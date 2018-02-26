Noble Clyde Boudreaux: Semi-submersible. Rig Design, Modified Friede & Goldman 9500 Enhanced Pacesetter. Builder, Vyborg Shipyard. Year Built/Upgraded, 1987/2007. The rig is currently warm stacked in a shipyard in Singapore. It has been at the shipyard since January 2016.

Business Thesis

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) is performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the dollar amount of firm contract backlog the company has indicated in February 2018 (~$3 billion) and the potential "expectation" resulting from a surge in oil prices.

We have witnessed signs of a nascent rig market recovery developing this year as the Transocean's (RIG) new fleet status seemed to indicate.

The Noble February fleet status is another evidence that a slow rig recovery is at hand and we should pay attention, primarily when the market is selling off NE and turning this company into an attractive acquisition (please read here my preceding article about the Noble's FSR).

As oil prices are beginning to get a steady momentum and are solidly trading above $60 per barrel after reaching a high of over $70 a barrel a few weeks ago, the rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing. Optimism starts to get some serious lift.

Consequently, we are entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal as we speak, and accumulating NE at this stage may present an excellent opportunity.

Rober W. Eifler, Noble Corporation's Vice President, and General Manager - Marketing and Contracts said on the conference call:

We completed another challenging year in 2017 with excellent contracting performance booking $855 million in new contracts... And although challenges will persist in our industry, we believe that a broader recovery will become increasingly evident during the year. ... The outlook for offshore drilling is improving. Reserve replacement among oil companies has remained depressed and our recent industry report concluded that the discovered reserves in 2017 were the lowest since the 1940s. This is an unsustainable investment model for the long-term and it is our belief that operators will increasingly refocus attention on the substantial opportunities that can be found offshore.

Noble Corporation PLC - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers.

Noble 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 804.3 793.6 896.7 857.7 612.0 894.8 385.2 410.2 363.0 278.1 266.2 329.6 Net Income in $ Million 178.4 159.0 325.8 −152.2 105.5 322.9 −55.1 −1,303.0 −301.7 −93.4 −96.8 −24.7 EBITDA $ Million 445.1 434.3 601.6 110.1 324.5 630.0 153.6 −1,223.0 182.8 110.6 62.4 150.05 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22% 20.0% 36.3% 0 17.2% 36.1% 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.72 0.64 1.32 −0.62 0.42 1.28 −0.23 −5.30 −1.24 −0.38 −0.40 −0.10 Cash from operations in $ Million 368.6 399.3 484.4 510.1 172.4 686.8 103.5 165.6 141.9 112.4 44.8 154.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 118.3 90.4 71.4 142.5 89.3 69.6 433.1 67.9 38.4 29.2 19.1 71.3 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 250.3 308.9 413.0 367.6 83.1 617.2 −329.7 97.7 103.5 83.2 25.7 83.6 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 0.08 0.25 0.16 0.51 0.24 0.82 0.43 0.73 0.52 0.60 0.61 0.66 Long term Debt in $ Billion 4.86 4.84 4.49 4.46 4.16 4.13 4.13 4.34 4.04 4.04 4.05 4.05 Dividend per share in $ 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.15 0.15 0.02 0.02 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 242.7 242.0 242.0 242.0 242.8 252.3 243.2 243.2 244.2 244.8 244.9 245.0 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 NE Backlog in $ billion 9.4 8.7 8.1 6.9 6.2 4.1 4.7 3.3 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.0



Source: Noble Filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues.



Revenues for the fourth quarter were $329.6 million, down 19.6% from last year revenues and up 23.8% sequentially.

Noble Corporation reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by a near 14% fall in costs in its contract drilling services business.

Net loss attributable to Noble was down to $24.68 million in the fourth quarter from $1.3 billion a year earlier, including impairment charges of $1.44 billion. On a per-share basis, the loss was $0.10 in the fourth quarter compared with $5.36 last year.

