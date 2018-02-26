Although Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) keeps on successfully exploring its flagship Martiniere gold project, the stock market doesn't care too much. Balmoral's stocks have experienced 18 months of almost continuous price declines. Right now, the share price stands at $0.33 which means that the market capitalization of the company is less than $46 million. Given that the Martiniere gold project is very promising and Balmoral keeps on hitting new and new intervals of high-grade gold mineralization, the initial Martiniere resource estimate is expected by the end of Q1, moreover, Balmoral owns also other very prospective projects including Grasset that contains more than 136 million lb of nickel equivalent, it is debt free and it should have cash of around $10 million, the current market capitalization seems to be very low. As Balmoral's assets are located in Canada, a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction, Balmoral Resources is an attractive acquisition target.

Back in summer of 2014, Balmoral's shares grew to the $1.7 level, fuelled especially by the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM deposit. Back then, the market capitalization of Balmoral climbed to the $170 million area. However, as the nickel prices started to tank and reach multi-year lows, Balmoral decided to re-focus on its gold discoveries. In early 2016, an initial resource estimate for the Grasset deposit was prepared and the major activities on this project ceased. Balmoral's resources were allocated to the exploration of the gold discoveries, especially on the Martiniere gold system located on the Detour Gold Trend Project. In early 2016, the share price bottomed below $0.3 and started to recover rapidly, pushed up by the growing metals prices. In the summer of 2016, Balmoral's share price climbed above $0.8, only to start to decline to the current levels. However, if the Martiniere resource estimate is positive (which is probable) and Balmoral keeps on expanding its gold discoveries (also this scenario seems very probable), the downward movement should reverse sooner than later.

The Martiniere Project

The Martiniere gold system is located in Quebec, approximately 40 km to the east of the Detour gold mine and 50 km to the north-east of the Casa Berardi mine. The area includes several gold-bearing zones, such the Sunday Lake deformation, Bug Gold Trend, Martiniere West Trend or Lac Du Doigt fault system.

Source: Balmoral Resources

The most important (for now) is the Bug Lake Gold Trend that is at least 1,800 meters long. It contains four main deposits, namely Bug Lower Steep, Bug North, Bug South and Bug Southeast. In 2017, the Bug Northwest Zone was discovered. The gold mineralization at the Bug Lake Gold Trend starts close to the surface and goes to 650 meters depths. Moreover, some of the zones are still open downdip and the whole Bug Lake Gold Trend is still open on both ends. It is possible to expect that the future mining operation will be a combination of open-pit and underground mining. It is also important to note that the initial metallurgical tests reached gold recoveries over 90%, which improves the probability that a profitable mine will be built at Martiniere.

Some of the more promissing drill results from the Bug Lake Gold Trend include holes MDE-13-121 (47.78 meters grading 2.25 g/t gold, from 85.88 meters), MDE-14-134 (78.22 meters grading 1.4 g/t gold, from 132.13 meters), MDE-14-143 (71.05 meters grading 1.69 g/t gold, from 65 meters), MDE-15-197 (47.4 meters grading 1.2 g/t gold, from depth of 63.5 meters), MDE-15-201 (17.05 meters grading 1.68 g/t gold, from 56.45 meters), MDE-16-223A (63.44 meters grading 1.58 g/t gold, from 193.15 meters), MDE-16-242 (78.17 meters grading 1.65 g/t gold, from 162.2 meters), MDE-16-221 (26.9 meters grading 4.51 g/t gold, from 110.9 meters), MDE-16-216 (32.29 meters grading 3.39 g/t gold, from 206.4 meters), MDE-16-246b (78.3 meters, grading 1.94 g/t gold, from 256.05 meters), or MDE-17-271 (54.89 meters grading 2.29 g/t gold, from 119.74 meters).

Source: Balmoral Resources

Several hundred meters to the west of the Bug Lake Gold Trend lies the Martiniere West Trend. It is more than 400 meters long and the mineralization has been found from the surface to depths of more than 300 meters. It is still open to depth. The more interesting interception made at Martienere West include holes MDW-13-88 (21.44 meters grading 10.62 g/t gold, from 101.9 meters), MDW-11-41a (164 meters grading 0.84 g/t gold, from 13 meters, including 22.59 meters grading 4.24 g/t gold, from 59.82 meters), MDW-11-30 (29 meters grading 3.83 g/t gold, from 132 meters), MDW-11-14 (46.25 meters, grading 2.07 g/t gold, from 68.75 meters), MDW-11-17 (72.04 meters, grading 4.45 g/t gold, from 30 meters), MDW-11-19 (58 meters grading 2.7 g/t gold, from 107 meters), or MDW-11-04 (72.37 meters grading 2.58 g/t gold, from 53.63 meters).

