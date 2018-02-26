Edgewell Personal Care Could Be Acquired Soon

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care is a potential M&A investment idea, with an asymmetric risk reward profile.

If someone is going to acquire the company, they will want to hurry up before rates increase significantly from the current levels.

Significant synergies are not required to make a deal accretive for a potential buyer. They would just be icing on the cake.

Insider ownership has significantly increased as a result of few shares sold by insiders, shares bought by insiders, and company buy-backs.