Also, NE recognized a non-cash gain totaling $121 million or $0.49 per diluted share, resulting from a recalculation of deferred taxes following changes to various parts of the U.S. federal income tax law, including the reduction of the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Finally, NE declared a non-cash pre-tax charge of $122 million relating to the impairment of three rigs and specific capital spares. These rig non-cash impairments are attached to the semi-submersible Noble Amos Runner and jack-ups, Noble Alan Hay, and Noble David Tinsley.

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow is an essential element that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course, material, if we can consider the business model as viable.

Thus, NE is passing the FCF test and did it regularly five quarters in a row.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion.

On the fleet side, Noble is now in a better position with a balanced rig fleet.

The market is getting some momentum as explained above, and the company is hopeful that tendering activity in both floaters and jack-ups will translate to some contracts starting in early 2019.

In the conference call, the company indicated that the North Sea is particularly exciting for the jack-up segment. The new CEO, Julie J. Robertson said in the conference call:

But we do feel we do see a lot of optimism in the market right now. This is not going to take off like a hockey stick by any means. We think it will be slow and steady. But starting toward the end of last year, we did start seeing a lot of signs of improvement, a lot of bid activity, some longer-term contracts in certain markets, different markets opening up. The big lease sale in the Gulf; there's going to be a first lease sale offshore Peru and Argentina later this year. Lots of markets opening up that haven't been active in the last few years.

On the floaters' front, the two UDW drillships warm stacked in the Gulf of Mexico, the Tom Madden, and the Sam Croft have been mentioned to be a potential for a contract award this year, which will be a definite positive for the stock and an explicit confirmation of a general recovery.

These two drillships do not require a lot of investment to start operating again. Noble indicated that besides the ultra-deepwater in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and West Africa are awakening and Noble is quite excited about it.

4 - Net debt.

Net debt is about $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2017, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years.

Five-year debt obligations

On December 31, 2017, aggregate principal repayments of total debt for the next five years and thereafter are as follows:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 After that Total 250,000 201,695 167,766 208,675 125,661 3,150,000 4,103,797



Source: NE 10-K filing

In early 2018, Noble completed a $750 million senior guaranteed notes offering and a concurrent tender transaction. These critical financial initiatives reinforce Noble's strong liquidity position going forward by significantly reducing annual debt maturities over the next five years.

These transactions enabled Noble to reduce its aggregate debt maturing through 2022 to approximately $391 million.

Also, with the December 2017 extension of the company credit facility, Noble now has borrowing capacity totaling $1.5 billion in January 2023. Also, the company retained $300 million of borrowing capacity under its previous credit facility resulting in total revolver capacity of $1.8 billion in January of 2020.

Total liquidity at December 31, 2017, was $2.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalent balance of $663 million. Adam C. Peakes said:

I view these transactions as highly successful steps for Noble. The debt issuance and tender transaction in combination with the credit facility extension significantly improved our go-forward liquidity position and expanded our financial flexibility.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term).

Noble Corporation released its fourth-quarter 2017 results on February 22, 2018. While Noble reported lukewarm results overall, it was clear that the message was that the offshore drilling industry is on its way to recovering from a terrible market environment which started almost three years ago.

Noble has a solid balance sheet and a manageable debt that will allow the company to thrive through this slow recovery.

The technical analysis short-term is reflecting this "in-between" situation, and we may get to see an uptrend developing. We still have to be very cautious and not to proclaim victory yet.

Technical analysis.

NE has successfully confirmed its general pattern which is called a broadening ascending wedge pattern. The long-term support (strong buy flag) at around $3.80 has been tested successfully numerous times. The next trend is positive with first resistance at about $4.75 (first sell flag).

However, it is an intermediate pattern which is considered as bearish long-term. In my opinion, I would eliminate the rally early 2018 and look at NE as a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $4.75, using a resistance line from October 2017 to the $4.75. If NE crosses the $4.75 resistance with a high volume, it will be a positive bullish signal with a target around $5.75 (double top).

