Government Properties Income Trust's (GOV) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Government Properties Income Trust. (NYSE:GOV-OLD) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018

Christopher Ranjitkar - Director of IR

David Blackman - President and Chief Operating Officer\

Mark Kleifges - Chief Financial Officer

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

John Peterson - Jeffries

Good morning and welcome to Government Properties Income Trust Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Director of Investor Relations, Mr. Christopher Ranjitkar.

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning everyone. Joining me on today's call are David Blackman; President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Kleifges, Chief Financial Officer. They will provide insights about our recent accomplishments and results for the fourth quarter; they will then take your questions.

First, please note that transcription, recording and retransmission of today's conference call are prohibited without the prior written consent of the Company. Also, today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on GOV's present beliefs and expectations as of today, February 26, 2018.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call, other than through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC regarding this reporting period.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed from the SEC's website or the Investor section of our website at GOVreit.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

And finally, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics during this call, including normalized funds from operations or normalized FFO. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the components to calculate cash available for distribution or CAD are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our website.

Now I'll turn the call over to David Blackman to begin our quarterly discussion. David?

David Blackman

Thank you Christopher and good morning. Before I begin, I would like to address the news release this morning announcing the unexpected passing of Barry M. Portnoy, the founder of The RMR Group and one of our managing trustees. This is a tragic loss for RMR and all its managed companies including GOV. There is vision and inspiration for our company will be great in this.

We are sad for Barry’s family and the many people Barry considered friends in college and those whose lives he deeply touched.

Today, they work of operating our properties and running our business continues under the same high standards that they had set for us. Now let’s continue with the task at hand. On today’s call I will review our quarterly leasing activity, discuss our forecast for tenant retention and provide an update on our capital recycling activities before turning the call over to Mark to review our financial results and balance sheet.

Government Properties Income Trust, closed on the acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust or FTPO. On October 2, so the 2017 fourth quarter is the first quarter with combined results. AS I mentioned last quarter, the integration of the FPO properties into GOV is complete and we are generally pleased with the results relative to underwriting.

On a combined basis, GOV announced 108 properties or 167 buildings containing approximately 17.5 million square feet excluding our two unconsolidated joint ventures. Occupancy was 94.2% on a consolidated basis and 94.8% on a same property basis at quarter end, which is down from 95.1% and 95.2% respectively from 2016 fourth quarter.

Our leasing volumes for the quarter was strong completing new and renewal leases totaling approximately 520,000 square feet for a weighted average lease term of 5.1 years, a 3.3% roll up in rents and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $2.11 per square foot per lease year.

Our leasing with Government tenants during the fourth quarter totaled almost 280,000 square feet per weighted-average lease term of 5.5 years and 8% roll up in rent and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $1.25 per square foot per lease year.

As you can see our Government leasing continued to be a meaningful part of our fourth quarter activity and is a attractive business for GOV.

Now let’s review our tenant retention expectations. Beginning this quarter, we are revising our disclosures for tenant retention expectations to a 12-month outlook as a result of having a higher percentage of non-government tenant at our properties.

We believe this will provide a more accurate and consistent disclosure considering that it is rare to begin renewal discussions with a private sector tenant prior to six months before exploration. We debated to eliminate this disclosure because we believe people tend to focus on the negative impact and have lost sight of the fact that GOV may have the highest tenant retention rate in the suburban office sector.

For 2017, we retained 88% of our tenants on approximately 1.7 million square feet of expiring leases which we believe is outstanding. As of December 31, we have leases contributing approximately 11.3% of GOV’s annualized rent and covering approximately 1.7 million square feet that are subject to exploration over the next 12 months.

From these explorations we expect tenants contributing 4.9% of annualized rents of 8-K at least exploration. The vacating tenants include 3.6% of annualized rent from government tenants and 1.3% from private sector tenants. The largest vacating tenant is the Bureau of Prisons who is a full building user in Washington DC that contributes approximately 1.9% of annualized rents and whose lease expires March 31, 2018.

This is a building we acquired from FPO, we underwrote the tenant vacating prior to year end 2017 and we are in advance dialogue with a full building replacement tenant. The vast majority of the private sector tenants that we expect to vacate at least exploration our tenants in FPO properties that we underwrote vacating as part of our acquisition analysis.

They also attend to this small tenants and spaces that we believe are highly marketable. In addition to the tenants, we have identified as vacating we have identified tenants that contribute 55 basis points of GOV’s annualized rent to be at risk of downsizing or vacating at least expiration.

One tenant is a government agency that contributes six basis point of annualized rent. The remaining tenants are relatively small private sector tenants. As I say every quarter, our outlook into GOV’s lease expiration schedule is the best information we have available today based upon our dialogue with tenants.

