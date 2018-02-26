Riot Blockchain: Yet Another Suspicious, Cash-Depleting Transaction

Summary

Riot reported yet another dubious transaction via 8-K during a market "dead zone" - Friday after the close.

Riot is paying a $4 million upfront consulting fee to a believed undisclosed related party entity.

Just last week we had identified the entity, Ingenium International LLC, as being highly suspicious.

Collectively, Riot's series of suspicious transactions are among the most brazen irregularities we have seen in a U.S. listed company.