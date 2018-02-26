Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: A 10% Yield And Upside
by: Achilles Research
Summary
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance remains a promising income vehicle.
Apollo saw strong fourth quarter orgination growth.
Shares are reasonably priced and have upside in a rising rate environment.
An investment in ARI comes with a 10 percent dividend yield.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) offers income investors a combination of high recurring dividend income and capital upside in a rising rate environment. The real estate finance company reported strong loan origination