Deep Dive Into Dropbox's S-1 Filing
About: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)
by: Gary Alexander
Summary
Dropbox finally made its S-1 registration documents available for public viewing on Feb. 23.
The company generated a massive $1.1 billion in revenues in FY17 at a 31% growth rate.
The company isn't yet profitable on a GAAP basis, but generated $305 million in FCF (a 28% FCF margin).
Dropbox is expected to attempt to distance itself from Box as much as possible, which trades at a relatively low 5x forward multiple.
Most observers expect an IPO sometime in mid or late March.
Dropbox's (NASDAQ:DBX) long-awaited IPO filings have finally hit the SEC, and investors have started poring over the filings in anticipation of one of the most heavily hyped IPOs of 2017. It's safe to