Surprisingly Good Numbers From Constellium Contrast Starkly With Alcoa's Poor Performance
About: Constellium SE (CSTM), Includes: AA
by: Trent Welsh
Summary
Substantially improved cash flows and earnings are great for Constellium's turnaround story.
Debt reduction is proceeding at a faster pace than expected.
Constellium continues to outperform Alcoa in the near-term, and potentially in the long-term as well, with global demand and tariff issues continuing to support pricing for both companies.
Constellium NV (CSTM) had a better than expected Q4 and full year 2017 report, as it continues to rapidly progress towards profitability, while it works quickly to fix its debt issues and