mobile operators and other customers on those satellites over time.

Jason Kim

Thank you. And if I can squeeze in one more, on the C-band side, can you talk about how the likes of SES in Utah [concerning] your campaign helps you in moving the proposal forward, when I read some of the comments that are out there from the U.S. operators and wireless carriers that is, it seems like some of the bigger operators like Horizon have been pretty explicit in their desire for the C-band spectrum and you’ve been seem to be pushing for an expedited timing to get your hands on the spectrum sooner. But you’ve been -- you probably have been having conversation with all the parties out there. So, what can you tell us about the lease activity on your proposal at this point?

Stephen Spengler

Sure. We think SES joining our proposal is a significant step forward. You now have the two largest licensed providers at C-band services in the U.S. together on this initiative and we represent 90% to 95% of the C-band operational revenues right now and so, it’s meaningful. We were very encouraged that Intelsat has also indicated their support and interest to join the efforts. So, I think bringing the satellite operators together is a good indication and we welcome other satellite operators to join us as well. Ultimately, we're all going to have to follow the direction of the FCC and their rule-making, but it is just better that we are united and together at the early stages.

You mentioned the mobile operators. We as Intelsat and now with the SES we’ve been very active in talking to various parties throughout the telecom sector and talking to the mobile operators is part of that. It is clear that they're very interested in the spectrum. Our proposal is something that could address their needs. And we received some, I would say positive comments to the FCC regarding our proposal from a couple of those operators. So, we see that as encouraging.

Fundamentally, our proposal protects our customers and the critical media services for our distribution of television content that they provide today as well as other government and data customers, it allows for joint use of the 5G spectrum. So, we're able to clear a portion of the spectrum, so mobile operators can have access to the 5G spectrum and grow. But most importantly, it provides speed and we believe that our proposal as its constructed and how it’s coming together with SES and others, we’ll allow for the fastest implementation of spectrum for 5G usage.

We've said that we expect that we could make the capacity available, the spectrum available within 18 months to 36 months after a rule-making by FCC, which is far faster than any government managed process. So, expediency is a key element of what we're offering. We really see this is as a win-win for all the parties.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Simon Flannery

Great, thanks. Good morning. Steve, I think in the release you said one of the operational priorities is to drive revenue stability. Can you just talk about that more broadly? Obviously, the revenue guidance suggests continued pressure in '18. Do we see that updating through '18 towards '19? And any color in terms of the headwinds debating and how you see the competitive and pricing environment right now? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. One of the, as we talked over the last couple of years, one of the challenges has been pricing on renewals and how that's brought our overall revenues down, backlog down et cetera. And so, it's been a repricing of renewals as we go through the churn of those services. It's primarily in our network services areas as we discussed. What we see now, is an amount of services yet to be renewed of about $275 million, that are still subject to let's say, repricing upon renewals. So, it's a small, much smaller amount than we have seen before. Some of that will occur in 2018. And our view is that it will start tapering in 2019. So, this is probably our biggest headwind. And so, we're managing through that the best we can. And so, the challenge for us is to as we're working through this headwind is to ramp up volume. And so, this is on our Intelsat Epic satellites and other managed services around Epic as quickly as we can to get back to a growth profile as we work through the headwinds.

In terms of pricing in general. We see general stability in our wide-beam pricing, when it comes up for new business opportunities. Of course, we are facing as I just said, repricing at the time of renewal. And it's also important to remember, the services that don't renew are on capacity to get resold. And that resold capacity is at new market prices as well. So, it's really a two-part renewal process. The renewals are at lower prices, when they haven't been renewed in quite a while. And the non-renewals, the capacity related to that is sold at market prices.

So, that is still at the biggest challenging pricing. Generally, networks at the most pricing pressure as I said, it generally stable, but it's very competitive on high volume and mobility and Epic type contracts. Generally stable across media, it may vary by deal and by region and in some cases, we do get some price increases in media in certain international markets. And government, we see pretty stable pricing in the auction years. And I talked a little bit earlier about renewal pricing and similar challenges when we have to reprice 5-year contracts at market rates. And so that's the environment we're seeing right now.

Simon Flannery

Great. And how is LEO planning into all of this. I know you have your investment in OneWeb. If this getting more, obviously more color in the media, how do you see that evolving both your investment and partnership with OneWeb in just the broader environment?

