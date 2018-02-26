Dear Apple: Samsung's Galaxy S9+ Is Undercutting Your Best-Selling iPhone X

Summary

The first day of Mobile World Congress 2018 revealed that the U.S. version of unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9+ are $719.99 and $839.99.

I previously expected Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ to match the $1k+++ U.S. pricing strategy of the iPhone X.

As per Canalys, the iPhone was the best-selling smartphone of Q4 2017. Canalys's estimate said Apple could have shipped out 29 million iPhone Xs.

As per Strategy Analytics and IDC’s Q4 2017 reports, Apple has overtaken Samsung as the world’s number one in terms of smartphone shipments.

I’m increasing my 30 million unit sales estimate for the Galaxy S9/S9+ to 40 million.