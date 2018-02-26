Long Ideas | Consumer 

TempurSealy: A Silver Lining To Its Recent Troubles

|
About: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX), Includes: STHHF
by: Darren Chan
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Darren Chan
Contrarian, growth at reasonable price, medium-term horizon, event-driven
LinkedIn
Summary

Fallout with MattressFirm left a positive impact on the business.

Gross Margins are expected to improve ~1% with more favorable distribution mix. Focus on EBITDA and not Revenue recapture.

CEO Scott Thompson incentivized for recapture of 500M-600M EBITDA.

Steinhoff Holding's troubles left a mostly positive outcome for TPX.

Favorable bull-case Risk - Return ratio.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Darren Chan as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free