Stephen Spengler

We still see a lot of value and good receptivity from our customers in bringing forward services that incorporate GEO and LEO. There is still a couple of years to go before this really becomes a reality really late next year, when OneWeb has indicated that they'll have some services starting. So, there is still some time. Our focus is to develop the interoperable abilities at the terminal side and also the service packages with OneWeb and with SoftBank to take to our customers. And so, our focus is targeting various mobility applications, including land mobility, corporate network type opportunities as well as government opportunities as well. And so, it's not something that will impact our revenue in a meaningful way for a few years, but it is something we are working in the marketplace.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Andrew Spinola, with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Q – Andrew Spinola

Steve, could you maybe help us understand what the potential costs to clear the C-band would be or what sort of activities will be required to get it done as quickly as you highlighted?

Stephen Spengler

Sure, we don’t have specific information on costs that we’re sharing right now, we are in the process of identifying what would need to be done, and we don’t believe it’s an insignificant effort, it will take some effort and some work and some expense to make it happen.

But the types of costs would be as follows; we may need to redesign some satellites for instance, for future deployments to manage around the certain amount of capacity that we may not use ourselves going forward, that maybe available to 5G. We may need to relocate some earth stations, as an example, some ground facilities, we would need to put filter equipment into ground facilities as well. And when we say, we, we are talking about our network, SDSs network, other satellite operator's networks and customer networks. And so, we have various parts of the broader network that have to be modified to do that. That is not including opportunity costs that are real because of us making available some of the spectrum as well.

So, we do think it's doable, but it will be complex, it's something that we are working right now and part of it will be defined and clarified, when we get into more in-depth conversations with the mobile network operators to understand what they want and what geographies and then what timeframe as well.

Q – Andrew Spinola

Got it. And Steve, so more I look at the C-band, the more interesting this seems to be is a piece spectrum that would make a lot of sense in the 5G architecture, but that the push back that I get and I think it's fair on the legal side, as we try to understand, right, you have rights to broadcast FSS service from specific orbital slots. How would you argue [ph] to investors or contend to the FCC that you therefore have the rights on the terrestrial side and therefore should be compensated, why couldn’t someone argue that you should be repacked other than 100 megahertz or some sort of other solution that wouldn’t result that you are being paid, how do you ensure that Intelsat is rewarded for this effort?

Stephen Spengler

Sure, I mean I think it's important that we are not selling this spectrum, we are creating a mechanism for joint use. And we have been, licensed operator for this capacity for these services in this spectrum for 40 years actually or more and over that time, the sector and Intelsat and other players have invested billions of dollars in this infrastructure.

If we want to free this spectrum and make it available in the fastest amount of time, while at the same time protecting the quality of services for the customers that are using it today, we feel very strongly that is important for the satellite operators themselves to manage the process, to interface with the customers who are most affected by this change to control the timing and the effort to get it done.

Of course, we believe there should be incentives to do that and to cover our costs in making this available. But we think this is the way to get to the fastest outcome with the best consideration of needs across the board, the wireless needs as well as the current user needs. I would offer one additional point is that the FCC has in some quarters stated that they are open to a market-based solution to address this urgent requirement for 5G spectrum.

They encourage the responders [ph] to the NOI to be creative and to come up with new solutions and that's exactly what we did. So, this mechanism we believe addresses all the constituent needs as a win-win and it is a much faster way to get this important 5G spectrum in the hands of the mobile operators, so they can start deploying new services.

Q – Andrew Spinola

Just one last quick one for me. The Epic constellation, it feels like, I mean the paradigm have shifted and these satellites are not going to be good for the next 15 years. So, my concern about your position is, is that you've cut way back on CapEx. And so, if I look at 2019, it’s a couple years old already, there’s no follow-up capacity coming beyond your current CapEx regime through 2020.

So can you help me understand how long we can think of these satellites as being relevant in a high throughput world and why are my concerns not valid that there I’m not seeing replacement capacity coming for North American mobility markets and maybe you could help me understand by giving sort of giving the essence of what the flow rate is on HTS over specifically the United States and the transatlantic to understand whether you're going to have capacity to continue growing on Epic? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. We view Intelsat Epic satellites as long-term assets. While they have a lot of capabilities around, it enhances flexibility around connectivity and switching and power manipulation. Their design to support a wide range of applications. And so just like all the satellites in the past they have versatility and flexibility that we think that has longevity in our business plan.

So, this current phase of building Intelsat Epic satellites as I noted earlier is coming to a certain endpoint with Horizons 3e. That doesn't mean that we are done. We are looking at how do we continue to enhance the fleet. As you know, spot beam satellites can do a lot of things great in terms of delivering high power, high capacity into small beams, but it also creates situations where some beams get full. That’s why we have a layered approach to our infrastructure and layering in multiple Intelsat Epic satellites to support growth over the longer term.

So, we will continue to look at the next phase and what satellites we’ll need to continue to build. Each one of these satellites is unique in the sense that we are enhancing the capability, the throughput and power in each one of them. And so, the future of Intelsat Epic satellites would be also of the same nature.

So, we see this as the beginning of a long-term infrastructure and a long-term asset for us to use in the fleet that will be enhanced over time. We don't give specific fill rates across the satellites, but I would just say that at this stage, we’re comfortable with how they're building, and how they're expanding. Some that moved and built revenues and fills faster than others and that's not surprising. And so, we're going to continue to progress and build customer services and backlog across this fleet.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Giles Throne with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Giles Throne

Good morning, everyone. It's Giles Throne from Jefferies. Most of you agreeing that's a second time they ruined my name. Okay, so Q1 going forward, I will get it right. I have three questions please.

First of all, and coming back to the 5G and C-band spectrum situation and an expansion I've heard of Andrew question. Which is I think we can all understand the right as Intelsat and SES to demand compensation for the rebanding of traffic given the, I don't know, billions of dollars of investment that you put into C-band in the state. But what we're trying to get a sense of is your ability to monetize that spectrum thereafter once the rebanding has been done. Do you have the rights to sustained revenue stream for access to that spectrum, or is the risk that refining will happen and it will get reallocated to mobile and your levy to your penny?

My second question is, on Intelsat 14. You've again called out one out as a source of potential growth in the media segment. And given echo starts famously brought orphaned assets 45 degrees west it will be interesting to note, what you've done differently to be able to unlock some growth from that orbit that they haven’t been able to do?

And then my final question was reading question on what happens to Epic from here? Given the slight run-off in CapEx that was seeing as the first Epic program comes to an end. Is this an anticipation of funding a major CapEx program OneWeb? Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. Alright. On your first question, regarding 5G and C-band. Look, we've always made now as a proposal to the SEC. Ultimately the SEC is going to decide the best way forward. We think we've created a mechanism to attain the SEC's objective of clearing the C-band as quickly as possible protecting the customers services that are there today and serving a 5G. And that mechanism is predicated on a market-based approach that is an unprecedented in the United States and under SEC regulations to create incentives across the board to make this happen, make it happen quickly and to support the objectives of the SEC.

So, I can't make prognostications about what would actually happen in the rulemaking, what could happen down the road, but we think that it's a rationale fair market-oriented approach that has precedent as I said, that creates a win win across the board. And so, it something that we seeing some good receptivity too in the mobile sector. And while the SEC hasn't indicated one way or another what they plan to do next, I think they've appreciated the creative approach that we've taken to this important policy challenge.

In terms of Intelsat 14. I think that the key difference here for us is that Intelsat 14 will be the fourth media distribution neighborhood in Latin America for Intelsat. Today we provide cable distribution on Intelsat 21, Intelsat 11 and Intelsat 34, and there are well penetrated locations and those neighborhoods are largely full and so we are trying to find the way to create another neighborhood, to create more capacity more for TV programmers to distribute their content in Latin America, so we are coming at it from a position of strength and relationship with programmers in North America and Latin America and Europe, that want to bring more HD programming into that marketplace, so I think its distinctly different.

In terms of Epic investments, I mean all we have said at this point, is that this space of the Epic program with Horizons 3e is more or less complete when we do that. But we are looking at how do we expand and grow in the future, the satellite that we just put into the factory Galaxy 30, is primarily for media distribution but it has a broadband capacity, a hybrid capability on that satellite, and so, as we look to replace satellites in North America for the US market, we’re going to look at, how we can bring additional services on to those satellites perhaps in a hybrid configuration, perhaps incorporating both cable distribution as well as high throughput capabilities in the future.

What happens after the three-year guidance that we gave, we have plans that go out much longer of course, we are looking at how do we invest in next generation satellite services and HTS. And how that relates to our investment and partnership with one lab. That’s all part of the equation of how we look at services developing in the future.

So, I think you are right to point out that one web and our ability to take LEO services to the marketplace with them is part of our consideration, where we build our long-term CapEx plan, but building more HTS and future capability for our customers is also part of the plan over the longer term.

Giles Throne

Just the close question on that final point Steve.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure.

Giles Throne

Will you be happy to be diluted in any future primary issuance by one web or do you want to participate in keep I don’t know keep the status quo on your economic exposure to that asset?

Unidentified Company Representative

We will take -- each time that they are looking to raise equity, we will look at the circumstance of that time and determine whether we want to invest more to maintain our percentage or not. We have a relatively small percentage today, and so the investment is important but equally important is the partnership we have around distribution and bringing hybrid services to the marketplace.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question, will come from the line of Lance Vitanza, with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Q – Lance Vitanza

Hi, thanks. I had two questions, if I could. First actually sticking with the OneWeb theme. SoftBank, either with respect to them in Intelsat and emerging [ph] there appears to have moved on. My question is, does that reflect, OneWeb having moved in a different direction perhaps with another provider or is that just telling us a joint ownership of OneWeb and Intelsat was never really critical to the two companies, to OneWeb and Intelsat coordinating with one another?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well I think the interest in the deal by Soft Bank and by OneWeb was absolutely sincere and the priority last year at this time. I don't think there's any question about that and it's something that we all wished we were able to execute.

Unfortunately, the conditions that we wanted to get to close the deal under were not accepted by our bondholders. So, we have continued to engage with SoftBank, with OneWeb. We have a good relationship with both companies. We're moving forward and we're going to try to find ways to enhance that any way we can. And so, it is something -- it is the reality of what happened in that transaction. And so, we're going to be focusing on other ways to get as much value out of the partnership and relationship as possible.

In terms of how OneWeb or SoftBank will set out I really can't comment on that, I think it's better for them to address that.

Q – Lance Vitanza

Understood. Let me just quickly finish up with the balance sheet question, I mean, you guys are quite busy around year-end, and congratulations on pushing up the term loan on such favorable economic terms.

So, the question there is what's next, is your goal to refinance the Jackson 20’s this year, would you be comfortable or would you be okay if that switch into in 2019?

And then with respect to the LuxCo six and three quarters [ph], I know it’s only $97 million, but why’re you having call those bonds when you’re less you're planning to default on them you’re wasting $0.5 million a year, I think in interest expense, I mean, I’m sorry per month in interest expense. So, I'm wondering what's going on there? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Thank you, Lance. Regarding the -- I guess you noted that we have the October 2020 and Jackson, but we also have April 2021 and we have I think at June 21 at Lux maturating. So, in terms of timing of looking at the refinancing of these, I think you can expect us to be looking at market conditions in 2018 and 2019 and see what we can do and be responsive to the opportunities. In terms of the June 2018 Lux maturity, yes, you’re correct and we are obviously looking at this opportunity.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Arun Seshadri with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Q – Arun Seshadri

First, I just want to spend a second on the broad Intelsat Flex One, I think you talked last time about some operational issues and at the beginning of a large maritime services contract in Q4, just wanted to get abreast whether all those issues have been resolved.

And then secondly also looking at competitive intensity versus SES, with their SES networks which they are talking about MEF certified, broadly you can sort of look at the competitiveness of Flex One versus SES networks in general, will those three be sort of fully integrated there. It would be great to get a response.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. I'm happy to say that we've addressed the software challenges we had last year, there are integration challenges that are not unusual when you're bringing in a service like this into customer networks and our own network.

And so, we went fully operational with IntelsatOne Flex in December. Our first six service providers are ramping up and we've talked about KVH being one of the largest of those service providers ramping services and it is progressing very well at this point in time, and in fact, we got additional expanded contracts with KVH in recent months related to this network.

So, we're pleased with how it's ramping. It is later than we had desired and anticipated, but the focus this year in 2018 is to ramp up these services and to build it to a point where we start to see some meaningful contributions in 2019 and onward.

We feel very good about the attractiveness of this service around the globe, it is a global service. As we've talked about before, the idea of IntelsatOne Flex is to simplify access to the Intelsat Epic network. And so IntelsatOne Flex incorporates the Intelsat Epic architecture as well as wide beam architecture on our fleet. It incorporates KU band as well as C-band.

