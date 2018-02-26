DUC Deep Dive: Delaware Basin (Texas)

Over the past few months, there has been much discussion around the growing inventory of Drilled Uncompleted Wells ("DUCs") in the United States and the implications for WTI prices. For those not familiar with DUCs, they are wells that have been drilled by E&P companies but have not been fracked and therefore, are not producing oil and natural gas yet. The strategic importance of DUCs to E&Ps is that if oil prices rise, companies can relatively quickly frack these DUCs and bring production online to take advantage of higher oil prices.

As the chart shows below, the rise in DUCs has been predominantly driven by an increase of DUCs in the Permian Basin, which as of January 2018 had 2,880 DUCs according to the EIA.

Source: EIA, Internal

While the supply/demand implications of such a large DUC build have been widely debated, I have spent the last few days digging deeper into the DUC count in the portion of the Delaware Basin located in Texas (operator-level DUC detail not available/transparent in New Mexico) in an effort to identify which companies have the capability to quickly ramp production which may be underestimated by the market. Below is my analysis of the Delaware Basin DUC inventory, following up on my Midland Basin DUC Deep Dive article published last week.

Texas Delaware Basin DUC Map

Based on data presented in my Midland Basin DUC Deep Dive article, there are currently 1,170 DUCs in the Midland Basin, representing 40% of the total Permian Basin DUCs (2,880) as seen in the EIA data above. Of the 1,700 DUCs in the Delaware Basin, 818 are located on the Texas side of the border. Similar to the geographic distribution of DUCs in the Midland Basin, the major concentrations of DUCs in the Delaware are located outside of the absolute core (notice the "donut hole" that runs from SE of Pecos to NW corner of Loving County). This reflects operator focus on completing wells in ultra-core locations while waiting to complete wells that are potentially less economic.

Source: DrillingInfo

Based on data as of 2/25/2018, the top 20 operators in terms of total DUCs in the Texas Delware Basin are as follows: Apache (APA), Anadarko (APC), EOG Resources (EOG), Parsley Energy (PE), Shell (RDS.A), Concho - i.e. COG Operating (CXO), Felix Operating (Private), Centennial (CDEV), Halcon (HK), RKI i.e. WPX (WPX), Jagged Peak (JAG), Diamondback (FANG), Rosetta i.e. Noble (NBL), Chevron (CVX) and Energen (EGN), Occidental (OXY), and BHP (BHP).

As noted above, I performed this analysis to identify companies which may have more completion-ready wells than the market may appreciate and/or have an outsized inventory relative to their total position in the Basin.

While it is not surprising that APA, EOG, and APC have large inventories of DUCs given their scale in the basin, it is important to distinguish which are better located. EOG and APC have core acreage near the TX/NM state line, versus APA which holds the majority of its DUC inventory which is located in its Alpine High acreage - which has far higher gas/oil ratios and requires billions of dollars of infrastructure investment. As a result, I see EOG and APC's inventory as much more attractive and indicative of each company's ability to ramp production in response to higher oil prices. Second, I find the amount of DUCs held by Felix Energy (Private) as a potential indicator that the company is in the process of marketing itself for sale to nearby E&Ps. Based on its location, logical buyers would be RSP Permian (RSPP) or APC.

Source: DrillingInfo, Internal

The next interesting aspect to look at is which counties have the lion's share of DUCs, with Reeves and Loving counties unsurprisingly leading the total DUC count.

Source: DrillingInfo, Internal

Finally, given the expected service cost-inflation expected in the Permian Basin over 12 months, I believe having a concentrated inventory of DUCs will prove valuable as operators look to gain economies of scale in sourcing water, sand, and other necessary completion-related services. Based on that rationale, it appears that EOG, APC, PE, RDS.A, and CDEV have some of the most attractively concentrated inventories of DUCs, which should benefit those firms in 2018. Additionally, given Felix, EOG, RDS.A, and APC's proximity to regional sand mines (NE of Kermit), I expect they will have a sand transportation cost advantage during the 1H2018 relative to other operators whose acreage is further W/SW.

Source: DrillingInfo, Internal

Conclusion

Based on the analysis presented above, it would appear that EOG, APC, and RDS.A are all well positioned with large inventories of attractive DUCs on the Texas side of the Delaware Basin, while APA's DUC inventory indicates it is hamstrung by a lack of gathering infrastructure in its Alpine High play. Given these dynamics, I find EOG, APC, and RDS.A attractive while I remain bearish on the economic returns expected from APA over the next few years due to required CAPEX investment in the Alpine High and the play's high gas/oil ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PE, RSPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.