Tenant negotiations are fluid with a number of tenants and circumstances can change. Tenant retention and attracting new tenants to our buildings remain a significant area of focus for GOV and we continue to have a commendable tenant retention rate for a suburban office company.

Now let’s turn to our capital recycling activities. In conjunction with our acquisition of FPO, we announced the disposition program to permanently finance a portion of the transaction and to manage our leverage.

As stated previously, we had identified 13 legacy GOV properties we are either marketing for sale or expect to market for sale in the near future. This month we received board consent to market 19 additional properties for sale.

We are gathering broker’s opinions of value and perspective marketing plans for these additional properties and expect to begin a marketing process within the next 50 days or so. Although we do not expect to sell every property we market for sale, GOV’s guidance for asset sales remains between $500 million and $700 million in gross proceeds by year end 2018.

As you may have noted in our earnings release this morning, we haven’t had agreements to sell three properties for approximately $39 million. We will update you further on our first quarter earnings call in May as we made further progress.

I will now turn the call over to Mark to review our financial results and metrics.

Mark Kleifges

Thanks David. As a reminder, the acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust was completed on October 2. As a result, the consolidated financial results I will be discussing include the impact of this acquisition for the fourth quarter.

Now let’s begin with the review of our property level performance for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter, GOV’s consolidated revenue income was $107.2 million an increase of $41.1 million.

This increase was primarily the result of the FPO acquisition and our fourth quarter 2016 acquisitions. On the same property basis, fourth quarter rental income increased by $735,000 or 1.1% year-over-year to $66.3 million and cash basis rental income increased by $1.5 million or 2.3% year-over-year to $66.6 million.

Fourth quarter consolidated property operating expenses increased approximately $15 million year-over-year to $41.1 million. Reflecting the impact of acquisitions and a modest increase in same property operating expenses.

Same property operating expenses increased by $362,000 or 1.4% year-over-year to $26.3 million due primarily to higher real estate taxes. Consolidated fourth quarter net operating income or NOI increased by $26.2 million to $66.1 million.

Consolidated cash basis NOI for the fourth quarter increased by $25.1 million to $64.4 million. Our consolidated GAAP and cash NOI margins for the 2017 fourth quarter were 61.7% and 61% respectively.

From the same property perspective, our fourth quarter GAAP NOI increased $371,000 or 0.9% year-over-year to $40 million and our cash basis NOI increased by $1.1 million or 2.9% to $40.1 million.

Our same property GAAP NOI margin was 60.3% and our same property cash basis NOI margin was 60.2% for the 2017 fourth quarter.

Turning to our consolidated financial results, normalized FFO for the fourth quarter was $49.2 million, which is up from $41.5 million for the 2016 fourth quarter. Normalized FFO per share for the 2017 fourth quarter was $0.50 which is down $0.08 or approximately 14% from the 2016 fourth quarter.

Normalized FFO this quarter was negatively impacted by the $8 million or $0.08 per share decline versus the 2016 fourth quarter and the amounts of normalized FFO we recognized from our investment in Select Income REIT or SIR. The year-over-year decline in SIR’s normalized FFO was due primarily to its recognition of $25.6 million of business management incentive fee expense in the 2017 fourth quarter.

The decrease in SIR’s FFO had no impact on GOV’S cash flow as $12.7 million of cash distribution we received from our SIR investment in the 2017 fourth quarter were unchanged from the 2016 quarter.

GOV’s adjusted EBITDA was $73.5 million for the 2017 fourth quarter which is up from the $49.4 million for the 2016 fourth quarter due primarily to our FPO and other property acquisitions.

We spent $6.6 million on recurring building improvements and $11.1 million on tenant improvements and leasing cost in the 2017 fourth quarter. As of quarter end, we had approximately $31.3 million of unspent leasing related capital obligations.

Turning to our balance sheet and leverage. As I previously noted, on October 2 we closed the acquisition of FPO. We financed the $1.37 billion acquisition primarily with cash on hand from our common share on from Senior Note offerings, completed earlier in the year, borrowings under our the revolving credit facility and the assumption of approximately $168 million of FPL mortgage debt.

At December 31, GOV’s ratio of debt to total gross assets was 55.5% and we had $570 million outstanding on our $750 million revolving credit facility. As David previously stated, during 2018 we intend to reduce borrowings under our credit facility and our debt leverage with the proceeds from our property disposition program.

Operator that concludes our prepared remarks. We are ready to open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Bryan Maher with B. Riley FBR.

Bryan Maher

Yes, good morning guys. A couple of quick questions. DNA was materially higher than we had thought in the quarter, and we did make an effort to try and capture FPO in there. Is there anything extraordinary going on with DNA that we should be thinking about as we model for 2018?

