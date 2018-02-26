First Solar - A 2019 And Beyond Story

Summary

First Solar just announced 2018 guidance above consensus.

The new series 6 module will soon start production, and ramp up to about 4 GW's in 2019.

2018 is a transition year for First Solar, that will result in large one time expenses and negative free cash flow as First Solar builds out their production facilities.

2019 is the first year of full series 6 capacity, earnings and cash flows to evaluate.

We will use 2017 revenue, earnings, and free cash flow as the baseline to run a Capital Asset Pricing Model - CAPM, to determine the current value of First Solar future free cash flow streams.