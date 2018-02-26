Apple? Home Depot? MasterCard? Orbital ATK? What Should I Buy?

Although I'm trying to build up current holdings such as Apple, Home Depot, MasterCard, Starbucks and Hormel, I'm open to all suggestions.

I've got some money to invest again, and am welcoming another round of reader input.

About 18 months ago I asked readers to help me decide what to buy, and it was a popular, interesting exercise.

On Aug. 8, 2016, I sold BHP Billiton (BBL), an underperforming mining conglomerate that had announced a 75% dividend cut. I used the occasion to write an article in which I asked fellow investors to "help" me allocate the proceeds, and the nearly 1,000 comments produced more than 100 stocks.

I ended up buying Nike (NKE) and Starbucks (SBUX). Since then, the former has done about as well as the S&P 500 Index (SPY), while the latter has been a laggard. Naturally, because I sold it, BBL has outperformed them all! (More on that later.)

Why am I bringing this up now? Because once again there is some dough available in my wife's 401k brokerage accounts, and once again I am accepting "nominations."

Although I don't really have "rules" pertaining to what I'll consider, I'd really have to be swept off my feet to add an entirely new company to our portfolio. (We already own 46 stocks, as listed in my Profile.) And for bookkeeping ease, I'd just as soon stick with the names already present in each account.

The last couple of years, we have added more low-yield, high-growth companies - and I believe that fits in just fine with the Dividend Growth Investing strategy used to build our portfolio.

My wife's regular 401k account includes Amgen (AMGN), Apple (AAPL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Mills (GIS), Gilead (GILD), Home Depot (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), MasterCard (MA), McDonald's (MCD), Mondelez (MDLZ) and Nike.

Her Roth 401k has positions in Hormel (HRL), Sempra Energy (SRE) and Starbucks.

As long as I'm stating my preferences, my first choice would be to build up the smaller positions in those accounts. Here are those holdings, the largest of which makes up only about 1.2% of our portfolio (percentages in parentheses):

APPLE (1.2%) was available at under $100/share less than two years ago. A string of outstanding earnings reports and product launches have combined to drive up the price. Nevertheless, AAPL still looks fairly valued to me.

STARBUCKS (1.2%) is a position I've been building slowly, buying on dips when cash has been available and reinvesting dividends. One of its many strengths is the loyalty of its customers.

HOME DEPOT (1.1%) is coming off yet another fantastic earnings report, as 2017 was a record year. The company projects continued growth, and it just announced a 15.7% dividend raise.

MASTERCARD (0.7%) was a company I had wanted but always seemed too "expensive." I finally said, "To heck with it," and initiated a position Dec. 4 at $146.47 - and it's gone up 20% in the ensuing 3 months. Its microscopic dividend makes it strictly a total-return play.

HORMEL (0.5%) often seems ready to break out but then pulls back due to turkey prices or some other situation beyond its control. This Dividend King has raised its payout to shareholders for 52 consecutive years.

SEMPRA yields only 3.25%, a little lower than I like for a utility, but its pace of dividend growth has improved in recent years: 4.8% in 2014; 6.1% in 2015; 7.9% in 2016; 8.9% in 2017; and a just-announced 8.8% hike for 2018. Though it's a high-quality ute, SRE does seem a tad pricey.

MONDELEZ (0.4%), one of our most recent investments, is considered about 14% undervalued by Morningstar. MDLZ saw adjusted EPS increase 15% in 2017, and it has issued favorable guidance for 2018.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Within minutes of the Aug. 9, 2016, article posting, the recommendations came rolling in.

A majority of commenters followed my (very loose) guidelines, saying why I should add to various existing positions. But hundreds of readers suggested companies we didn't already own - including some I had never heard of.

A guy whose handle was "Stan K" touted Orbital ATK (OA), an aerospace and defense technology company. After checking it out, I couldn't get past its high valuation, tiny dividend and relatively little coverage by analysts.

On Aug. 10, 2016, the very next morning after Stan's recommendation, OA disclosed that it had accounting issues involving financial misstatements ... and its price plummeted from nearly $89 to less than $70 in a blink of an eye.

Stan K seemed as beaten up as his stock was, writing: "OA is down 20% today. Ouch!"

