Apple's Cash Situation Will Move Its Share Price

Summary

AAPL's promise to be net cash neutral has created a monumental standoff between dividend investors and growth investors.

Monitoring how AAPL uses its cash to achieve neutrality will determine where AAPL sees opportunity over the next 5 years.

This article tells the story of how the three most probable cash decisions will effect the stock's current fair value.

Finally, a constant infusion of outside cash towards AAPL's stock appears to have created a price floor in the stock, making AAPL a buy.