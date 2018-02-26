Connecting The Dots: Royal Dutch Shell, Range Resources, And LNG Shortages
About: Range Resources Corporation (RRC), Includes: CHK, RDS.A
by: Courage & Conviction Investing
Summary
Shell warns of an LNG shortage. Now might be the optimal time to buy low cost and strategic natural gas reserves.
Shell is building a $6 billion ethane cracker in the heart of Range Resources' acreage. Range is the largest ethane producers in the United States.
On Chesapeake Energy's Q4 2017 conference call, management noted strategic and contrarian buyers, with access to world markets (think LNG), are kicking the tires on CHK's natural gas assets.
Given today's warning by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) that the world could face an LNG shortage (Exhibit A), within a decade, combined with this valuable kernel of information from Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (