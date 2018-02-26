WVS Financial: A Solid, Undervalued Bank Flying Under Wall Street's Radar

Rising interest rates would provide a strong tailwind for earnings, lowering forward P/E to 12.8x (based upon 1% rise in 2018 rates and various highly conservative assumptions).

Pre-tax income grew 27% YOY in most recent quarter – a fact apparently ignored by investors reacting to headline net income, which grew only 5%.

A bank with almost no non-performing assets, which pay depositors next to nothing in interest.

An overlooked, conservatively managed, profitable company in an unexciting industry - i.e. the kind of stock that, on average, beats the market like a rented mule.

A neglected stock with a simple but highly successful business model

When reviewing the operations of WVS Financial (NASDAQ: WVFC), one can’t help being reminded of Jimmy Stewart’s Bailey Building and Loan in It’s A Wonderful Life. There’s nothing fancy going on here. Just six offices in the North Hill suburbs of Pittsburgh focused on mortgage and construction lending.

WVFC keeps things simple, focusing on a clientele of homebuyers and builders who almost infallibly repay what they borrow, while competing for depositor dollars on attributes other than high interest rates. Among its $355 million in assets is an astoundingly low $242,000 in non-performing loans. Nearly as impressive was its 12/31/17 quarter (4Q17) annualized deposit interest expense of .2% - interest of $86,000 paid on deposits that totaled $143.8 million as of 12/31.

Despite its solidly profitable business model, though, WVFC has yet to fire the imagination of Wall Street. With a market cap of $32.15 million and sluggish trading volume (65 shares on Friday), it is shunned by sell side analysts, inasmuch as the commissions to be earned from recommending WVFC stock don’t come close to justifying the cost of covering it. Besides, investors prefer to do business with brokers who entertain them, and it’s awfully hard to keep clients entertained with a story whose excitement resides almost exclusively in its numbers, rather than its gee-whiz factor.

For Seeking Alpha users, however, this should be considered a feature and not a bug. Over the years, neglected microcap stocks like WVFC have, on average, vastly outperformed larger firms. Investors pay a premium for the comfort of owning stocks that are followed by legions of Wall Street analysts, which puts a significant drag on their returns. WVFC, on the other hand, has no such following and, consequently, no such drag on returns.

Not all microcaps can be counted on to provide huge returns, of course. But those with simple, proven and profitable business models – like WVFC – are particularly good bets to produce exceptional results.

Outstanding value metrics

As of 12/31/17, WVFC’s book value was $16.86 per share. Thus, its $16.01 stock price represents a 5% discount to book value.

I arrived at annualized pro forma earnings as follows:

I started with 4Q17 pre-tax income of $751,000, then

Subtracted 21% for taxes, giving me $593,000, then

Multiplied by 4 to annualize, giving me $2,373,000

Given a current market cap of $32.15 million, this implies a pro forma P/E of 13.55.

Investors' failure to look past headline earnings

WVFC’s YOY pre-tax income grew 27% in 4Q17. Nevertheless, net income rose only 5%, due mainly to a deferred tax asset write down of $133,000 precipitated by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.

The company reported earnings before the market open on 2/6/18, and its stock price fell $.5165 that day (from $16.9665 to $16.45). Since the market was up overall on 2/6 (the S&P 500 being up 1.74%), WVFC’s price drop was likely the result of its earnings report. Or, to be more precise, investors’ interpretation of the earnings report.

Though the overall market has strengthened since 2/6, with the S&P 500 rising from 2695.14 to 2747.30, WVFC has continued to decline, closing at 16.01 on 2/23.

In the absence of negative guidance, it’s hard to see why a conservatively managed bank with pre-tax income growth of 27% should trade at a 5% discount to book value and a P/E under 14. Consequently, I believe that the stock’s price was adversely affected by investor reluctance to dig past the headline net income figure, thereby treating a one-time write down as a recurring expense.

Impact of rising interest rates on future earnings

The financial markets are currently anticipating a period of rising interest rates. These expectations do not appear, however, to be baked into WVFC’s stock price.

