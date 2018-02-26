Beijing 2022 Could Take Hockey To The Next Level
About: The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), Includes: TCEHY
by: Argaia Capital
Summary
The NBA has been the poster child for growing sports in China.
The NHL will be looking to replicate the success.
Beijing 2022 could be the catalyst for the NHL and Madison Square Garden would stand to benefit.
Beijing 2022 could take Hockey to the next level
Of the major leagues in North America, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has been the most successful in gaining popularity over in East Asia with the