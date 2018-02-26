4 Global Value Picks That Hit Multi-Year Lows In February

It's Not Easy Being A Value Investor

I had new money to put to work in February, and it is tough to find good value stocks in this long bull market. While there are some good US stocks that are inexpensive, some of the best values can be found in international markets. I purchased four high quality companies trading near multi-year lows this past month.

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV): Cheap & Overlooked

This company is a natural gas producer that develops resources in the Montney Formation in Canada. It recently hit a five-year low of $2.75 on 2/9/18 and is currently trading 9% off its lows.

AAV data by YCharts

If you haven't heard of Advantage Oil & Gas, that is not surprising. It has largely flown under the radar for US investors, but it is simply too cheap to ignore with a Price/Book ratio of 0.55 and a trailing Price/Earnings ratio of 8.82.

While natural gas faces challenging fundamentals in the short-term, the long-term fundamentals are more promising. Canada, like many other countries, is in the process of phasing out coal use and that should translate into increased demand for natural gas for power generation. Additionally, oil sands projects in Canada are consumers of natural gas, so high oil prices should provide additional support.

Canadian natural gas currently trades at a discount to US natural gas, but the differential between AECO and Henry Hub prices is likely to narrow in the long-run. Increased infrastructure to transport natural gas is planned on both sides of the US-Canada border, and reduced regulations in the US should only add to that trend. At some point, this will eliminate part of the disparity between regional prices.

In the meantime, Advantage Oil & Gas is one of the lowest cost natural gas producers and by all accounts, they have been a well-managed company over the past decade. They have avoided many of the pitfalls of US natural gas companies by maintaining discipline, concentrating on low cost production, and avoiding excessive debt. This Canadian small-cap should remain profitable through an extended downturn in natural gas prices, even if earnings remain challenged in the short-term.

That said, there is the potential for things to get worse for natural gas and related stocks before they get better. Markets have a tendency to overshoot on the way down, as well as on the way up. If you can withstand the short-term pain, I think the risk is definitely to the upside with this stock.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL): Dominant & Inexpensive

There is no shortage of superlatives when discussing China Mobile. They are not only the biggest player in the Chinese telecom sector, but they are the biggest telecom company in the world. They not only have the best balance sheet of any telecom in the world, but they have one of the best balance sheets of any company in the world. Despite all this, China Mobile's ADR recently hit a three-year low of $46.83 on 2/14/18 and last traded just 2% above that low.

CHL data by YCharts

Mega-cap telecom companies are not sexy, unfortunately, and you are unlikely to get the outsized returns that we've come to expect from high flying internet large-caps. What you will get, however, is an out-of-favor company with an inexpensive valuation. The reasonable price and competitive moat should provide a floor for the stock in the event of another market downturn.

With estimated 2017 earnings of $4.29 per share, the current price gives us a very modest Price/Earnings ratio of 11.16. Meanwhile, the ADR's trailing dividend yield is over 3.4%. Its Price/Book value of 1.22 is not the cheapest of the global telecom companies, but it is quite reasonable.

There are risks associated with the stock, most of which come from the fact that the Chinese government controls the company, along with their two closest competitors. Their interests are not always aligned with the other shareholders, and they have expressed a preference for greater competition in the Chinese market and lower prices for consumers. That said, China Mobile maintains a wireless market share of well over 50% in China and is working to expand internationally. Most recently, it was chosen by the Philippines government to compete with the local duopoly in that country. The international ambitions and potential of China Telecom should help deter any excessive regulation by the Chinese government.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG): Big Sustainable Dividend

If there is anything less sexy than the telecom sector, it is probably the utilities sector. That might help explain the recent poor performance of National Grid. National Grid is involved in electricity and gas transmission in both the UK and the US. It is based in the United Kingdom, but it has been investing in its US business for the past two decades and the US now accounts for 40% of its profits. National Grid recently traded at a 5-year low of $51.51 on 2/8/18 and last traded about 5% above that low.

NGG data by YCharts

After the recent downturn, National Grid is attractive relative to its peers, but its biggest selling points are not its 2018 Price/Earnings ratio of 13.22 or its Price/Book ratio of 1.56. Its most attractive quality is its 5.4% dividend yield and the company's target of increasing the dividend above or in line with inflation. For US investors, this dividend is completely hassle-free. There is no foreign dividend tax withholding for UK stocks owned by US investors.

Numerous factors may have contributed to the recent poor performance of National Grid's ADR. Brexit fears continue to put pressure on the UK stock market and rising bond yields have been tough for so-called "bond proxies". While regulated utilities offer stable earnings and dividends, the regulators often aim to keep prices low at the expense of company profits. But with National Grid's ample dividend yield and depressed share price, it offers an attractive risk-reward profile.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG): Affordable Growth

Shire is an Ireland based pharmaceutical company that focuses on rare diseases and other specialized conditions. Pharmaceuticals have been under pressure for the past year, and have underperformed the rest of the sector and the broader market. Shire has done particularly poorly, and the ADR recently hit a three-year low of $123.73 on 2/9/18. It last traded at almost 3% above that level.

SHPG data by YCharts

The sentiment surrounding Shire PLC is especially negative, as investors assess competitive threats to the company's hemophilia and HAE franchises, as well as regulatory threats to its ADHD franchise in Europe. Because of this, the company is trading at a very attractive valuation. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $15.31 for 2018, which at the current share price provides a forward Price/Earnings ratio of 8.30. 2018 is projected to be a challenging year, but expectations are for high single digit earnings growth following that. It does offer a token dividend, but with a dividend yield of less than 1%, it is more of an afterthought.

A lot could still go wrong for the stock. Besides competitive pressures and regulatory threats to drug prices, Shire's strategy of growth through acquisition is inherently riskier than organic growth. A lot of this potential bad news appears to be priced into the stock, however. Since the days when the ADHD drug Adderall made up the lion's share of the company's profits, Shire has done a good job of diversifying their products and pipeline so that no single patent expiration or competitive threat could cripple earnings. With the current valuation and negative sentiment surrounding the stock, Shire PLC looks like an excellent candidate to outperform in the long-run.

Growth's Excess Returns Are Unlikely To Continue

After 2017, you might be asking yourself, why invest in value stocks at all? Last year saw one of the biggest disparities in history between growth performance and value performance.

^MSACWIGTR data by YCharts

It is important to look at the long-term view. As more and more investors abandon value principles and buy into market leading stocks regardless of price (or cryptocurrencies regardless of their intrinsic value), this is precisely the time that value stocks are likely to outperform. Throughout stock market history, growth and value stocks have each gone through periods of excess returns and one thing is certain: it doesn't go on forever.

Growth is already off to a good start vs value in 2018 and I have no way of knowing which will end up on top this year. But in the long-run, history tells us that value stocks have a slight advantage, in part because they aren't sexy, exciting, or fashionable. The trend-chasing part of human nature would rather invest in what did great last year, last month, or last week, and that leads many to buy stocks with valuations that are too high.

Four Stocks in Four Sectors from Four Countries

I invest half of my portfolio in mutual funds and ETFs, and the remaining half is devoted to buying individual securities. At any given time, I hold between 12 and 18 stocks. I find that by owning stocks in a variety of sectors and from numerous countries, I can hold a concentrated portfolio of stocks that still offers good diversification benefits. This past month, I bought shares in each of these stocks that I just mentioned and I think the chances are good that they will enhance my portfolio's returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAV, CHL, NGG, SHPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.