Mark Kleifges

Bryan, this is Mark. The big increase there I think was probably higher than which you had modeled because there was about $200 million, $230 million of the purchase price for FPO which was allocated to in placed leases and those have a relatively short amortization life, so you are going to see increased amortization here for 2018 as a result of that purchase accounting.

We’ve detailed in the footnotes to the 10-K which we filed later today, the breakdown of the purchase price allocation we’ve also disclosed the remaining or the estimated useful lives of those assets. So that should help you out in your modeling.

Bryan Maher

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just as it relates to GOV’s stock price and dividend yield here, it seems really unusual, even when we compared against maybe some of the other RMR REITs, and certainly against other REITs that we track. Do you guys have any thoughts on what's going on there, because it's probably one of the single most caused inbound I'm getting?

David Blackman

It’s a good question, Bryan. I don’t know that I really have an answer for you. I mean, the stock price is or is the dividend yield on this company has been what I think at normally high for some time. It has not enticed buyers into the stock. But I don’t really have – I don’t really have an explanation for you. I mean if you thoughts we’d happy to hear them.

Bryan Maher

Isn’t it though consistent, and I think, I’ve been with you and you’ve had questions from the bias side on this. The thought-process on the dividend is to not cut the dividend even if it's running kind of close on the coverage ratio just because of the signal that you sends. Do have a thought there or do you want to leave that for the board?

David Blackman

Well, the board, as you know, reviews the dividend every quarter. They absolutely occurring on where we are from a coverage perspective, and they remain comfortable with the current pay out. So I don’t anticipate that changing.

Bryan Maher

That’s helpful. Thank you, David.

David Blackman

Yes.

The next question comes from Jamie Feldman with Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. This is Kim Hong [ph] on for Jamie. So you guys have some sizeable lease expirations in the next few years. Can you speak more about the biggest expirations you have next year and any progress you’ve made so far? And any color you can provide on the FPO 10 largest expirations for 2018. That would be very helpful?

Mark Kleifges

Yes. Thanks for your question. I think if you go back and look at the transcript from today’s call, you’ll see that we’ve provided good information on lese expirations over the next 12 months and that's really all we’re prepared to discuss.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the second question is when do you expect to start realizing the full accretion from the FPO acquisition on the normalized basis? And are you thinking of any property acquisitions in 2018?

Mark Kleifges

Well, I’ll talk about the potential acquisitions for 2018. We have been relatively clear on past calls. We’re very focused right now on reducing leverage to be inline where the rating agencies would like to see leverage. And so, we’re more focused on our disposition program right now and reducing leverage. I suppose we could make some insignificant acquisitions throughout the year, but my guess is we’re going to be focused more on asset sales than we are on acquiring new assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the last question is on, since you mentioned leveraging down, how are you managing your floating-rate debt exposure? And I'm wondering if you’re going to have a sizable earnings impact from the higher debt costs this year?

Mark Kleifges

Yes. We have – year end we have about 1.1 billion of floating-rate debt that’s combination of our two term loans and our revolver borrowings. Our expectation is that we’ll bring the revolver borrowings and our floating-rate debt down significantly through the property disposition program, and once completed we’re comfortable with the amount of floating-rate debt we’ll have. Now obviously in an interest rate -- rising interest rates environment we will – our operating results will have a negative impact to the extent that rates continue -- short-term rates continue to rise.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Michael Carroll with RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Carroll

Thanks. Good morning. David, I was hoping you can run through an update on your sales process. I know you’ve mentioned a little bit in your prepared remarks, but are you still working through the legacy GOV assets right now? And what's the clarity on the FPO assets that you plan selling towards, I believe the back half of this year? Any update on that that will be great?

David Blackman

Sure. Yes, Mike, we’re definitely continuing to work through the legacy GOV assets. We’ve got – as we’ve mentioned, we’ve got three assets that are under contract to sale. We’ve got some other properties that are in the market where we’re working through potential offers. And then we’re got three or four assets that we wanted to complete some leasing on and we’re just now starting to bring those to market. As it relates to the FPO properties, the recent approval we got from the board to market and additional 19 properties includes properties that we acquired from FPO. So, I would say, assuming things go well with the opinion of value and the marketing plans and we get in the market within 60 days or so, you should begin, starting to see results from that in the second half of the year.

Michael Carroll

And then, where are those properties at on the FPO property? Are they in specific locations? Are they not necessarily the office buildings? Is there any common theme among the properties you want to sell at FPO?

David Blackman

Yes. We don’t like to get in a great level of detail on the properties that we’re selling until we kind of get into the market with them, rather than trying to potentially harm our negotiations or our marketing plans. So, I think we kind of said all that we’re prepared to say right now, as it relates to those sales, but we’ll – we should be able to give you more detail as we get into the market.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then, can you remind us where you want to bring leverage down to?

