Owens & Minor: Medical Distribution Company With Irresistible Dividend Yield

Summary

Owens & Minor is providing distribution and logistics for hospitals and other healthcare systems in the United States and Europe.

Owens & Minor has lower return rates than McKesson or AmerisourceBergen, but the existing distribution network is still creating a competitive advantage.

Owens & Minor increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is therefore a great pick for income investors.

Even in a zero-growth scenario, Owens & Minor would still yield 12% annually, and assuming growth rates in the low single digits, the stock is extremely undervalued.