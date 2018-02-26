Riot Blockchain: Yet Another Suspicious, Cash-Depleting Transaction
About: Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)
by: Hindenburg Investment Research
Summary
Riot reported yet another dubious transaction via 8-K during a market "dead zone" - Friday after the close.
Riot is paying a $4 million upfront consulting fee to a believed undisclosed related party entity.
Just last week we had identified the entity, Ingenium International LLC, as being highly suspicious.
Collectively, Riot's series of suspicious transactions are among the most brazen irregularities we have seen in a U.S. listed company.
Introduction
We genuinely thought we were done writing about Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) after our first article in early December. After all, what more needed to be said?
- We had called the company out