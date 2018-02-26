Apple's Cash Situation Will Move Its Share Price
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Eric Oetjen
Summary
AAPL's promise to be net cash neutral has created a monumental standoff between dividend investors and growth investors.
Monitoring how AAPL uses its cash to achieve neutrality will determine where AAPL sees opportunity over the next 5 years.
This article tells the story of how the three most probable cash decisions will effect the stock's current fair value.
Finally, a constant infusion of outside cash towards AAPL's stock appears to have created a price floor in the stock, making AAPL a buy.
Apple (AAPL) has a cash problem. The $250B that is parked overseas will be boarding a one-way trip back to the US this year. This cash has been doing nothing for APPL, with