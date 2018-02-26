Investment Thesis

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) (TSX:INE) is a Canada-based renewable power producer with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic projects. The company has an attractive 5.1% dividend yield with manageable payout ratio. In addition, its Alterra acquisition should provide the company a long runway of growth. However, its debt load is quite high and its share price can be impacted by the rising Treasury yield. Investors should be careful finding the right entry point.

Source: Investor Presentation

Reasons why Innergex is a Good Investment Choice

An attractive 5.1% Dividend Yield with manageable payout ratio

Innergex pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.165 per share (C$0.68 per share annualized dividend). This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.1%. The company has increased its dividend in each of the past five years. Its 2017 payout ratio of 82% is much less than the payout ratio of 91% back in 2016. The recent dividend increase is C$0.02 per share or about a 3% dividend increase.

Source: Investor Presentation

Diversification of Energy Sources

Innergex has a diversified portfolio of assets. This is advantageous because the amount of electricity generated by different sources of energy depends on weather pattern (e.g. hydrology, wind, sunshine) and seasonality. As can be seen from the table below, Innergex's power facility include hydro (3,019 GWh), wind (1,979 GWh), solar (38 GWh), and geothermal (1,279 GWh). The diversified portfolio of assets alleviates any unfavorable weather patterns.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Power Purchase Agreements have a weighted-average remaining life of 17.5 years

Innergex currently has 63 facilities in commercial operation. These facilities have a weighted average age of only about 9 years. These facilities mostly sell the generated power under long-term power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). These PPAs have a weighted average remaining life of 17.5 years. This ensures that the company will receive predictable and stable revenue and cash flow.

Alterra acquisition will add about one third of capacity

On February 6, 2018, Innergex closed its acquisition of Alterra Power Corporation. The acquisition of Alterra is advantageous as it adds about one third of power generation capacity to its portfolio. In addition, Alterra Power will also provide Innergex a long runway of growth as it has about 485MW of active development projects and about 686 MW of advanced stage prospective projects (see chart below).

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Growth Guidance

Thanks to the company's Alterra acquisition and its development project, Innergex expects to grow its adjusted EBITDA by about 27% in 2018. In addition, its free cash flow is expected to increase by 36% in 2018 (see chart below).

Source: Investor Presentation

But Concerns Remain

High Debt Load

Despite a good growth prospect, I am concerned about Innergex's debt load. Its net debt to total capitalization ratio is 82.7%. In addition, its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.9x is alarming. This means that it will take 12.9 years to repay all of its debt if they can generate the same EBITDA every year. Although we could argue that Innergex has a weighted average of 17.5 years remaining in its PPAs and a secured cash flow, I am still not comfortable about its high debt load. Other companies such as Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) both have a much lower debt to capitalization ratio (in the 50~60% range).

Rising interest rate can lead to higher interest expense

Innergex's high debt load can also lead to higher interest expense in a rising interest rate environment if this rising interest rate environment prolongs in the next few years. This will especially add more interest expense to its future development projects.

Rising Treasury yield can impact its share price

Since Innergex's shares are considered as a bond proxy stock, its share price can be impacted by the Treasury yield. Below is the chart that compares share price of Innergex with Canada's 10-year Treasury yield. The curve in black color is the share price of Innergex. The curve in blue color is the 10-year Treasury yield. As can be seen from the chart, Innergex' share price has a strong inverse correlation with the 10-year Treasury yield. In the past 6 months, the 10-year Treasury yield increased by about 19% while share price of Innergex declined by nearly 9.5%. This means that a 1% increase in Canada's 10-year Treasury yield will generally reduce Innergex's share price by about 0.5%.

Source: MarketWatch

Investor Takeaway

While I like Innergex's Alterra acquisition, as it will provide a long runway of growth for the company, I am also concerned about the company's high debt load and the impact of rising Treasury yield on its share price. As we have observed, share price of Innergex do have a strong inverse correlation with the 10-year Treasury yield (typically in a rising interest rate environment, Treasury yield will go up as well). As such, its share price may not perform well in the near-term. Innergex has good growth potential, but investors should be careful finding the right entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.