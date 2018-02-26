How Big Can Netflix Get?

Cost of subscription is still below the average amount people across the world are willing to pay for great entertainment.

Content is not just king, it's an immortal emperor. Genuinely unique and entertaining content can live on forever, creating oodles of value for its creators.

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David's show Seinfeld has earned a whopping $3 billion in syndication and rerun deals since the show was cancelled in 1998. Every time an episode of Seinfeld airs anywhere in the world, Jerry gets a paycheck that keeps him on top of the richest actors list. Similarly, reruns of Friends still generate $1 billion a year for Warner Bros and a jaw-dropping $20 million a year for each of the show's main stars.

With over 500 episodes spread out over 30 years, The Simpsons will become the most valuable syndication property in history when the show is eventually cancelled.

There seems to be an insatiable demand for good content and cleverly created content seems to retain its value across decades. Which is why a Silicon Valley company is finally shaking up the industry with cutting-edge technology and a membership-based business model. Netflix is trying to fuse a simple business model with an avalanche of cheap capital and machine learning to create the media titan of the future.

Is Netflix The Fifth Horseman of The Digital Age?

In his book, the Four, NYU professor Scott Galloway described the four most dominant companies in the digital age: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). He calls them "the four horsemen of the digital age," and he believes that to be part of this ultra exclusive group, a company needs to combine the potential for a trillion dollar valuation with a clear dominance in their market.

One of the candidates for this spot on the horsemen list is streaming giant Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX). Netflix seems to be applying the same pool of cheap capital that visionary leaders at Amazon and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) benefit from to create a platform that dominates the global entertainment industry.

With the company's stock up 14.5x in the past five years alone, a market cap of $100 billion and more than 117 million subscribers in early-2018, Netflix seems to be well on its way to 'Horseman' status. The company plans to invest $8 to $12 billion a year on original content every year in an effort to grow to nearly 200 million subscribers by 2025. The rise of Netflix has been thoroughly entertaining for subscribers and investors, and genuinely terrifying for most of its competitors.

But the entertainment industry isn't exactly comparable to global retail, luxury goods, or social networks. Netflix operates in a completely different market from other Silicon Valley giants, and this could limit its potential. Despite its relentless ambition and access to dirt-cheap capital, could Netflix truly live up to investors expectations?

The Entertainment Master Plan

Netflix outspends all its rivals on original content. This year, the company is pouring $8 billion into its original content portfolio. Compare that to Amazon's $4.5 billion and HBO's $2.5 billion.

Where is the money coming from? From the usual sources: debt and earnings. Netflix has issued senior debt notes six times in the past five years. In its most recent bond issue, the company raised $1.6 billion. $1.6 billion is a lot of money, but it's still not enough to invest $8 billion this year. Most of the money for content is coming from earnings. The company has negative cash flows that seem to be getting wider every year. This year, the company projects cash flows will be negative $4 billion. Thankfully, the company doesn't have to reach out to the equity market and dilute its shares to keep the content creation cycle going.

Despite what you might think, most of this money isn't being wasted on mediocre content. In a recent Forrester study, 60% of respondents said Netflix was producing "interesting original content," compared to only 45% of respondents who said the same for HBO. In other words, Netflix is creating more and better shows every year. It's able to deploy investors' cash into a portfolio that balances quantity with quality. A Morgan Stanley study found similar results. If you're not convinced with research papers and surveys, just take a look at the Golden Globes and Emmys from the last few years.

This meteoric rise has been fueled with Silicon Valley's not-so-secret weapon - data and AI. Netflix can apply neural networks and machine learning algorithms to analyze subscribers' viewing patterns frame-by-frame. House of Cards wasn't the result of a focus group, but rather the Netflix algorithm picking up a pattern of viewing behaviour shared by fans of David Fincher, Kevin Spacey, and British political dramas. Pure science drives content decisions at Netflix, which is why its been able to cut ahead of everyone else in the business in less than a decade. This sort of predictive analysis is a killer app in any industry. It's just the first time we're seeing this applied to entertainment.