Mark Kleifges

Yes. We want debt-to-gross assets to 50% or lower and debt-to-EBITDA between 6.5 and 7 times.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And now with the other companies that RMR manages, I think the target that the rating agencies want it was the 6.5 net debt-to-EBITDA. Did the agencies want the same type of target for GOV too?

David Blackman

Yes. Obviously they evaluate every company on a standalone basis, but yes, 6.5 times to 7 times is what the agencies are for GOV.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then, Mark, just last question, can you – what is being valued on the base management fee right now? Is it the total market capitalization of the company? And should we expect G&A to kind of trend a little bit lowered if the stock price stays where it is?

David Blackman

GOV is actually – the base fees actually being calculated on real estate investments, because we don’t know that RMR is not a fee on the SIR investments.

Michael Carroll

Still [ph].

David Blackman

Yes, because we don't earn – RMR doesn’t earn a fee on the SIR investment. So market value tends to be total market – total market capitalization tends to be higher than total real estate investments.

Michael Carroll

Okay, great. Thank you.

David Blackman

Yep.

The next question comes from John Peterson with Jeffries.

John Peterson

Great. Thanks. Just more of a higher level question. So, Congress recently increased the caps on the budget, defense and then just kind of some on the more of the broader budgets. I’m curious what opportunities do you think that might open up in terms of typical GSA office leases. And then also I think last year sometime you guys had bought a couple buildings that were leased to contractors, defense contractors, I’m curious if we might see more that in 2018, if defense guys have more money?

David Blackman

Yes. John, good questions. Yes. I think as I’ve read about some of the information about the budget, it appears that the defense contractors specifically North Virginia will benefit from this budget, and that is good for us. We do own assets in Northern Virginia. And so we look forward to seeing that market continue to get tighter which we should be able to benefit with higher rents and higher occupancy.

Again, I think as it relates to future acquisitions we’re not budgeting that we’re going to buy a lot during 2018. I think we would certainly consider buying some properties that are leased to government contractors, but again I don’t think we’re going to – you’re not going to see us buy a whole lot during 2018.

John Peterson

Okay. And I guess if we think on the sales side of things, how is demand for government lease assets trending, and again, given this backdrop of maybe a little bit loser purse strings out of D.C. do you expect things to get even better in terms of pricing?

Mark Kleifges

Yes. We’ve been reasonably pleased with the sales process heretofore, and the number of folks that are looking at assets and we think that the buildings that we are selling that are leased to government tenants, have attracted a lot of attentions, so I think its all positive.

John Peterson

Right. That’s helpful. Thank you.

The next question comes from Mitch Germain with JMP Securities.

Mitch Germain

Good morning, guys. Mark, I know you talked about the incentive fees with Select Income REIT. Is the way to think about the quarter? It’s really, I don’t know, like $0.52, $0.53 if that fee didn’t exist? Just trying to understand kind of what more of a normalized number is for earnings?

Mark Kleifges

Well, the impact on – as I think I mentioned in my prepared remarks. The impact on GOV’s reported normalized FFO as a result of Select Income, recording the $25.6 million incentive fee in the fourth quarter was $0.08 a share, about $8 million. After my – I don’t have the ability to project how much of any incentive fee SIR is going to incur in 2018. I will point out though that the incentive fee all gets recorded for FFO purposes in the fourth quarter. So I would expect in the first three quarters of the year that GOV’s share of SIR’s normalized FFO will get closer to where we’ve been on a historical basis during 2017.

Mitch Germain

Great. That’s helpful. And David, I think you had mentioned, your team [ph] held assets for sales. So the three that are under contract that would kind of -- would that make it 10 or its 13 in addition to the ones that are under contract?

David Blackman

No. The 13 includes those three under agreements that would make it 10.

Mitch Germain

So, if I consider the 13 plus the other 19 from FPO, are you confident that -- does that take you into the forecasted range for dispositions?

David Blackman

Yes. If you take the sales prices that we have for properties, as well as the things, the values that we have seen, we are squarely within that range of $500 million to $700 million of assets sales.

Mitch Germain

Great. And I really truly apologize, I know, David you mentioned on the role, how much of rents was the Bureau of Prisons, please?

Mark Kleifges

1.9%. And again that was a property that we knew the Bureau of Prisons was vacating when we started the acquisition process. So not a surprise, in fact we probably been surprised to the good and as they’ve stayed in the property longer than expected. And its well located assets and we have a lot of demand for that space.

Mitch Germain

And you have another 1.7% from the GOV side, is there any bulkiness to those expirations or…?

David Blackman

There is no real bulkiness at all to that.

Mitch Germain

Great. Thank you very much.

David Blackman

Yes. Thank you.

