Deep Dive Into Dropbox's S-1 Filing

Summary

Dropbox finally made its S-1 registration documents available for public viewing on Feb. 23.

The company generated a massive $1.1 billion in revenues in FY17 at a 31% growth rate.

The company isn't yet profitable on a GAAP basis, but generated $305 million in FCF (a 28% FCF margin).

Dropbox is expected to attempt to distance itself from Box as much as possible, which trades at a relatively low 5x forward multiple.

Most observers expect an IPO sometime in mid or late March.