Connecting The Dots: Royal Dutch Shell, Range Resources, And LNG Shortages

Summary

Shell warns of an LNG shortage. Now might be the optimal time to buy low cost and strategic natural gas reserves.

Shell is building a $6 billion ethane cracker in the heart of Range Resources' acreage. Range is the largest ethane producers in the United States.

On Chesapeake Energy's Q4 2017 conference call, management noted strategic and contrarian buyers, with access to world markets (think LNG), are kicking the tires on CHK's natural gas assets.