Between the northern end of Martiniere West and the north-western end of the Bug Gold Trend, the Central Zone is located. Moreover, directly to the east of the Bug Lower Steep zone, further gold mineralization (ME-16 (MDE-12-20 (9.3 meters grading 11.42 g/t gold, from 41 meters)), ME-23 (MDE-16-236 (5.5 meters grading 3.42 g/t gold, from 26.52 meters, and 6.91 meters grading 4.22 g/t gold, from 39.03 meters, and 5.77 meters grading 1.77 g/t gold, from 55.66 meters)), Horsefly (MDE-17-278 (22.15 meters grading 2.04 g/t gold, from 133.87 meters)) was discovered and to the north-west of Bug Lower Steep, the Bug North-west zone was discovered.

Two weeks ago, Balmoral announced that a 5,000 meters winter drill campaign is underway at Martiniere. Moreover, the first hole of the campaign intersected visible gold, at the Horsefly target, which only confirms the enormous exploration potential of the property. The campaign is focused on testing new targets, as well as on expanding the known gold zones. However, in the near-term, the most important will be the initial resource estimate:

Work continues on the preparation of an initial resource estimate for the Martiniere gold system. This report will provide an estimate of the gold content in the near-surface portions of the four largest deposits within the system: Bug North, Bug South, Bug Lower Steep and Martiniere West. Results up to the end of the summer/fall 2017 drill season will be incorporated into the resource estimate. All of the deposits within the system remain open for expansion to depth, as do numerous proximal and secondary zones of gold mineralization. Balmoral currently anticipates receipt of the initial resource estimate prior to the end of the first quarter of 2018.

The Grasset Project

The Grasset Project is located on the Detour and Sunday Lake deformation, approximately 30 kilometers to the east of the Martiniere Project. The Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM deposit consists of two main mineralized zones, H1 and H3. The H1 zone is 450 meters deep and it extends 1,000 meters along strike. The H3 zone is 550 meters deep and it extends more than 1,000 meters along strike. The deposit is still open along strike and at depth.

Source: Balmoral Resources

An initial resource estimate was prepared back in 2016. According to it, the Grasset deposit contains inferred and indicated resources of 121.2 million lb nickel, 13.5 million lb copper, 2.4 million lb cobalt, 38,500 toz platinum and 94,800 toz palladium, or 138.7 million lb of nickel equivalent (almost 165 million at the current metals prices of $6.15/lb nickel, $3.2/lb copper, $36.85/lb, $995/toz platinum and $1,040/toz palladium). The nickel equivalent grade was estimated at 1.79% (indicated) and 1.19% (inferred). However, given that the deposit is still open in several directions, it is possible to expect that the final numbers will be higher.

Source: Balmoral Resources

Although there are no major exploration activities focused on the Grasset project right now, things may change in the coming months. According to Balmoral's management:

With the recent strengthening of the nickel price, and the growing interest in Class I nickel supplies to feed the anticipated demand from the electric vehicle battery market, the Company has fielded a number of enquiries regarding its near-term plans for the Grasset Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposit. The Company will continue to closely monitor the nickel market, including the evolving electric vehicle battery demand stream, and the larger global outlook for nickel production, and could return to active exploration and delineation at Grasset as early as the summer of 2018 if market conditions continue to stabilize and improve.

The Other Properties

Except of its flagship assets, Balmoral Resources owns also some earlier-stage projects, such as Fenelon, Jeremie, Hwy 810, Detour East, Harri, East Doigt and Northshore.

The Fenelon property is situated between Martiniere and Grasset. According to Balmoral, there is potential for some gold, Ni-Cu-PGM and Cu-Zn-Ag-Au discoveries. Right to the north of Fenelon, Jeremie is located. Also this property is expected to host some Ni-Cu-PGM and Cu-Zn-Ag-Au mineralization. However, these properties experienced only limited exploration activities by now.

The Hwy 810 property that lies 15 kilometers to the north of the Casa Berardi mine and covers a large area of 250 km2 may bring some excitement in the coming months. On January 31, Balmoral announced an initial exploration program for this property. It will consist of an IP survey that should be followed by a drill campaign.

