Note: HFI Research subscribers received this update on Feb. 8 when the news was first released. For those of you that are interested in our exclusive coverage of CRC and other energy equities, please see here for more info.

Verdict: Net bullish

California Resources (CRC) monetized assets that the market previously ignored, converted debt into equity, and effectively sold its utility plant with the option to buy it back in 5 years. The impact to cash flow is negative ~$80 million, but liquidity massively improves to ~$714 million virtually reducing bankruptcy risk to zero at least for the next 4-5 years.

What's the deal?

Do you remember our original CRC write-up dating back to September of 2017?

We wrote in the "debt section" that:

One option CRC has to alleviate this short-term debt pressure is by selling Elk Hills. At Elk Hills, CRC operates a gas processing facility with total capacity of 590 Mmcf/d. In addition, CRC operates the Elk Hills Power Plant, a 550-megawatt (MW) natural gas. According to some estimates we’ve seen, Elk Hills’ assets could be sold for $1 billion assuming a 10-12x EBITDA multiple. CRC could also pursue other options like selling some upstream assets in areas like Huntington Beach, which isn’t being ascribed much value by the market. In summary, CRC’s team thinks there are multiple levers to pull in case it does come to crunch time. Elk Hills would push opex/boe higher by $2/boe, so the team must really weigh the long-term cost/benefits of selling this asset. CRC uses 1/3 rdof the power generated from the Elk Hills power plant.

We estimate that this power plant generates somewhere in-between $100 to $120 million in EBITDA. It's hard to pinpoint exactly how much (this will have more disclosure going forward), so it's a guessing game for now.

Ares Management agreed to put in $750 million into this joint venture on Elk Hills power plant. CRC puts up the power plant into the JV, and Ares puts up $750 million. In exchange, Ares receives preferred shares paying an annual distribution of 13.5%. This equates to $101.25 million. Then the equity ownership is split into 95.25% for CRC, and 4.75% for Ares. Any residual earnings after paying the preferred (or Ares) will be paid via that distribution breakout.

There are two additional provisions in this deal:

CRC has the optionality to buy back the power plant after 5 years or extend to 7.5 years. If CRC chooses not to buy back in 7.5 years, Ares has the option to monetize the power plant.

CRC has the option to defer 4% of the 13.5% in the first 3 years if it chooses. This gives CRC the ability to save on cash flow outlay if commodity prices tank, a back-door temporary interest saving option.

In addition to agreeing to this deal, Ares agreed to buy ~$50 million in stock as a token of believing in the underlying prospects of CRC.

Negatives

Preferably, in a perfect world, CRC management would be a massive bull on oil prices, and just pay down debt via the positive free cash flow generated now. But massive upside torqued equities will always possess some element of "dilution" risk, and hence why the equity markets allow you to take such bets on these bargain issues.

For the negatives, the cash flow saved from paying down the debt vs. the cash being paid on the preferred is a net negative. We calculate that the impact to cash flow is around negative ~$80 million. Translating that to boe/d cost, we estimate that it's a ~$1.77/boe/d hit, which is very negligible given where Brent is.

Effectively, the total corporate cost breakeven is now around $57.50 to $58/bbl Brent.

Of course, we could make some assumptions on how we may have underestimated the earnings from the power plant, but that's too premature for the moment.

Positives

The biggest positive we see in this deal is that CRC effectively monetized a piece of an asset that investors were ignoring, transferred it from hidden asset and paid down debt with the option to buy it back. One can almost say in some ways this is just financial engineering (it is in this case).

The second positive is that liquidity massively improves to ~$1.2 billion with CRC actually holding cash on the balance sheet. Revolver is now paid down as CRC reported it used $297 million from the proceeds to do so.

To summarize, the positives are that liquidity ratios improve and asset valuation now known via quasi-sale-leaseback.

Conclusion

Overall, this transaction highlights a piece of asset the market was long ignoring. CRC's management effectively played a financial engineering move here by monetizing the power plant, paying down debt which improves all the leverage ratios, but impacts overall cash flow by ~$80 million.

In our view, the positives like better liquidity (e.g. lower bankruptcy risk), better leverage ratio, and the option to buy back the power plant far outweigh the negative boe/d cost rise of ~$1.77/boe/d.