Undeterred, a commenter who went by "dapizz" said: "Doubled down on OA. ... I'm in this one for the long haul."

Well, Mr. or Ms. "dapizz" ...

OA closed Friday at $131.60, just a few bucks below its all-time high. So those who followed the lead of "dapizz" nearly doubled their investment in 18 months.

I feel fine about having passed on OA because I simply didn't know enough about the company to buy it. A much worse "miss" came on a stock we already owned: Deere (DE).

As I recounted in the recap of the 3-part series:

SA contributor Matthew Waterman responded to Part 1 with an article titled, Here's What You Should Buy, Y'all. Those who followed his advice to buy Deere were rewarded just one week later with Friday's mediocre but better-than-expected earnings report and corresponding 13.5% price spike. I took advantage of what I felt was over-the-top optimism and sold about two-thirds of our stake in DE, which is not one of our core positions.

That's right ... I not only didn't buy Deere, I sold most of my position (and ended up liquidating it not long afterward). Since then, Deere is up 120%.

The biggest gainer of all the recommended stocks was Boeing (BA). I had bought it in a different account earlier that year and was not ready to add more ... but obviously I wish I had, as it's up 183% since then.

Other suggested stocks I didn't immediately buy that ended up being major gainers included: Valero (VLO), 85%; Apple, 67%; Visa (V), 56%; American Express (AXP), 56%; General Dynamics (GD), 50%; Cisco (CSCO), 50%; and Washington Mutual (WASH), 45%.

Before I kick myself too hard, I did avoid a few headaches by passing on many stocks that went on to be double-digit losers: CVS Health (CVS), -27%; McKesson (MCK), -21%; Omega Healthcare (OHI), -20%; Cardinal Health (CAH), -14%; Kroger (KR), -13%; and Public Storage (PSA), -11%.

There were plenty of pedestrian picks, too - popular stocks that didn't suffer losses but far underperformed SPY, such as Target (TGT), Disney (DIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Tallying The "Scores"

Finally, here's a look at what's happened with the two stocks I bought in the original series (and the one I sold to start the whole thing):

NIKE has had its ups and downs since I purchased it at $55.15 on Aug. 10, 2016. It fell below $50 on a few occasions but has generally been on the upswing since announcing a partnership with Foot Locker (FL) in mid-November. It closed Friday at $68.16, near its all-time high. Including reinvested dividends, my position is up about 26%.

NKE Total Return Price data by YCharts

STARBUCKS has traded in a fairly narrow range ($53-$64) since I bought it at $55.55 on Aug. 10, 2016. It was in the low-$60s before a disappointing earnings report resulted in share prices dropping 4% this past Jan. 26, and it hasn't regained its footing. It closed Friday at $56.14. Including reinvested dividends, my position is up a meager 4%. Morningstar still likes the company's moat (Wide) and management (Exemplary), and says shares are 18% undervalued.

BHP BILLITON prices moved down in the month after I sold it at $27.53, but since then it has gone pretty steadily upward as conditions for mining and minerals have improved. It got as high as $45 a couple of weeks ago and closed Friday at $42.75. Had I simply maintained my position and reinvested the dividends, I'd have seen a 66% gain.



That is far better than what Nike and Starbucks have done for our portfolio. It's also more than double the roughly 30% gain (dividends reinvested) of the S&P 500 Index during that span.

Indeed, only a handful of the companies that readers suggested - Boeing, Deere, Apple and, yes, Orbital ATK - have done as well these past 18 months.

Conclusion

My experience of 18 months ago showed that Seeking Alpha readers have a lot of good and interesting ideas. Even if I don't end up investing in most of the recommended companies, fellow readers can benefit from seeing candidates for further research.

That 2016 exercise also reinforced why "Hold" is my default setting. When I dump something, I'm not sure I even "bat .500." Thankfully, I just about never sell any of my core holdings.

Another truth: Analysts' valuations can be misleading, especially during bull markets. For example, how many times has the "fair value" of MasterCard had to be adjusted upward these past several years?

I look forward to seeing your recommendations, and I eventually will let everybody know what I ended up buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMGN, NKE, SBUX, XOM, GIS, GILD, HD, JNJ, MA, MCD, MDLZ, HRL, SRE, V, CVS, OHI, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.