So, it has a lot of versatility and flexibility for maritime customers as well as enterprise customers. And we see it as a platform that can be expanded into other verticals as well potentially even aeronautical in the future.

So, we feel that it stands up very well against competitive offerings. O3b is in the marketplace and they have done well in the maritime space. But I would say that where they're focused is some very high traffic routes that fit that service very well. We have flexibility to provide those services with our bandwidth and other managed services and to supplement it with IntelsatOne Flex globally. So, we think it has a strong offering across the globe, and expect that it will continue to ramp over this year.

Q – Arun Seshadri

Okay, thank you for that. And one just a follow up from me is probably more for Jacques. Anything onetime in the expense base Jacques for Q4. I know that it's staff related expenses were lower. I imagine overall for the year bad debt was also lower which you're expecting. Is there any way to quantify I guess the bad debt delta in '18 versus '17? And then directionally on cash taxes just can you say anything despite I guess the early stage of the valuation there? Thanks.

Jacques Kerrest

Just so you see the numbers in terms of bad debt on 2017 to 2016, there was a delta of $28 million. I think we've indicated that normally, we expect bad debt to be around $12 million to $15 million a year. So, there will be hits in 2018, hence the EBITDA guidance that we gave you.

In terms of the staff expenses for 2017 compared to 2016 again, I think it’s a delta for about $10 million. And so, again, you're going to see an impact of this in 2018.

On the cash taxes, we are usually guiding for about $30 million of cash taxes a year. We are spending time with advisor to look at our taxes following the December 22 Reform Act. And we are not in a position today to tell you what our cash taxes will be this year, but as soon as we have settled on a number, we will tell the market and hopefully at the end of the first quarter.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will comes from the line of Batya Levi with UBS. Your line is now open.

Batya Levi

Great, thank you. Just couple of follow ups. You mentioned that the IS 37 still was a bit tougher [ph] than expected. Can you remind us what the revenue contribution would be this share and maybe the pacing of that?

And also, looking at the 275-back route in network, can you provide more color on what you expect for maybe renewal versus non-renewal mix by some discussions they are having with the carriers. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Sure, on Intelsat 37e, again we don’t give specific field rates on that satellite, it is due to going to service later this quarter, it has a service area of Europe, Middle East, Africa, North and South America and across the North Atlantic, it is CKu and Ka-band satellite. It is primarily a growth satellite, there are some services transitioning to this satellite, there’ll be a number of services that will be part of the IntelsatOne Flex network, as well as being very attractive for mobility customers in Ku-band and it also incorporates services across the African continent for mobile operators as well.

So, we do think that it is probably going to track especially in Africa in a similar way that Intelsat 33e is, but we think over the long-term it’s a very sound asset, it has flexibility that other of our Intelsat satellites don’t have, in terms of connectivity and switching between the different frequencies as well as power allocation capabilities across the satellite, which gives us flexibility to get the power to the right places on the right beams on the satellite as demand develops.

Batya Levi

The backlog question, 275.

Stephen Spengler

So, okay in terms of the backlog, as I talked about before, that still needs to be reprised. That backlog is essentially in the networks business and if you look at the typical renewal rates in networks where renewing is somewhere in the high 70% range in terms of the band with that we renew every year. So, that may give you some indication of how that would flow. Again, we think that’s going to playout in a large part over 2018, but there’ll be some tapering into 2019 as well. But this is what we hope to be the tail end of this major reprising effort that we’ve gone through over the last few years.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line Chris Quilty from Quilty Analytics. Your line is now open.

Chris Quilty

Thanks Steve, I had a question on the government business, you had some language, in the commentary that talked about providing Epic capacity. And so, my question is, with the renewals are these generally competing against the wide-beam capability that’s fairly generic, or do you have the potential of introducing Epic capacity in a way that would allow you to compete and price differently, or is Epic being brought on in an entirely different type of service?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, Intel in general, the renewals that we are seeing in 2018 in our government sector are for wide-beam services that the customers have been using for quite a while and because of the applications they are using, the wide-beam is a very good solution for their requirements and so, where we can introduce Intelsat Epic, where we think it can give them better performance or better economics, we do and we will. But in most cases its renewal of existing wide-beam services that fit the customers' requirements very well, they have very specific probably gone to the layout in terms of coverage requirements that fit.