The bulk of WVFC’s deposits are earning virtually zero. During the most recent quarter, total deposit interest expense was $86,000 on deposits (at 12/31) of $143.8 million, an annualized rate of .2%. Thus, it is apparent that the typical WVFC depositor is not a chaser of high yields, given that even 3 month time deposits have been earning 1.5% (i.e. more than seven times greater). As a result, when interest rates rise, WVFC is in a strong position to generate incremental earnings from an increasing spread between interest paid by borrowers and interest paid to depositors.

Page 49 of WVFC’s most recent 10-Q projects a 3% boost to net interest income in the event of a 1% increase in market interest rates during 2018. Annualizing the December 2017 quarter’s net interest income of $1.59 million gives us $6.36 million. 3% of that adds $190,000 to pre-tax income. Applying a 21% tax rate leaves us with a roughly $150,000 addition to after tax income – which equates to an annual benefit of about $.075 per share.

Should market rates spike 2% in 2018, this model projects a 6.6% hike to net interest income, implying a benefit to after-tax earnings of more than $.16 per share.

Personally, I believe that the WVFC model is far too conservative. Were interest rates to rise at a steady rate in 2018 to an aggregate increase of 1%, the average increase for the year would be about ½%. Multiplying this ½% by $140 million in deposits gives us $700,000 in additional interest revenue. In order to be consistent with the $190,000 net interest income benefit implied by the model, $510,000 (73%) of the additional revenue would have to be passed along to depositors.

Given that annualized deposit interest expense for 4Q17 was only $344,000, I have trouble believing that an average market interest rate increase of ½% in 2018 would result in depositors earning almost 150% more interest than they did in 2017.

If only 50% of WVFC’s interest revenue benefit is passed along to depositors (rather than 73%), this would result in an additional boost of roughly $160,000 to pre-tax income – i.e. $126,000 to net income, which equates to $.06 per share.

Outlook For 2018 Earnings

Though rising interest rates are likely to inspire some depositors to move assets from stocks to interest bearing bank accounts, I’ll assume no growth in deposits during 2018. Rather, I will only project earnings growth from a lowered tax rate and rising market interest rate levels. Though I believe that WVFC’s earnings model is far too conservative with respect to the likely impact of rising interest rates, I will use the company’s assumptions for a 1% increase scenario.

Annualized Pro Forma Earnings (including tax rate benefit): $2,373,000

Earnings Impact of Rising Interest Rates: $150,000

Projected 2018 Earnings: $2,523,000

Projected Earnings Per Share: $1.25

P/E Based On 2018 Projected Earnings: 12.8x

A quiet focus on putting cash in investor pockets

WVFC provides sizeable cash returns to shareholders, recently increasing its quarterly dividend from $.06 to $.08 (a 2% yield). And last February the company increased its dividend from $.04 to $.06.

In addition, management’s proclivity for repurchasing WVFC stock has resulted in its treasury stock accounting for nearly 50% of total outstanding shares.

WVFC takes a low profile approach to investor relations, letting its numbers speak for themselves, foregoing chances to issue press releases that might raise investor awareness of its enviable performance (which might well drive up its stock price). If you go to WVFC’s News Summaries section on Seeking Alpha, you will see no news other than earnings reports and dividend increases. The company appears to care not one whit about short term fluctuations in its stock price, except perhaps to the extent that dips provide economical opportunity to grow its hoard of treasury stock.

What Could Go Wrong

A severe recession would likely result in lower earnings, due to an increasing incidence of non-performing loans, declining deposits, and declining interest rates. The company’s rate sensitivity model (page 49 of most recent 10-Q) projects a 7.9% reduction in net interest income in the event of a 1% decline in market interest rates (16.9% for a 2% decline).

Note, however, that the vast majority of banks are subject to these same risks. I expect that WVFC would weather adverse economic conditions with substantially less damage than its peers, as a result of its conservative lending policies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WVFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.