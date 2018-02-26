Roper Technologies: Growth By Acquisition Of Small, Niche Companies
by: Don Beynon
Summary
Roper Technologies has grown by acquiring numerous asses-light, niche technology companies. Sales have grown 55% since 2012.
But 60% of assets on the improving balance sheet are goodwill, and long-term debt exceeds revenues.
A great growth company but a little pricey at $281/share.
A Conglomerate of Small Companies
Roper Technologies (ROP) is a conglomerate somewhat in the vain of a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) or Danahar (DHR), that is, their strategy