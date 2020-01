Summary

PIONEER 1 phase 3a clinical reported positive results for Novo Nordisk's Oral Semaglutide last week.

Novo Nordisk is the leader in the GLP-1 diabetes market, but losing ground to Eli Lilly. Oral Semaglutide has the potential to be massive.

Novo Nordisk's ecosystem is as close to a pure play on the diabetes care market as you can get. This stock has crushed the market long-term.