Having said that though, we have seen some good take up of Intelsat EPIC services for our government customers, in particular Intelsat 33e. I think that they’ve recognized that the performance and capabilities of the [spot beam] [ph] architecture and it is being utilized for both fixed applications as well as mobile application for our government customers. So, we anticipate that there’re going to be more opportunities to expand these services in that sector, using Intelsat EPIC.

Chris Quilty

Got you. And just to follow on the government theme here, increasing discussions about what comes next for a lot of the government satellite networks whether it's WGS or advanced EHF. Can you give us your thoughts on how Intelsat can position itself better for what may come next and any thoughts on where you think the architecture will move on a go forward basis?

Stephen Spengler

Sure, sure. And as you know and we haven't talked about it in recent quarterly calls. But you know, that we've been actively advocating for more integration of commercial satellite communications into the government space and SATCOM architecture. And it's something that we think is, would allow our government customers to have more resilient to their network and would help them achieve their goal disaggregating the architecture what they have, stated they want to do is to incorporate both government assets and commercial assets into an integrated disaggregated architecture to give them more flexibility, more resilience over time.

So, we’re seeing some interesting movements I think in the government sector. If you look at the NDAA that was passed in 2017 there has been a refocusing of the U.S. Air Force space strategy, refocusing on the management. Specifically, that NDAA gave the responsibility for commercial satellite procurement to the commander of the U.S. Space Command. And how that will work is still to be determined. We understand that their recommendations on how to move forward on that, coming out sort of mid-summer, but that's an important step forward. I think the NDAA, and what they've done in that, I would call them largely policy document reflects the importance of space, strategically for the DOD right now.

The other interesting is, or the early indications from the 2019 budget. This is just a submission from the administration, so it’s very early to predict what will happen. But, there are indications in that budget submission that, there is a desire to look at some big programs differently which we think can create some opportunities for commercial space.

We know that they have allocated some funds in that proposed budget of about $46 million to what are called, commercial SATCOM pathfinder projects. These are projects where the DOD will procure commercial services in different and unique ways from what they’ve done in the past. And we know that some of those pathfinders are focused on high throughput satellites and high throughput capabilities.

So, their early indications that there is some movement from a budgeting standpoint as well as a policy standpoint of looking at some from different ways to do things and we’re very supportive of that and encouraged by it. But, like with a lot of things with the government there's still a ways to go before we can see that’s reflected in our real business opportunities.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will comes from the line of David Phipps with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

David Phipps

Hi, thanks for taking my question. One, last year when forecasted the guidance was guidance, it was a positive year-over-year comparison. And then as with the year drifted by, some setbacks in maybe Epic sales and some other things dragged us to a little bit in the lower end of the guidance. And so, when you look at the guidance for this year, what has to go right for you to hit the high-end of the guidance? And what has to go reasonably hit in that range? And what would have to happen to be at the low end of the range?

Stephen Spengler

Well, we think that we obviously at this stage, put together a very realistic guidance range for our performance in 2018. And so, we know that there are going to be some headwinds in each one of our businesses. We know that there are non-renewals in our networks business from 2017 carrying forward and also in 2018 that puts pressure on that business.

We know there is repricing that puts pressure on that business. So, the expense that we can do better in renewals and do better in our repricing a bit, that's some upside. But the most important thing in our network services sector is new business, new business on Intelsat Epic, new business on our managed platforms, new business across our fleet, and really building on our strength and mobility. So, in terms of things that go right is business execution and winning business on the marketplace. That is has the biggest swing obviously if that sector where we've guided negative 5 to negative 8.

In media, we have some year-on-year comparisons that won't repeat. We know that we are not going to have this non-recurring fee that in Q3 for our early partial termination. So, we need to make up for that from a gross standpoint. We do see some challenges in North America with small volume declines because of compression. But again, the most important thing in this sector is new transponder services, new managed services and to drive our assets to this sector. And in the government sector, we've touched upon this already.

Our performance on the renewals in 2018 is very important. We've budgeted for those renewals with some expectation of repricing in some cases to the extent that we can do better on that. It will play, the year will play out. And to the extent that we can advance our sales of Intelsat Epic in new managed services it will drive business there.