Worth noting is also the Northshore property that is being explored in a joint-venture with GTA Resources (OTC:GTARF). Balmoral owns 48.6% of Northshore, with the remainder owned by GTA. The deposit contains indicated resources of 391,000 toz gold and inferred resources of 824,000 toz gold.

Balmoral's Valuation

Right now, Balmoral Resources is valued approximately at 45 million. It is debt-free and it has around $10 million of cash (however, the majority of it will be burned during 2018), which means that the enterprise value is around $35 million. As the company is still only in earlier stages of exploration and development and there haven't been any economic studies completed yet, it is relatively complicated to come to an exact fair value. However, it is possible to say that it is significantly undervalued right now.

The Grasset Project alone contains inferred and indicated resources of 121.2 million lb nickel, 13.5 million lb copper, 2.4 million lb cobalt, 38,500 toz platinum and 94,800 toz palladium. At the current metals prices ($6.15/lb nickel, $3.2/lb copper, $36.85/lb, $995/toz platinum, $1,040/toz palladium), the market value of contained metals equals to $1.014 billion. The deposit is located in Canada, a safe and mining friendly jurisdiction, moreover it is still open in several directions and it is highly probable that it will grow much bigger. It is possible to argue that Grasset alone is worth more than the current market value of the company.

The resource estimate for the Martiniere Project should be completed by the end of Q1, which represents a major near-term milestone. Also this project is located in a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction, close to Grasset. And also this project is poised to grow further, the initial resource estimate is just the beginning. Moreover, some parts of the deposit have higher-grade mineralization close to the surface which is a great precondition for a profitable mining operation. The potential of the Martiniere Project is maybe even bigger than the potential of the Grasset Project.

Grasset and Martiniere alone are very attractive, not to talk about the other Balmoral's projects that pose a lot of exploration potential. At the current market value, Balmoral is an imminent takeover target. Only for comparison, last year, Eldorado Gold (EGO) acquired Integra Gold for approximately $450 million. Integra held cash of approximately $40 million and Eldorado acquired only 87% of the company, as it already owned 13% of it. It means that Integra's assets were valued approximately at $470 million. Integra's Lamaque project was a little more advanced compared to Grasset and Martiniere (it had a completed PEA) and the resource was bigger (3.2 million toz gold). It means that Balmoral is maybe 18-24 months behind. After the Martiniere resource estimate is completed, Balmoral's global resources (Martiniere + Grasset) may get to the 1.5-2 million toz of gold equivalent level, moreover, there are approximately 500,000 toz gold attributable to Balmoral at Northshore. In my opinion, it is reasonable to expect that Balmoral's assets should be valued at least at $100 million after the Martiniere resource estimate is completed. And much more after the 2018 exploration campaigns are completed, some new gold discoveries are made and the currently known gold zones are expanded.

The main risk is related to the share dilution. Balmoral will have to issue more and more shares in order to finance its exploration and development activities. The management has indicated that also selling the Grasset project may be an option. More or less regularly repeating equity financings are a common feature of junior miners. The problem is, that at the current market capitalization, the equity financings are quite painful for Balmoral's shareholders. The good news is that Balmoral probably won't make any equity financing before late 2018, which means that there is a lot of time for the new resource estimate and further successful drill results to push the share price higher. And also the possibility that Balmoral gets acquired definitely can't be excluded.

Conclusion

Balmoral Resources has two flagship projects (Martiniere and Grasset) and several other properties with significant exploration potential. Nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium worth more than $1 billion were discovered at Grasset and the deposit is still open in several directions and at depth. Multiple long intervals of higher-grade gold mineralization were intersected at Martiniere, some of them quite close to the surface. The initial resource estimate is expected in the coming weeks. Another deposit containing more than 1 million toz gold is being developed in a joint-venture with GTA Resources (Balmoral owns 48.6% of the project). Moreover, Balmoral is debt-free, it has cash of approximately $10 million, all of its assets are located in a safe jurisdiction and it's going to drill some new targets in 2018. Despite all of the abovementioned, Balmoral's market capitalization is slightly more than $45 million. At the current value, Balmoral must be considered as an imminent acquisition target and it may quite easily become the next explorer/developer to go. I believe that Grasset alone is worth more than the current Balmoral's market value and the rest of the assets are completely for free.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.