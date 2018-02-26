TempurSealy: A Silver Lining To Its Recent Troubles
About: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX), Includes: STHHF
by: Darren Chan
Summary
Fallout with MattressFirm left a positive impact on the business.
Gross Margins are expected to improve ~1% with more favorable distribution mix. Focus on EBITDA and not Revenue recapture.
CEO Scott Thompson incentivized for recapture of 500M-600M EBITDA.
Steinhoff Holding's troubles left a mostly positive outcome for TPX.
Favorable bull-case Risk - Return ratio.