So, as we talked about in terms of priorities for our business, it's really executing on our assets. We feel good about what we have in place in space and on the ground and in the new services that we've developed so the extent that we can be successful and moving that forward, it will impact our performance over the course of 2018.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will comes from the line of Nick McKenzie with Barclays.

Nicolas McKenzie

Yeah good morning guys, Nick McKenzie. So, I have two questions left. First of all, you mentioned the high-volume mobility applications have been the most price sensitive in your quarter [ph] commentary. Passing the business from SES on the HTS [ph] payload, SES 15, 14 and 12. Are they the key factor in the competitive situation that you're referring to there? And does it feel like a bit of a rights to the bottom on pricing for the big mobility aggregate at the moment.

Second question, you know the $55 million of international trunking services remains in the backlog. Are you signaling a sense that’s going to gradually just go away and if so, what kind of proportion of that do you expect to go away in 2018?

Stephen Spengler

Sure, on the first part, I think your general assessment is pretty accurate, I mean SES came into the market with this HD satellites a few years ago, they are just coming online now, they introduced some a couple of years ago and that competition had put pressure on those high-volume mobility contracts and deals.

So that has basically flowed through and into our backlog as a result. So, I think that’s a fair statement. And I think it's important that we continue to deliver the most value to our customers at the fair price and [get] [ph] motivation possible and so that’s what our objective of course is in every single deal that we do.

In terms of the truncking, yes, that’s correct. That is what is remaining in our backlog for those kinds of services, it is going to continue to tail off. Will it to zero? I am not so sure about that, but it's going to tail off in the coming year or so.

Nicolas McKenzie

A lot of in 2018 or do you kind of over that the longer period than that?

Stephen Spengler

Overtime. Because some of those services are despite that limited backlog and what we talked about in the past, some of them still do renew and in places where they are absolutely needed. So, well a lot of it lose the fiber, some of it still stays on the network.

Operator

Thank you, and our next question will come from the line of Jason Bernstein with Cantor. Your line is now open.

Jason Bernstein

Given the C-band opportunities is such a focus now and that it didn’t really start to take shape till early last fall, I am curious if it featured at the time and the discussions with SoftBank and whether or not the C-band has any application for OneWeb and if there’s been any discussions with them there?

Stephen Spengler

You’re correct about the timing. The timing of this developed around the time of the NOI, which was August of last year. So, it was after we had stopped our engagement with SoftBank and OneWeb. What I think the interest that OneWeb would had would probably be limited in the sense if OneWeb is the networks that’s focused on Ku-band and we obviously have a very large Ku-band network as well, and so I don’t think its necessarily attractive to OneWeb. Of course, Sprint is 85% owned by SoftBank and so as a North America, US mobile operator they may have some interest in this spectrum as things go forward, but we can’t speak specifically to what their interest are.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Arun Seshadri, with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Q – Arun Seshadri

Thank you for letting me hop back in. Just one quick question on C-band from me. Just wanted to understand, so obviously you switched the proposal a little bit to focus on the nationwide coordinated mobilize and some of the SMA approach versus just the original metro area approach. Just wanted to understand the rationale for that obviously, I think that was one of T-Mobile's concerns. Just trying to understand, what thoughts went into that decision and is the incremental effort I guess of trying to also create this sort of a nationwide approach, worth it in terms of the big bang approach or sort of market by market -- sort of assessing demand market by market focus on the large metro areas?

Stephen Spengler

Well, I mean, I think it’s a good indication of how we have engaged with the wireless operators to get their feedback, to understand what's important to them, to get their priorities. And so, we heard from them that there was a greater interest in more of a nationwide type offering, and so we've looked at ways and the steps the efforts required to do that and have now determined that this most likely a path to do that.

However, we have to get into detail discussions at the appropriate time with the mobile operators to understand exactly where they have priorities, what geographies and what size blocks, let’s say the capacity is required et cetera, and that's something that will be happening later on.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in the queue. So now it's my pleasure to hand the conference back over to Mr. Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer for closing comments or remarks. Sir?

Stephen Spengler

Okay. Thank you everyone for joining our call and thank you for the questions. As we execute our plans for 2018, we’ll building a foundation that moves our business to a more favorable profile and we look forward to meeting with investors at upcoming conferences and industry events in the next few weeks. So, thank you again.

