Qualcomm Swallows The Poison Pill

Summary

Qualcomm significantly increased its bid for NXP in hopes of stopping Broadcom's takeover attempt.

By cutting their offer from $82 per share to $79, unless Qualcomm does not complete the NXP deal, Broadcom dangles a bounty for nixing the NXP acquisition.

This strategy overlooks weakening of the smartphone market, but Broadcom is constrained by its limited acquisition funding.

It is anticipated that institutional shareholders will wish to accept the $82 a share offer, and may consequently lend their weight to withdrawing from the NXP deal.