Data-driven decision making also means that a bunch of programmers from Silicon Valley can pick the next Portuguese blockbuster in Brazil or a suspenseful crime thriller in India. Data can help Netflix unleash a truly global entertainment brand that can create relevant content for just about anyone, anywhere. Armed with this powerful tool and a growing base of data-generating subscribers, Netflix has set its sights on a juicy chunk of the global entertainment market.

Want to know how big Netflix can get? Just dig up some statistics on the global entertainment market and add some assumptions and figure out entertainment's share of the consumer wallet.

True Potential

The market for entertainment & media is enormous and growing, but it's not the same as retail or luxury products. According to PWC, the global E&M market is currently worth $1.8 trillion and could be worth $2.2 trillion by 2021. Global film box office revenues are expected to reach $50 billion by 2020, and TV and video revenue worldwide is expected to touch $325 billion by the same year.

Streaming services like Netflix are the fastest growing segment of the market because the costs of high-speed internet are plummeting and broadband penetration across the world continues to grow unabated. Meanwhile, consumers spend a lot of money every year on entertainment and media. In the U.S., per capita spending on entertainment is expected to reach nearly $2,600 in 2020. While per capita spending on entertainment in India will only grow to $32 by that year, it is one of the fastest growing entertainment markets in the world.

So, Netflix's true potential is a significant share of a sizable consumer wallet and a combined global TV/movie industry. In other words, a $375 billion market and average global consumers willing to spend hundreds of dollars every year on entertainment. Let's take these one at a time:

Market Share

Entertainment is naturally averse to monopolies. It's one of those rare industries where the barriers to entry have never been lower and attention spans have never been shorter. 2007's indie hit Paranormal Activity is a great example of how money isn't everything in showbiz. The movie was made with a microscopic budget of $15,000. Paramount and Dreamworks acquired the rights for $350,000 and the movie eventually earned $200 million in global box office sales.

On the other hand, Disney's attempt to combine an oscar-winning director with popular source material resulted in one of cinema history's biggest flops - John Carter. The movie cost $263 million to produce and lost over $122 million at the box office.

This is an industry where experienced professionals with seemingly unlimited resources can still produce a dud. No amount of market research or celebrity star power can guarantee a hit. Even Netflix, with all its artificial intelligence and data analysis, can't seal the fate of a new TV show or movie.

But Netflix isn't in the same game as other media companies and film studios. The streaming service doesn't need to strike deals with cable TV companies, overseas distributors, or domestic cinema chains. It doesn't need to worry about ad revenue or box office sales. Instead, the subscription model allows Netflix to focus exclusively on a growing base of recurring income from global member's.

Right now that subscriber base is 117.6 million strong. That number could touch 200 million by 2025. By that time revenue could touch $25 billion (considering price increases in line with inflation). That's still under 10% of the global TV, movie, and video revenue in 2025.

Pricing Power

There's no doubt Netflix has pricing power. The $9 U.S. average subscription fee might sound exorbitant, but a recent study found that an hour of Netflix content was 1/3rd the price of an hour of cable TV. A single movie ticket in the U.S. can cost more than a month's subscription of Netflix.

Raising prices internationally could be a struggle. In India, for example, Netflix is the most expensive streaming service, with the smallest collection of local content. Despite this, experts estimate that the Average Revenue Per User could reach $8 abroad.

Final Thoughts

Netflix probably has the simplest business model in tech. It's borrowing money and selling equity to fund original content, uses AI and data to help it make decisions on production, and charges a flat subscription fee for access.

Netflix is also substantially cheaper than cable TV and movie tickets in most parts of the world and the original content is both high quality and region appropriate. The company faces challenges from other streaming services, the lack of pricing power in foreign markets, the lack of original content in certain regions, and the imminent loss of Disney content from its portfolio. But by 2025, the company can still raise its average revenue per user, fill 50% of its catalogue with good original content, and more than double the number of subscribers.

Assuming the company reaches revenues of $25 billion in 2025 and retains a 33% margin, it could be worth double its current market cap - $250 billion. A CAGR of nearly 10%.

