Owens & Minor: Medical Distribution Company With Irresistible Dividend Yield
Owens & Minor is providing distribution and logistics for hospitals and other healthcare systems in the United States and Europe.
Owens & Minor has lower return rates than McKesson or AmerisourceBergen, but the existing distribution network is still creating a competitive advantage.
Owens & Minor increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is therefore a great pick for income investors.
Even in a zero-growth scenario, Owens & Minor would still yield 12% annually, and assuming growth rates in the low single digits, the stock is extremely undervalued.
When screening for stocks and using different criteria, you probably would have had Owens & Minor (OMI) on your list a few times - for valuation, price development, technical analysis, and dividend yield.